Moviebloc Price(MBL)
Moviebloc price today is $ 0.0006441, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours.
The live Moviebloc (MBL) price today is $ 0.0006441, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current MBL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0006441 per MBL.
Moviebloc currently ranks #842 by market capitalization at $ 12.53M, with a circulating supply of 19.45B MBL. During the last 24 hours, MBL traded between $ 0.0006436 (low) and $ 0.0006728 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04599472, while the all-time low was $ 0.00065143915174055.
In short-term performance, MBL moved -0.70% in the last hour and +14.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.70K.
No.842
64.84%
ONT
The current Market Cap of Moviebloc is $ 12.53M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.70K. The circulating supply of MBL is 19.45B, with a total supply of 30000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.32M.
-0.70%
-1.34%
+14.10%
+14.10%
MovieBloc (MBL) is a decentralized film and content distribution platform built on the Ontology blockchain. The platform aims to create a transparent and equitable film distribution ecosystem, where creators have full control over their content, including pricing and policies. MBL tokens are used within the ecosystem for transactions, rewards, and governance. The platform utilizes a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, and the total supply of MBL tokens is 30 billion. Typical uses of the MBL token include content purchases, supporting creators, and participating in platform governance.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Moviebloc: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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【MBL】MovieblocMovieBloc is a movie distribution platform based on blockchain technology. Creators get transparent revenue content, audience data, and a fair chance at release. Audiences can access a variety of film works, and can provide curatorial, foreign language subtitles, and marketing designs to the MovieBloc ecosystem to earn revenue.
For a more in-depth understanding of Moviebloc, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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