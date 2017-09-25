Kyber Network Price(KNC)
Kyber Network price today is $ 0.1139, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours.
The live Kyber Network (KNC) price today is $ 0.1139, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1139 per KNC.
Kyber Network currently ranks #646 by market capitalization at $ 23.84M, with a circulating supply of 209.27M KNC. During the last 24 hours, KNC traded between $ 0.11378 (low) and $ 0.1184 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.715659905177939, while the all-time low was $ 0.1080656670995787.
In short-term performance, KNC moved -0.99% in the last hour and +14.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.70K.
No.646
2017-09-25 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Kyber Network is $ 23.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.70K. The circulating supply of KNC is 209.27M, with a total supply of 240962655.94169529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.45M.
-0.99%
-1.34%
+14.35%
+14.35%
Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) is a decentralized cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. It serves as the native utility token for the Kyber Network, a protocol that enables automated, decentralized, instant, and low-fee exchanges of Ethereum-based assets. KNC plays a crucial role in the governance of the network and is used by stakeholders to vote on various proposals, including protocol updates and parameters. Additionally, it is used to reward market makers for adding liquidity to the platform. The Kyber Network aims to connect the fragmented tokenized world by enabling seamless transactions between platforms, ecosystems, and other use cases. Its consensus mechanism is based on the proof-of-stake model, and its supply is deflationary, with a portion of KNC tokens burned with each transaction.
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“KyberNetwork”, an on-chain decentralized exchange providing several useful applications, including building a practical exchange and providing payment APIs for merchants and users to instantly convert tokens effortlessly and “trustlessly”.
For a more in-depth understanding of Kyber Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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