CF Large Cap Index Price Today

The live CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) price today is $ 6.897, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LCAP to USD conversion rate is $ 6.897 per LCAP.

CF Large Cap Index currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- LCAP. During the last 24 hours, LCAP traded between $ 6.897 (low) and $ 6.945 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LCAP moved 0.00% in the last hour and +30.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 387.24.

CF Large Cap Index (LCAP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 387.24$ 387.24 $ 387.24 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.38M$ 4.38M $ 4.38M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 634,565 634,565 634,565 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of CF Large Cap Index is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 387.24. The circulating supply of LCAP is --, with a total supply of 634565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.38M.