Emblem Vault Price Today

The live Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) price today is $ 0.005251, with a 2.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMBLEM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005251 per EMBLEM.

Emblem Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- EMBLEM. During the last 24 hours, EMBLEM traded between $ 0.004823 (low) and $ 0.005328 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, EMBLEM moved 0.00% in the last hour and +23.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.25K.

Emblem Vault (EMBLEM) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 67.25K$ 67.25K $ 67.25K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.25M$ 5.25M $ 5.25M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Emblem Vault is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.25K. The circulating supply of EMBLEM is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.25M.