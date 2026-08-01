ETHW Price(ETHW)
ETHW price today is $ 0.2749, down 0.50% in the last 24 hours.
The live ETHW (ETHW) price today is $ 0.2749, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETHW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2749 per ETHW.
ETHW currently ranks #641 by market capitalization at $ 29.64M, with a circulating supply of 107.82M ETHW. During the last 24 hours, ETHW traded between $ 0.2731 (low) and $ 0.2845 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 141.36226499471468, while the all-time low was $ 0.2099614921666625.
In short-term performance, ETHW moved -0.22% in the last hour and +13.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.58K.
No.641
ETHW
The current Market Cap of ETHW is $ 29.64M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.58K. The circulating supply of ETHW is 107.82M, with a total supply of 107818999.04993. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.64M.
-0.22%
-0.50%
+13.50%
+13.50%
ETHW is a wrapped version of Ethereum (ETH) that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Its primary function is to facilitate the use of ETH on different blockchain networks, thereby enhancing interoperability and increasing the overall utility of Ethereum. ETHW tokens are issued on a 1:1 ratio with Ethereum, meaning each ETHW token is backed by an equivalent amount of ETH. This mechanism allows users to interact with Ethereum-based decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts while using different blockchain networks. The wrapping and unwrapping of ETH into ETHW are managed by smart contracts, ensuring transparency and security in the process.
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EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a hard fork of Ethereum blockchain with the Ethereum Merge. The Merge will see Ethereum transition to proof-of-stake, while the forked version would remain on proof-of-work.
For a more in-depth understanding of ETHW, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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