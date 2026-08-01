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The live MarsCoin price today is 0.03509 USD.MARSCOIN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MARSCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live MarsCoin price today is 0.03509 USD.MARSCOIN market cap is -- USD. Track real-time MARSCOIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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MARSCOIN Price Info

What is MARSCOIN

MARSCOIN Official Website

MARSCOIN Tokenomics

MARSCOIN Price Forecast

MARSCOIN History

MARSCOIN Buying Guide

MARSCOIN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MARSCOIN Spot

MARSCOIN USDT-M Futures

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MarsCoin Price(MARSCOIN)

1 MARSCOIN to USD Live Price:

$0.03509
$0.03509$0.03509
-8.88%1D
USD
MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:43:56 (UTC+8)

MarsCoin Market Statistics

MarsCoin price today is $ 0.03509, down 8.88% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.03509 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.03356 - $ 0.041 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 155.47K
Circulating Supply-- MARSCOIN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 35.09M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:43:56

MarsCoin Price Today

The live MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) price today is $ 0.03509, with a 8.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current MARSCOIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03509 per MARSCOIN.

MarsCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- MARSCOIN. During the last 24 hours, MARSCOIN traded between $ 0.03356 (low) and $ 0.041 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MARSCOIN moved -2.72% in the last hour and +5.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 155.47K.

MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) Market Information

--
----

$ 155.47K
$ 155.47K$ 155.47K

$ 35.09M
$ 35.09M$ 35.09M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of MarsCoin is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 155.47K. The circulating supply of MARSCOIN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.09M.

MarsCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03356
$ 0.03356$ 0.03356
24H Low
$ 0.041
$ 0.041$ 0.041
24H High

$ 0.03356
$ 0.03356$ 0.03356

$ 0.041
$ 0.041$ 0.041

--
----

--
----

-2.72%

-8.88%

+5.94%

+5.94%

Trade MarsCoin (MARSCOIN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MARSCOIN spot and futures markets, compare MarsCoin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MARSCOIN/USDT
$0.03532
$0.03532$0.03532
-8.14%
4.18M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for MarsCoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is MarsCoin (MARSCOIN)

A Mars-born coin trading directly against SPCXB on Flap, with SPCXB rewards paid from the vault to MARS holders.

MarsCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MarsCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official MarsCoin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About MarsCoin (MARSCOIN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:43:56 (UTC+8)

Explore More about MarsCoin

MARSCOINUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on MARSCOIN with leverage. Explore MARSCOINUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MARSCOIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MARSCOIN
MARSCOIN
USD
USD

1 MARSCOIN = 0.03509 USD