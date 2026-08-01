Moviebloc Price Today

The live Moviebloc (MBL) price today is $ 0.0006441, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006441 per MBL.

Moviebloc currently ranks #842 by market capitalization at $ 12.53M, with a circulating supply of 19.45B MBL. During the last 24 hours, MBL traded between $ 0.0006436 (low) and $ 0.0006728 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04599472, while the all-time low was $ 0.00065143915174055.

In short-term performance, MBL moved -0.70% in the last hour and +14.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.70K.

Moviebloc (MBL) Market Information

Rank No.842 Market Cap $ 12.53M$ 12.53M $ 12.53M Volume (24H) $ 54.70K$ 54.70K $ 54.70K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.32M$ 19.32M $ 19.32M Circulation Supply 19.45B 19.45B 19.45B Max Supply 30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000 Total Supply 30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000 30,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 64.84% Issue Price $ 0.0012$ 0.0012 $ 0.0012 Public Blockchain ONT

The current Market Cap of Moviebloc is $ 12.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.70K. The circulating supply of MBL is 19.45B, with a total supply of 30000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.32M.