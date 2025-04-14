What is Ethena USDe (USDE)

Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi.

Additionally, you can:

Ethena USDe Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Ethena USDe, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Ethena USDe Price History

Tracing USDE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Ethena USDe (USDE)

USDE to Local Currencies

Ethena USDe Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ethena USDe What is the price of Ethena USDe (USDE) today? The live price of Ethena USDe (USDE) is 0.9992 USD . What is the market cap of Ethena USDe (USDE)? The current market cap of Ethena USDe is $ 4.99B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USDE by its real-time market price of 0.9992 USD . What is the circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDE)? The current circulating supply of Ethena USDe (USDE) is 4.99B USD . What was the highest price of Ethena USDe (USDE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Ethena USDe (USDE) is 1.0205 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Ethena USDe (USDE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Ethena USDe (USDE) is $ 97.25K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

