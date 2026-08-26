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The live XP8 price today is 0.00364 USD.XP8 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XP8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live XP8 price today is 0.00364 USD.XP8 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XP8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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XP8 Price Info

What is XP8

XP8 Whitepaper

XP8 Official Website

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XP8 History

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XP8 Price(XP8)

1 XP8 to USD Live Price:

$0.00364
$0.00364$0.00364
+36.84%1D
USD
XP8 (XP8) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:23:50 (UTC+8)

XP8 Market Statistics

XP8 price today is $ 0.00364, up 36.84% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.00364 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00266 - $ 0.00446 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 394.21
Circulating Supply-- XP8 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 99.00K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 08:23:50

XP8 Price Today

The live XP8 (XP8) price today is $ 0.00364, with a 36.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current XP8 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00364 per XP8.

XP8 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- XP8. During the last 24 hours, XP8 traded between $ 0.00266 (low) and $ 0.00446 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XP8 moved +13.75% in the last hour and +105.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 394.21.

XP8 (XP8) Market Information

--
----

$ 394.21
$ 394.21$ 394.21

$ 99.00K
$ 99.00K$ 99.00K

--
----

27,196,758
27,196,758 27,196,758

TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of XP8 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 394.21. The circulating supply of XP8 is --, with a total supply of 27196758. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 99.00K.

XP8 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00266
$ 0.00266$ 0.00266
24H Low
$ 0.00446
$ 0.00446$ 0.00446
24H High

$ 0.00266
$ 0.00266$ 0.00266

$ 0.00446
$ 0.00446$ 0.00446

--
----

--
----

+13.75%

+36.84%

+105.64%

+105.64%

Trade XP8 (XP8) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live XP8 spot and futures markets, compare XP8 trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XP8/USDT
$0.00364
$0.00364$0.00364
+36.84%
115.01K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for XP8: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is XP8 (XP8)

XP LABS AG is a Swiss Web3 gaming and infrastructure company building a digital economy inside Telegram (on App Store & Google Play in 2026). We develop proprietary games (AVAFight, AVARUSH, and six new titles in 2026), an educational platform, and integrations with 200+ partner mini-apps.

XP8 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XP8, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XP8 Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About XP8 (XP8)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 08:23:50 (UTC+8)

Explore More about XP8

XP8USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XP8 with leverage. Explore XP8USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XP8-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XP8
XP8
USD
USD

1 XP8 = 0.00364 USD