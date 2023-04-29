mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Trade

Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More

EDU Coin

EDU/USDT
0.95851--
$0.00
24h High
0.99300
24h Low
0.92458
24h Volume (EDU)
571.06K
24h Amount (USDT)
575.77K
24h High
0.99300
24h Low
0.92458
24h Volume (EDU)
571.06K
24h Amount (USDT)
575.77K
K-Line
Token Info
Loading..
Original
TradingView
Depth
EDU
The Open Campus Protocol is a decentralized solution for educators, content creators, parents, students, and co-publishers designed to address the major challenges in education today. At its core, the Open Campus Protocol is a community-driven initiative that harnesses the power of blockchain technology to create a fairer education system. By decentralizing the creation and distribution of educational content, the Open Campus Protocol empowers students to access more diverse educational content while providing educators with new opportunities to earn revenue and gain recognition for their contributions.
Overview
Name
EDU
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
1,000,000,000
Order Book
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Price(USDT)

(EDU)

(USDT)

0.95851$0.00
Market Trades
Amount()
Price()
Amount()
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Buy EDU
Sell EDU
Limit
Market
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Available -- USDT
PriceUSDT
AmountEDU
TotalUSDT
Available -- EDU
PriceUSDT
AmountEDU
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Network Stable
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service