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The live FC Porto Fan Token price today is 0.454 USD.PORTO market cap is 5,896,645.68384886 USD. Track real-time PORTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FC Porto Fan Token price today is 0.454 USD.PORTO market cap is 5,896,645.68384886 USD. Track real-time PORTO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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FC Porto Fan Token Logo

FC Porto Fan Token Price(PORTO)

1 PORTO to USD Live Price:

$0.4552
$0.4552$0.4552
+0.10%1D
USD
FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:58:23 (UTC+8)

FC Porto Fan Token Market Statistics

FC Porto Fan Token price today is $ 0.454, up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.454 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.4485 - $ 0.4632 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.90M USD (rank #1084)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 52.92K
Circulating Supply12.99M PORTO of 100,000,000,000 max supply (32.47%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 18.16M USD
All-Time High$ 14.65255511130550784 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:58:23

FC Porto Fan Token Price Today

The live FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) price today is $ 0.454, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PORTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.454 per PORTO.

FC Porto Fan Token currently ranks #1084 by market capitalization at $ 5.90M, with a circulating supply of 12.99M PORTO. During the last 24 hours, PORTO traded between $ 0.4485 (low) and $ 0.4632 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.65255511130550784, while the all-time low was $ 0.5325943011840946.

In short-term performance, PORTO moved +0.55% in the last hour and +4.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.92K.

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Market Information

No.1084

$ 5.90M
$ 5.90M$ 5.90M

$ 52.92K
$ 52.92K$ 52.92K

$ 18.16M
$ 18.16M$ 18.16M

12.99M
12.99M 12.99M

40,000,000
40,000,000 40,000,000

40,000,000
40,000,000 40,000,000

32.47%

BSC

The current Market Cap of FC Porto Fan Token is $ 5.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.92K. The circulating supply of PORTO is 12.99M, with a total supply of 40000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.16M.

FC Porto Fan Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4485
$ 0.4485$ 0.4485
24H Low
$ 0.4632
$ 0.4632$ 0.4632
24H High

$ 0.4485
$ 0.4485$ 0.4485

$ 0.4632
$ 0.4632$ 0.4632

$ 14.65255511130550784
$ 14.65255511130550784$ 14.65255511130550784

$ 0.5325943011840946
$ 0.5325943011840946$ 0.5325943011840946

+0.55%

+0.10%

+4.80%

+4.80%

About FC Porto Fan Token

PORTO is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions and provide a secure, efficient means of transferring value over the internet. PORTO's primary role is to serve as a medium of exchange within its native ecosystem, enabling users to participate in various activities, including but not limited to, trading, staking, and governance. The asset operates on a consensus mechanism, ensuring the security and integrity of transactions within its network. Its issuance model is designed to maintain a balance between supply and demand, thereby promoting stability within the ecosystem.

Trade FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live PORTO spot and futures markets, compare FC Porto Fan Token trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PORTO/USDT
$0.454
$0.454$0.454
-0.16%
116.22K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FC Porto Fan Token: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO)

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO), is a fan token on the BEP-20 network. PORTO is designed to reward fans of FC Porto, a well-known football team that competes in the Portuguese Premier League.

FC Porto Fan Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FC Porto Fan Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FC Porto Fan Token Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:58:23 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FC Porto Fan Token

PORTOUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on PORTO with leverage. Explore PORTOUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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PORTO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PORTO
PORTO
USD
USD

1 PORTO = 0.454 USD