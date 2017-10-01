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The live Orchid price today is 0.008057 USD.OXT market cap is 8,034,558.30958631696083 USD. Track real-time OXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Orchid price today is 0.008057 USD.OXT market cap is 8,034,558.30958631696083 USD. Track real-time OXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Orchid Logo

Orchid Price(OXT)

1 OXT to USD Live Price:

$0.008061
$0.008061$0.008061
-5.92%1D
USD
Orchid (OXT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:36:49 (UTC+8)

Orchid Market Statistics

Orchid price today is $ 0.008057, down 5.92% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.008057 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.007948 - $ 0.008669 USD
Market Capitalization$ 8.03M USD (rank #1086)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 64.65K
Circulating Supply997.21M OXT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 8.06M USD
All-Time High$ 1.01620042 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:36:49

Orchid Price Today

The live Orchid (OXT) price today is $ 0.008057, with a 5.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current OXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008057 per OXT.

Orchid currently ranks #1086 by market capitalization at $ 8.03M, with a circulating supply of 997.21M OXT. During the last 24 hours, OXT traded between $ 0.007948 (low) and $ 0.008669 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.01620042, while the all-time low was $ 0.0062010533503195.

In short-term performance, OXT moved +0.17% in the last hour and -2.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.65K.

Orchid (OXT) Market Information

No.1086

$ 8.03M
$ 8.03M$ 8.03M

$ 64.65K
$ 64.65K$ 64.65K

$ 8.06M
$ 8.06M$ 8.06M

997.21M
997.21M 997.21M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

2017-10-01 00:00:00

ETH

The current Market Cap of Orchid is $ 8.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.65K. The circulating supply of OXT is 997.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.06M.

Orchid Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.007948
$ 0.007948$ 0.007948
24H Low
$ 0.008669
$ 0.008669$ 0.008669
24H High

$ 0.007948
$ 0.007948$ 0.007948

$ 0.008669
$ 0.008669$ 0.008669

$ 1.01620042
$ 1.01620042$ 1.01620042

$ 0.0062010533503195
$ 0.0062010533503195$ 0.0062010533503195

+0.17%

-5.92%

-2.10%

-2.10%

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a digital asset that powers the Orchid network, a decentralized, peer-to-peer, privacy-focused virtual private network (VPN). The primary role of OXT is to facilitate payments within the Orchid network, where users can buy and sell VPN bandwidth using OXT. The Orchid protocol uses a unique "nanopayment" system, designed to prevent censorship and ensure privacy, where OXT is used as the medium of exchange. The network operates on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging smart contracts for transactions, and its supply is fixed, meaning no new OXT tokens will be minted. The Orchid network aims to provide a more private and secure internet experience, with OXT playing a crucial role in this ecosystem.

Trade Orchid (OXT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live OXT spot and futures markets, compare Orchid trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OXT/USDT
$0.008061
$0.008061$0.008061
-5.89%
8.00M (USDT)
OXT/ETH
$0.000003304
$0.000003304$0.000003304
-3.98%
814.22K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Orchid: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Orchid (OXT)

The Orchid software is designed to use a custom VPN protocol, similar in scope to OpenVPN or WireGuard. The Orchid protocol is designed for high-performance networking and runs on top of WebRTC, a common web standard, widely used to transmit video and audio from inside browsers. Our protocol is intended to allow users to request access to remote network resources and pay for these resources using OXT via a nanopayments system.

Orchid Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Orchid, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Orchid Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Orchid (OXT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:36:49 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Orchid

OXTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on OXT with leverage. Explore OXTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

OXT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OXT
OXT
USD
USD

1 OXT = 0.008057 USD