The live Camp Network price today is 0.01342 USD.

Camp Network Logo

Camp Network Price(CAMP)

1 CAMP to USD Live Price:

$0.01342
$0.01342$0.01342
-3.03%1D
USD
Camp Network (CAMP) Live Price Chart
Camp Network (CAMP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01277
$ 0.01277$ 0.01277
24H Low
$ 0.01403
$ 0.01403$ 0.01403
24H High

$ 0.01277
$ 0.01277$ 0.01277

$ 0.01403
$ 0.01403$ 0.01403

--
----

--
----

-0.38%

-3.03%

-11.89%

-11.89%

Camp Network (CAMP) real-time price is $ 0.01342. Over the past 24 hours, CAMP traded between a low of $ 0.01277 and a high of $ 0.01403, showing active market volatility. CAMP's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, CAMP has changed by -0.38% over the past hour, -3.03% over 24 hours, and -11.89% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Camp Network (CAMP) Market Information

--
----

$ 210.43K
$ 210.43K$ 210.43K

$ 134.20M
$ 134.20M$ 134.20M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Camp Network is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 210.43K. The circulating supply of CAMP is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134.20M.

Camp Network (CAMP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Camp Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004193-3.03%
30 Days$ -0.01912-58.76%
60 Days$ -0.08492-86.36%
90 Days$ +0.00342+34.20%
Camp Network Price Change Today

Today, CAMP recorded a change of $ -0.0004193 (-3.03%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Camp Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.01912 (-58.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Camp Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CAMP saw a change of $ -0.08492 (-86.36%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Camp Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00342 (+34.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Camp Network (CAMP)?

Check out the Camp Network Price History page now.

What is Camp Network (CAMP)

Camp Network is the Autonomous IP Layer — the first purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain built to natively support provenance, programmable licensing, and agent monetization at the protocol level. As generative AI transforms creativity, Camp provides the infrastructure to register, license, and monetize intellectual property onchain across PvP and AI-native consumption. Camp makes content programmable, enforceable, and monetizable by default — solving the infrastructure gap at the intersection of AI and IP.

Camp Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CAMP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Camp Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Camp Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Camp Network Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Camp Network (CAMP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Camp Network (CAMP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Camp Network.

Check the Camp Network price prediction now!

Camp Network (CAMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Camp Network (CAMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAMP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Camp Network (CAMP)

Looking for how to buy Camp Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Camp Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CAMP to Local Currencies

1 Camp Network(CAMP) to VND
353.1473
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to AUD
A$0.0203984
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to GBP
0.010065
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to EUR
0.0115412
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to USD
$0.01342
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MYR
RM0.0560956
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to TRY
0.5628348
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to JPY
¥2.03984
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to ARS
ARS$19.2815876
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to RUB
1.0736
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to INR
1.186328
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to IDR
Rp223.6665772
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to PHP
0.7894986
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to EGP
￡E.0.634766
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BRL
R$0.0719312
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to CAD
C$0.0186538
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BDT
1.6428764
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to NGN
19.5057016
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to COP
$52.421875
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to ZAR
R.0.230824
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to UAH
0.564311
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to TZS
T.Sh.32.97294
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to VES
Bs2.93898
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to CLP
$12.6148
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to PKR
Rs3.7706174
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to KZT
7.1610462
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to THB
฿0.434808
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to TWD
NT$0.4110546
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to AED
د.إ0.0492514
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to CHF
Fr0.010736
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to HKD
HK$0.1042734
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to AMD
֏5.133821
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MAD
.د.م0.1235982
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MXN
$0.2478674
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to SAR
ريال0.050325
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to ETB
Br2.055944
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to KES
KSh1.7350718
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to JOD
د.أ0.00951478
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to PLN
0.048983
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to RON
лв0.0587796
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to SEK
kr0.1262822
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BGN
лв0.0224114
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to HUF
Ft4.4957
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to CZK
0.2819542
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to KWD
د.ك0.00410652
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to ILS
0.043615
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BOB
Bs0.092598
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to AZN
0.022814
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to TJS
SM0.123464
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to GEL
0.0365024
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to AOA
Kz12.3006378
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BHD
.د.ب0.00504592
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BMD
$0.01342
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to DKK
kr0.0862906
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to HNL
L0.3525434
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MUR
0.6107442
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to NAD
$0.2296162
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to NOK
kr0.1343342
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to NZD
$0.0232166
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to PAB
B/.0.01342
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to PGK
K0.0567666
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to QAR
ر.ق0.0488488
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to RSD
дин.1.3563594
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to UZS
soʻm161.6867098
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to ALL
L1.1123838
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to ANG
ƒ0.0240218
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to AWG
ƒ0.0240218
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BBD
$0.02684
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BAM
KM0.0225456
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BIF
Fr39.81714
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BND
$0.0173118
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BSD
$0.01342
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to JMD
$2.1536416
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to KHR
53.8955252
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to KMF
Fr5.67666
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to LAK
291.7391246
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to LKR
රු4.0851822
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MDL
L0.226798
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MGA
Ar60.7238896
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MOP
P0.10736
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MVR
0.205326
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MWK
MK23.2985962
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to MZN
MT0.8576722
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to NPR
रु1.8927568
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to PYG
95.17464
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to RWF
Fr19.47242
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to SBD
$0.1104466
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to SCR
0.185196
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to SRD
$0.5306268
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to SVC
$0.1172908
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to SZL
L0.2296162
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to TMT
m0.0471042
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to TND
د.ت0.03940112
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to TTD
$0.0908534
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to UGX
Sh46.75528
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to XAF
Fr7.5823
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to XCD
$0.036234
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to XOF
Fr7.5823
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to XPF
Fr1.36884
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BWP
P0.1786202
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to BZD
$0.0269742
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to CVE
$1.2738264
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to DJF
Fr2.37534
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to DOP
$0.861564
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to DZD
د.ج1.7373532
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to FJD
$0.0303292
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to GNF
Fr116.6869
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to GTQ
Q0.102663
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to GYD
$2.807464
1 Camp Network(CAMP) to ISK
kr1.66408

Camp Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Camp Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Camp Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Camp Network

How much is Camp Network (CAMP) worth today?
The live CAMP price in USD is 0.01342 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CAMP to USD price?
The current price of CAMP to USD is $ 0.01342. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Camp Network?
The market cap for CAMP is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CAMP?
The circulating supply of CAMP is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAMP?
CAMP achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAMP?
CAMP saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of CAMP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAMP is $ 210.43K USD.
Will CAMP go higher this year?
CAMP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAMP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

