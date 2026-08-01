Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Cash Cat price today is 0.1988 USD.CASHCAT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CASHCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Cash Cat price today is 0.1988 USD.CASHCAT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time CASHCAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About CASHCAT

CASHCAT Price Info

What is CASHCAT

CASHCAT Official Website

CASHCAT Tokenomics

CASHCAT Price Forecast

CASHCAT History

CASHCAT Buying Guide

CASHCAT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CASHCAT Spot

CASHCAT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cash Cat Logo

Cash Cat Price(CASHCAT)

1 CASHCAT to USD Live Price:

$0.1988
$0.1988$0.1988
-5.29%1D
USD
Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:00:20 (UTC+8)

Cash Cat Market Statistics

Cash Cat price today is $ 0.1988, down 5.29% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.1988 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.17514 - $ 0.23863 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 5.82M
Circulating Supply-- CASHCAT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 198.80M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:00:20

Cash Cat Price Today

The live Cash Cat (CASHCAT) price today is $ 0.1988, with a 5.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current CASHCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1988 per CASHCAT.

Cash Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, CASHCAT traded between $ 0.17514 (low) and $ 0.23863 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CASHCAT moved +0.21% in the last hour and +83.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.82M.

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Market Information

--
----

$ 5.82M
$ 5.82M$ 5.82M

$ 198.80M
$ 198.80M$ 198.80M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Cash Cat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.82M. The circulating supply of CASHCAT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.80M.

Cash Cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.17514
$ 0.17514$ 0.17514
24H Low
$ 0.23863
$ 0.23863$ 0.23863
24H High

$ 0.17514
$ 0.17514$ 0.17514

$ 0.23863
$ 0.23863$ 0.23863

--
----

--
----

+0.21%

-5.29%

+83.17%

+83.17%

Trade Cash Cat (CASHCAT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CASHCAT spot and futures markets, compare Cash Cat trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CASHCAT/USDT
$0.19847
$0.19847$0.19847
-5.43%
28.33M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Cash Cat: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Cash Cat (CASHCAT)

CASHCAT is a meme coin on Robinhood Chain.

Cash Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cash Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Cash Cat Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Cash Cat (CASHCAT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:00:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Cash Cat

CASHCATUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CASHCAT with leverage. Explore CASHCATUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1488
$0.1488$0.1488

+396.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0360
$1.0360$1.0360

+936.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.007672
$0.007672$0.007672

-0.09%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7310
$0.7310$0.7310

-1.10%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3037
$2.3037$2.3037

-11.39%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0360
$1.0360$1.0360

+936.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1488
$0.1488$0.1488

+396.00%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0006910
$0.0006910$0.0006910

+11.36%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

$0.0000277
$0.0000277$0.0000277

+38.50%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.032153
$0.032153$0.032153

+14.05%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CASHCAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CASHCAT
CASHCAT
USD
USD

1 CASHCAT = 0.1988 USD