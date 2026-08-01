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The live CF Large Cap Index price today is 6.897 USD.LCAP market cap is -- USD. Track real-time LCAP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live CF Large Cap Index price today is 6.897 USD.LCAP market cap is -- USD. Track real-time LCAP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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CF Large Cap Index Logo

CF Large Cap Index Price(LCAP)

1 LCAP to USD Live Price:

$6.897
$6.897$6.897
0.00%1D
USD
CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:27:06 (UTC+8)

CF Large Cap Index Market Statistics

CF Large Cap Index price today is $ 6.897, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 6.897 USD
24-Hour Range$ 6.897 - $ 6.945 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 387.24
Circulating Supply-- LCAP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.38M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:27:06

CF Large Cap Index Price Today

The live CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) price today is $ 6.897, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCAP to USD conversion rate is $ 6.897 per LCAP.

CF Large Cap Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- LCAP. During the last 24 hours, LCAP traded between $ 6.897 (low) and $ 6.945 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LCAP moved 0.00% in the last hour and +30.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 387.24.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Market Information

--
----

$ 387.24
$ 387.24$ 387.24

$ 4.38M
$ 4.38M$ 4.38M

--
----

634,565
634,565 634,565

BASE

The current Market Cap of CF Large Cap Index is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 387.24. The circulating supply of LCAP is --, with a total supply of 634565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.38M.

CF Large Cap Index Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 6.897
$ 6.897$ 6.897
24H Low
$ 6.945
$ 6.945$ 6.945
24H High

$ 6.897
$ 6.897$ 6.897

$ 6.945
$ 6.945$ 6.945

--
----

--
----

0.00%

0.00%

+30.57%

+30.57%

Trade CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LCAP spot and futures markets, compare CF Large Cap Index trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LCAP/USDT
$6.897
$6.897$6.897
0.00%
55.90 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CF Large Cap Index: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is CF Large Cap Index (LCAP)

The CF Large Cap Index (Diversified Weight) is a liquid, investible benchmark portfolio index designed to track the performance of large-cap digital assets. The index seeks to capture 95% of the total market capitalization of the investible digital asset universe as its constituents.

CF Large Cap Index Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CF Large Cap Index, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CF Large Cap Index Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About CF Large Cap Index (LCAP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:27:06 (UTC+8)

Explore More about CF Large Cap Index

LCAPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LCAP with leverage. Explore LCAPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LCAP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LCAP
LCAP
USD
USD

1 LCAP = 6.897 USD