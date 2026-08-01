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The live Moviebloc price today is 0.0006441 USD.MBL market cap is 12,530,248.7545374 USD. Track real-time MBL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Moviebloc price today is 0.0006441 USD.MBL market cap is 12,530,248.7545374 USD. Track real-time MBL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Moviebloc Logo

Moviebloc Price(MBL)

1 MBL to USD Live Price:

$0.0006441
$0.0006441$0.0006441
-1.34%1D
USD
Moviebloc (MBL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:46:13 (UTC+8)

Moviebloc Market Statistics

Moviebloc price today is $ 0.0006441, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0006441 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0006436 - $ 0.0006728 USD
Market Capitalization$ 12.53M USD (rank #842)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 54.70K
Circulating Supply19.45B MBL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (64.84%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 19.32M USD
All-Time High$ 0.04599472 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:46:13

Moviebloc Price Today

The live Moviebloc (MBL) price today is $ 0.0006441, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006441 per MBL.

Moviebloc currently ranks #842 by market capitalization at $ 12.53M, with a circulating supply of 19.45B MBL. During the last 24 hours, MBL traded between $ 0.0006436 (low) and $ 0.0006728 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04599472, while the all-time low was $ 0.00065143915174055.

In short-term performance, MBL moved -0.70% in the last hour and +14.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.70K.

Moviebloc (MBL) Market Information

No.842

$ 12.53M
$ 12.53M$ 12.53M

$ 54.70K
$ 54.70K$ 54.70K

$ 19.32M
$ 19.32M$ 19.32M

19.45B
19.45B 19.45B

30,000,000,000
30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000

30,000,000,000
30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000

64.84%

$ 0.0012
$ 0.0012$ 0.0012

ONT

The current Market Cap of Moviebloc is $ 12.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.70K. The circulating supply of MBL is 19.45B, with a total supply of 30000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.32M.

Moviebloc Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0006436
$ 0.0006436$ 0.0006436
24H Low
$ 0.0006728
$ 0.0006728$ 0.0006728
24H High

$ 0.0006436
$ 0.0006436$ 0.0006436

$ 0.0006728
$ 0.0006728$ 0.0006728

$ 0.04599472
$ 0.04599472$ 0.04599472

$ 0.00065143915174055
$ 0.00065143915174055$ 0.00065143915174055

-0.70%

-1.34%

+14.10%

+14.10%

About Moviebloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a decentralized film and content distribution platform built on the Ontology blockchain. The platform aims to create a transparent and equitable film distribution ecosystem, where creators have full control over their content, including pricing and policies. MBL tokens are used within the ecosystem for transactions, rewards, and governance. The platform utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and the total supply of MBL tokens is 30 billion. Typical uses of the MBL token include content purchases, supporting creators, and participating in platform governance.

Trade Moviebloc (MBL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MBL spot and futures markets, compare Moviebloc trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MBL/USDT
$0.0006439
$0.0006439$0.0006439
-1.43%
83.41M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Moviebloc: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Moviebloc (MBL)

【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.

Moviebloc Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Moviebloc, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Moviebloc Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Moviebloc (MBL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:46:13 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Moviebloc

MBLUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MBL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MBL
MBL
USD
USD

1 MBL = 0.0006441 USD