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The live Kyber Network price today is 0.1139 USD.KNC market cap is 23,835,619.64539937033 USD. Track real-time KNC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kyber Network price today is 0.1139 USD.KNC market cap is 23,835,619.64539937033 USD. Track real-time KNC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kyber Network Logo

Kyber Network Price(KNC)

1 KNC to USD Live Price:

$0.1139
$0.1139$0.1139
-1.34%1D
USD
Kyber Network (KNC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:21:46 (UTC+8)

Kyber Network Market Statistics

Kyber Network price today is $ 0.1139, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1139 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.11378 - $ 0.1184 USD
Market Capitalization$ 23.84M USD (rank #646)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 53.70K
Circulating Supply209.27M KNC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 27.45M USD
All-Time High$ 5.715659905177939 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:21:46

Kyber Network Price Today

The live Kyber Network (KNC) price today is $ 0.1139, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1139 per KNC.

Kyber Network currently ranks #646 by market capitalization at $ 23.84M, with a circulating supply of 209.27M KNC. During the last 24 hours, KNC traded between $ 0.11378 (low) and $ 0.1184 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.715659905177939, while the all-time low was $ 0.1080656670995787.

In short-term performance, KNC moved -0.99% in the last hour and +14.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.70K.

Kyber Network (KNC) Market Information

No.646

$ 23.84M
$ 23.84M$ 23.84M

$ 53.70K
$ 53.70K$ 53.70K

$ 27.45M
$ 27.45M$ 27.45M

209.27M
209.27M 209.27M

240,962,655.94169529
240,962,655.94169529 240,962,655.94169529

2017-09-25 00:00:00

$ 0.5
$ 0.5$ 0.5

ETH

The current Market Cap of Kyber Network is $ 23.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.70K. The circulating supply of KNC is 209.27M, with a total supply of 240962655.94169529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.45M.

Kyber Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.11378
$ 0.11378$ 0.11378
24H Low
$ 0.1184
$ 0.1184$ 0.1184
24H High

$ 0.11378
$ 0.11378$ 0.11378

$ 0.1184
$ 0.1184$ 0.1184

$ 5.715659905177939
$ 5.715659905177939$ 5.715659905177939

$ 0.1080656670995787
$ 0.1080656670995787$ 0.1080656670995787

-0.99%

-1.34%

+14.35%

+14.35%

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves as the native utility token for the Kyber Network, a protocol that enables automated, decentralized, instant, and low-fee exchanges of Ethereum-based assets. KNC plays a crucial role in the governance of the network and is used by stakeholders to vote on various proposals, including protocol updates and parameters. Additionally, it is used to reward market makers for adding liquidity to the platform. The Kyber Network aims to connect the fragmented tokenized world by enabling seamless transactions between platforms, ecosystems, and other use cases. Its consensus mechanism is based on the proof-of-stake model, and its supply is deflationary, with a portion of KNC tokens burned with each transaction.

Trade Kyber Network (KNC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KNC spot and futures markets, compare Kyber Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KNC/USDT
$0.1139
$0.1139$0.1139
-1.32%
464.32K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kyber Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kyber Network (KNC)

“KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”.

Kyber Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kyber Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kyber Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kyber Network (KNC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:21:46 (UTC+8)

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KNCUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KNC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KNC
KNC
USD
USD

1 KNC = 0.1139 USD