Kyber Network Price Today

The live Kyber Network (KNC) price today is $ 0.1139, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current KNC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1139 per KNC.

Kyber Network currently ranks #646 by market capitalization at $ 23.84M, with a circulating supply of 209.27M KNC. During the last 24 hours, KNC traded between $ 0.11378 (low) and $ 0.1184 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.715659905177939, while the all-time low was $ 0.1080656670995787.

In short-term performance, KNC moved -0.99% in the last hour and +14.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.70K.

Kyber Network (KNC) Market Information

Rank No.646 Market Cap $ 23.84M$ 23.84M $ 23.84M Volume (24H) $ 53.70K$ 53.70K $ 53.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.45M$ 27.45M $ 27.45M Circulation Supply 209.27M 209.27M 209.27M Total Supply 240,962,655.94169529 240,962,655.94169529 240,962,655.94169529 Issue Date 2017-09-25 00:00:00 Issue Price $ 0.5$ 0.5 $ 0.5 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Kyber Network is $ 23.84M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.70K. The circulating supply of KNC is 209.27M, with a total supply of 240962655.94169529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.45M.