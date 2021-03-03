SCRT Price(SCRT)
SCRT price today is $ 0.01558, down 3.29% in the last 24 hours.
The live SCRT (SCRT) price today is $ 0.01558, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01558 per SCRT.
SCRT currently ranks #713 by market capitalization at $ 5.34M, with a circulating supply of 342.94M SCRT. During the last 24 hours, SCRT traded between $ 0.01553 (low) and $ 0.01843 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.64492421020586479, while the all-time low was $ 0.05619214706500177.
In short-term performance, SCRT moved -2.08% in the last hour and -44.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.62K.
No.713
2021-03-03 00:00:00
SCRT
The current Market Cap of SCRT is $ 5.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.62K. The circulating supply of SCRT is 342.94M, with a total supply of 358047797.230786. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.58M.
-2.08%
-3.29%
-44.20%
-44.20%
Secret Network (SCRT) is a decentralized blockchain protocol that enables secure and private computation. It is designed to support and execute smart contracts that keep the data used in computations encrypted, providing a layer of privacy and data protection not commonly found in most blockchain networks. SCRT, the native utility token of the Secret Network, is used for staking, governance, and to pay for computation in the network. The Secret Network's unique focus on privacy-preserving smart contracts opens up new possibilities for decentralized applications (dApps) and provides a distinct ecosystem context where privacy is prioritized.
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Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.
For a more in-depth understanding of SCRT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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