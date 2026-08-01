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The live ETHW price today is 0.2749 USD.ETHW market cap is 29,639,442.838825757 USD. Track real-time ETHW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ETHW price today is 0.2749 USD.ETHW market cap is 29,639,442.838825757 USD. Track real-time ETHW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ETHW Price(ETHW)

1 ETHW to USD Live Price:

$0.2749
$0.2749$0.2749
-0.50%1D
USD
ETHW (ETHW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:01:54 (UTC+8)

ETHW Market Statistics

ETHW price today is $ 0.2749, down 0.50% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2749 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2731 - $ 0.2845 USD
Market Capitalization$ 29.64M USD (rank #641)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.58K
Circulating Supply107.82M ETHW of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 29.64M USD
All-Time High$ 141.36226499471468 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:01:54

ETHW Price Today

The live ETHW (ETHW) price today is $ 0.2749, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETHW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2749 per ETHW.

ETHW currently ranks #641 by market capitalization at $ 29.64M, with a circulating supply of 107.82M ETHW. During the last 24 hours, ETHW traded between $ 0.2731 (low) and $ 0.2845 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 141.36226499471468, while the all-time low was $ 0.2099614921666625.

In short-term performance, ETHW moved -0.22% in the last hour and +13.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.58K.

ETHW (ETHW) Market Information

No.641

$ 29.64M
$ 29.64M$ 29.64M

$ 64.58K
$ 64.58K$ 64.58K

$ 29.64M
$ 29.64M$ 29.64M

107.82M
107.82M 107.82M

107,818,999.04993
107,818,999.04993 107,818,999.04993

ETHW

The current Market Cap of ETHW is $ 29.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.58K. The circulating supply of ETHW is 107.82M, with a total supply of 107818999.04993. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.64M.

ETHW Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2731
$ 0.2731$ 0.2731
24H Low
$ 0.2845
$ 0.2845$ 0.2845
24H High

$ 0.2731
$ 0.2731$ 0.2731

$ 0.2845
$ 0.2845$ 0.2845

$ 141.36226499471468
$ 141.36226499471468$ 141.36226499471468

$ 0.2099614921666625
$ 0.2099614921666625$ 0.2099614921666625

-0.22%

-0.50%

+13.50%

+13.50%

About ETHW

ETHW is a wrapped version of Ethereum (ETH) that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary function is to facilitate the use of ETH on different blockchain networks, thereby enhancing interoperability and increasing the overall utility of Ethereum. ETHW tokens are issued on a 1:1 ratio with Ethereum, meaning each ETHW token is backed by an equivalent amount of ETH. This mechanism allows users to interact with Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts while using different blockchain networks. The wrapping and unwrapping of ETH into ETHW are managed by smart contracts, ensuring transparency and security in the process.

Trade ETHW (ETHW) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ETHW spot and futures markets, compare ETHW trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ETHW/USDT
$0.2749
$0.2749$0.2749
-0.25%
233.12K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for ETHW: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ETHW (ETHW)

EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a hard fork of Ethereum blockchain with the Ethereum Merge. The Merge will see Ethereum transition to proof-of-stake, while the forked version would remain on proof-of-work.

ETHW Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ETHW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ETHW Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About ETHW (ETHW)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:01:54 (UTC+8)

Explore More about ETHW

ETHWUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ETHW with leverage. Explore ETHWUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ETHW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ETHW
ETHW
USD
USD

1 ETHW = 0.2749 USD