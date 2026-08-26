FC Porto Fan Token Price Today

The live FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) price today is $ 0.454, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current PORTO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.454 per PORTO.

FC Porto Fan Token currently ranks #1084 by market capitalization at $ 5.90M, with a circulating supply of 12.99M PORTO. During the last 24 hours, PORTO traded between $ 0.4485 (low) and $ 0.4632 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.65255511130550784, while the all-time low was $ 0.5325943011840946.

In short-term performance, PORTO moved +0.55% in the last hour and +4.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 52.92K.

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Market Information

Rank No.1084 Market Cap $ 5.90M$ 5.90M $ 5.90M Volume (24H) $ 52.92K$ 52.92K $ 52.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.16M$ 18.16M $ 18.16M Circulation Supply 12.99M 12.99M 12.99M Max Supply 40,000,000 40,000,000 40,000,000 Total Supply 40,000,000 40,000,000 40,000,000 Circulation Rate 32.47% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of FC Porto Fan Token is $ 5.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 52.92K. The circulating supply of PORTO is 12.99M, with a total supply of 40000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.16M.