Orchid Price(OXT)
Orchid price today is $ 0.008057, down 5.92% in the last 24 hours.
The live Orchid (OXT) price today is $ 0.008057, with a 5.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current OXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008057 per OXT.
Orchid currently ranks #1086 by market capitalization at $ 8.03M, with a circulating supply of 997.21M OXT. During the last 24 hours, OXT traded between $ 0.007948 (low) and $ 0.008669 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.01620042, while the all-time low was $ 0.0062010533503195.
In short-term performance, OXT moved +0.17% in the last hour and -2.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.65K.
No.1086
2017-10-01 00:00:00
ETH
The current Market Cap of Orchid is $ 8.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.65K. The circulating supply of OXT is 997.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.06M.
+0.17%
-5.92%
-2.10%
-2.10%
Orchid (OXT) is a digital asset that powers the Orchid network, a decentralized, peer-to-peer, privacy-focused virtual private network (VPN). The primary role of OXT is to facilitate payments within the Orchid network, where users can buy and sell VPN bandwidth using OXT. The Orchid protocol uses a unique "nanopayment" system, designed to prevent censorship and ensure privacy, where OXT is used as the medium of exchange. The network operates on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging smart contracts for transactions, and its supply is fixed, meaning no new OXT tokens will be minted. The Orchid network aims to provide a more private and secure internet experience, with OXT playing a crucial role in this ecosystem.
Explore live OXT spot and futures markets, compare Orchid trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Orchid: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
The Orchid software is designed to use a custom VPN protocol, similar in scope to OpenVPN or WireGuard. The Orchid protocol is designed for high-performance networking and runs on top of WebRTC, a common web standard, widely used to transmit video and audio from inside browsers. Our protocol is intended to allow users to request access to remote network resources and pay for these resources using OXT via a nanopayments system.
For a more in-depth understanding of Orchid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on OXT with leverage. Explore OXTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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