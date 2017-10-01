Orchid Price Today

The live Orchid (OXT) price today is $ 0.008057, with a 5.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current OXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.008057 per OXT.

Orchid currently ranks #1086 by market capitalization at $ 8.03M, with a circulating supply of 997.21M OXT. During the last 24 hours, OXT traded between $ 0.007948 (low) and $ 0.008669 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.01620042, while the all-time low was $ 0.0062010533503195.

In short-term performance, OXT moved +0.17% in the last hour and -2.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 64.65K.

Orchid (OXT) Market Information

Rank No.1086 Market Cap $ 8.03M$ 8.03M $ 8.03M Volume (24H) $ 64.65K$ 64.65K $ 64.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.06M$ 8.06M $ 8.06M Circulation Supply 997.21M 997.21M 997.21M Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Issue Date 2017-10-01 00:00:00 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Orchid is $ 8.03M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.65K. The circulating supply of OXT is 997.21M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.06M.