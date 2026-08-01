MOVA Price Today

The live MOVA (MOVA) price today is $ 0.2236, with a 4.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOVA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2236 per MOVA.

MOVA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- MOVA. During the last 24 hours, MOVA traded between $ 0.2092 (low) and $ 0.3597 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MOVA moved 0.00% in the last hour and -20.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339.48.

MOVA (MOVA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 339.48$ 339.48 $ 339.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 223.60M$ 223.60M $ 223.60M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain MOVA

The current Market Cap of MOVA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339.48. The circulating supply of MOVA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 223.60M.