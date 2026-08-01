Cash Cat Price Today

The live Cash Cat (CASHCAT) price today is $ 0.1988, with a 5.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current CASHCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1988 per CASHCAT.

Cash Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- CASHCAT. During the last 24 hours, CASHCAT traded between $ 0.17514 (low) and $ 0.23863 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CASHCAT moved +0.21% in the last hour and +83.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.82M.

Cash Cat (CASHCAT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 5.82M$ 5.82M $ 5.82M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 198.80M$ 198.80M $ 198.80M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of Cash Cat is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.82M. The circulating supply of CASHCAT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.80M.