Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Emblem Vault price today is 0.005251 USD.EMBLEM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time EMBLEM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Emblem Vault price today is 0.005251 USD.EMBLEM market cap is -- USD. Track real-time EMBLEM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About EMBLEM

EMBLEM Price Info

What is EMBLEM

EMBLEM Whitepaper

EMBLEM Official Website

EMBLEM Tokenomics

EMBLEM Price Forecast

EMBLEM History

EMBLEM Buying Guide

EMBLEM-to-Fiat Currency Converter

EMBLEM Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Emblem Vault Logo

Emblem Vault Price(EMBLEM)

1 EMBLEM to USD Live Price:

$0.005251
$0.005251$0.005251
+2.23%1D
USD
Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:56:34 (UTC+8)

Emblem Vault Market Statistics

Emblem Vault price today is $ 0.005251, up 2.23% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005251 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.004823 - $ 0.005328 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.25K
Circulating Supply-- EMBLEM of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.25M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:56:34

Emblem Vault Price Today

The live Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) price today is $ 0.005251, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMBLEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005251 per EMBLEM.

Emblem Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- EMBLEM. During the last 24 hours, EMBLEM traded between $ 0.004823 (low) and $ 0.005328 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, EMBLEM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +23.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.25K.

Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) Market Information

--
----

$ 67.25K
$ 67.25K$ 67.25K

$ 5.25M
$ 5.25M$ 5.25M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of Emblem Vault is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.25K. The circulating supply of EMBLEM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.25M.

Emblem Vault Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004823
$ 0.004823$ 0.004823
24H Low
$ 0.005328
$ 0.005328$ 0.005328
24H High

$ 0.004823
$ 0.004823$ 0.004823

$ 0.005328
$ 0.005328$ 0.005328

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+2.23%

+23.90%

+23.90%

Trade Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live EMBLEM spot and futures markets, compare Emblem Vault trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
EMBLEM/USDT
$0.005251
$0.005251$0.005251
+2.25%
13.22M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Emblem Vault: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Emblem Vault (EMBLEM)

Build crypto applications and trade onchain through natural language.

Emblem Vault Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Emblem Vault, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Emblem Vault Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Emblem Vault (EMBLEM)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:56:34 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Emblem Vault

EMBLEMUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on EMBLEM with leverage. Explore EMBLEMUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1430
$0.1430$0.1430

+376.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1088
$1.1088$1.1088

+1,008.80%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007936
$0.007936$0.007936

+3.34%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7262
$0.7262$0.7262

-1.75%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3573
$2.3573$2.3573

-9.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.1088
$1.1088$1.1088

+1,008.80%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1430
$0.1430$0.1430

+376.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.032958
$0.032958$0.032958

+16.91%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0181027
$0.0181027$0.0181027

+10.67%

Lorenzo Protocol

Lorenzo Protocol

BANK

$0.03678
$0.03678$0.03678

+2.79%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

EMBLEM-to-USD Calculator

Amount

EMBLEM
EMBLEM
USD
USD

1 EMBLEM = 0.005251 USD