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The live Confidential Layer price today is 0.005129 USD.CLONE market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time CLONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Confidential Layer price today is 0.005129 USD.CLONE market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time CLONE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Confidential Layer Logo

Confidential Layer Price(CLONE)

1 CLONE to USD Live Price:

$0.005129
$0.005129$0.005129
-0.23%1D
USD
Confidential Layer (CLONE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:12:40 (UTC+8)

Confidential Layer Market Statistics

Confidential Layer price today is $ 0.005129, down 0.23% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.005129 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.004851 - $ 0.00568 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #3927)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 96.47K
Circulating Supply0.00 CLONE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (0.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.13M USD
All-Time High$ 0.1137696932664273 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:12:40

Confidential Layer Price Today

The live Confidential Layer (CLONE) price today is $ 0.005129, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLONE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.005129 per CLONE.

Confidential Layer currently ranks #3927 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 CLONE. During the last 24 hours, CLONE traded between $ 0.004851 (low) and $ 0.00568 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.1137696932664273, while the all-time low was $ 0.00365175422453897.

In short-term performance, CLONE moved -0.24% in the last hour and -4.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 96.47K.

Confidential Layer (CLONE) Market Information

No.3927

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 96.47K
$ 96.47K$ 96.47K

$ 5.13M
$ 5.13M$ 5.13M

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

0.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Confidential Layer is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 96.47K. The circulating supply of CLONE is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.13M.

Confidential Layer Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.004851
$ 0.004851$ 0.004851
24H Low
$ 0.00568
$ 0.00568$ 0.00568
24H High

$ 0.004851
$ 0.004851$ 0.004851

$ 0.00568
$ 0.00568$ 0.00568

$ 0.1137696932664273
$ 0.1137696932664273$ 0.1137696932664273

$ 0.00365175422453897
$ 0.00365175422453897$ 0.00365175422453897

-0.24%

-0.22%

-4.46%

-4.46%

Trade Confidential Layer (CLONE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live CLONE spot and futures markets, compare Confidential Layer trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CLONE/USDT
$0.005129
$0.005129$0.005129
-0.22%
18.86M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Confidential Layer: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Confidential Layer (CLONE)

The first decentralized non-custodial bridge between Bitcoin, smart contract blockchains (Ethereum, Solana, and more), and privacy blockchains, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers and privacy enhancements for major cryptocurrencies.

Confidential Layer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Confidential Layer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Confidential Layer Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Confidential Layer (CLONE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:12:40 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Confidential Layer

CLONEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CLONE with leverage. Explore CLONEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CLONE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CLONE
CLONE
USD
USD

1 CLONE = 0.005129 USD