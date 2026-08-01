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The live MOVA price today is 0.2236 USD.MOVA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MOVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MOVA price today is 0.2236 USD.MOVA market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MOVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About MOVA

MOVA Price Info

What is MOVA

MOVA Whitepaper

MOVA Official Website

MOVA Tokenomics

MOVA Price Forecast

MOVA History

MOVA Buying Guide

MOVA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MOVA Spot

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MOVA Price(MOVA)

1 MOVA to USD Live Price:

$0.2236
$0.2236$0.2236
+4.14%1D
USD
MOVA (MOVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:57:45 (UTC+8)

MOVA Market Statistics

MOVA price today is $ 0.2236, up 4.14% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2236 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2092 - $ 0.3597 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 339.48
Circulating Supply-- MOVA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 223.60M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:57:45

MOVA Price Today

The live MOVA (MOVA) price today is $ 0.2236, with a 4.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2236 per MOVA.

MOVA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- MOVA. During the last 24 hours, MOVA traded between $ 0.2092 (low) and $ 0.3597 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MOVA moved 0.00% in the last hour and -20.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339.48.

MOVA (MOVA) Market Information

--
----

$ 339.48
$ 339.48$ 339.48

$ 223.60M
$ 223.60M$ 223.60M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

MOVA

The current Market Cap of MOVA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339.48. The circulating supply of MOVA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 223.60M.

MOVA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2092
$ 0.2092$ 0.2092
24H Low
$ 0.3597
$ 0.3597$ 0.3597
24H High

$ 0.2092
$ 0.2092$ 0.2092

$ 0.3597
$ 0.3597$ 0.3597

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+4.14%

-20.00%

-20.00%

Trade MOVA (MOVA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MOVA spot and futures markets, compare MOVA trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MOVA/USDT
$0.2236
$0.2236$0.2236
+4.14%
1.50K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MOVA: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MOVA (MOVA)

Mova is a quantum-proof, institutional-grade blockchain powering compliant, scalable Web3 and PayFi infrastructure.

MOVA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MOVA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MOVA Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MOVA (MOVA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:57:45 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MOVA

MOVAUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MOVA with leverage. Explore MOVAUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MOVA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MOVA
MOVA
USD
USD

1 MOVA = 0.2236 USD