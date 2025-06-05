Shardeum Logo

Shardeum Price(SHM)

USD

Shardeum (SHM) Live Price Chart

$0.13649
$0.13649
-4.06%(1D)

SHM Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Shardeum (SHM) today is 0.13639 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. SHM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shardeum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.46K USD
- Shardeum price change within the day is -4.06%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the SHM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHM price information.

SHM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Shardeum for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.005776-4.06%
30 Days$ -0.16361-54.54%
60 Days$ -0.16361-54.54%
90 Days$ -0.16361-54.54%
Shardeum Price Change Today

Today, SHM recorded a change of $ -0.005776 (-4.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Shardeum 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.16361 (-54.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Shardeum 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SHM saw a change of $ -0.16361 (-54.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Shardeum 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.16361 (-54.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

SHM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Shardeum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.13158
$ 0.13158

$ 0.15543
$ 0.15543

$ 0.687
$ 0.687

-2.85%

-4.06%

+49.74%

SHM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
--

$ 114.46K
$ 114.46K

--
--

What is Shardeum (SHM)

Shardeum is building the world’s first auto-scaling Layer-1 blockchain, designed to solve scalability challenges while maintaining true decentralization. It ensures low transaction fees, high throughput, and fair access to validators and users alike.

Shardeum is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Shardeum investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SHM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Shardeum on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Shardeum buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Shardeum Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Shardeum, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SHM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Shardeum price prediction page.

Shardeum Price History

Tracing SHM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SHM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Shardeum price history page.

How to buy Shardeum (SHM)

Looking for how to buy Shardeum? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Shardeum on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SHM to Local Currencies

1 SHM to VND
3,589.10285
1 SHM to AUD
A$0.2086767
1 SHM to GBP
0.0995647
1 SHM to EUR
0.1186593
1 SHM to USD
$0.13639
1 SHM to MYR
RM0.5755658
1 SHM to TRY
5.3655826
1 SHM to JPY
¥19.5228646
1 SHM to RUB
10.8048158
1 SHM to INR
11.6995342
1 SHM to IDR
Rp2,235.9012816
1 SHM to KRW
185.3117291
1 SHM to PHP
7.5860118
1 SHM to EGP
￡E.6.7731274
1 SHM to BRL
R$0.7678757
1 SHM to CAD
C$0.1854904
1 SHM to BDT
16.6586746
1 SHM to NGN
214.4487248
1 SHM to UAH
5.6506377
1 SHM to VES
Bs13.22983
1 SHM to PKR
Rs38.46198
1 SHM to KZT
69.586178
1 SHM to THB
฿4.432675
1 SHM to TWD
NT$4.078061
1 SHM to AED
د.إ0.5005513
1 SHM to CHF
Fr0.1104759
1 SHM to HKD
HK$1.0692976
1 SHM to MAD
.د.م1.2534241
1 SHM to MXN
$2.6173241

Shardeum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shardeum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Shardeum Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shardeum

Disclaimer

$0.13639
