SN64 Price Today

The live SN64 (SN64) price today is $ 17.57, with a 1.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN64 to USD conversion rate is $ 17.57 per SN64.

SN64 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SN64. During the last 24 hours, SN64 traded between $ 17.32 (low) and $ 18.66 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SN64 moved +1.26% in the last hour and +15.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.53K.

SN64 (SN64) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 5.53K$ 5.53K $ 5.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.90B$ 36.90B $ 36.90B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 2,100,000,064 2,100,000,064 2,100,000,064 Public Blockchain TAO

The current Market Cap of SN64 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.53K. The circulating supply of SN64 is --, with a total supply of 2100000064. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.90B.