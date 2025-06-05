What is Shardeum (SHM)

Shardeum is building the world’s first auto-scaling Layer-1 blockchain, designed to solve scalability challenges while maintaining true decentralization. It ensures low transaction fees, high throughput, and fair access to validators and users alike.

Shardeum Price Prediction

Shardeum Price History

How to buy Shardeum (SHM)

SHM to Local Currencies

Shardeum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Shardeum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shardeum What is the price of Shardeum (SHM) today? The live price of Shardeum (SHM) is 0.13639 USD . What is the market cap of Shardeum (SHM)? The current market cap of Shardeum is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SHM by its real-time market price of 0.13639 USD . What is the circulating supply of Shardeum (SHM)? The current circulating supply of Shardeum (SHM) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Shardeum (SHM)? As of 2025-06-05 , the highest price of Shardeum (SHM) is 0.687 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Shardeum (SHM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Shardeum (SHM) is $ 114.46K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

