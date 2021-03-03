SCRT Price Today

The live SCRT (SCRT) price today is $ 0.01558, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01558 per SCRT.

SCRT currently ranks #713 by market capitalization at $ 5.34M, with a circulating supply of 342.94M SCRT. During the last 24 hours, SCRT traded between $ 0.01553 (low) and $ 0.01843 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.64492421020586479, while the all-time low was $ 0.05619214706500177.

In short-term performance, SCRT moved -2.08% in the last hour and -44.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.62K.

SCRT (SCRT) Market Information

Rank No.713 Market Cap $ 5.34M$ 5.34M $ 5.34M Volume (24H) $ 72.62K$ 72.62K $ 72.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.58M$ 5.58M $ 5.58M Circulation Supply 342.94M 342.94M 342.94M Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 358,047,797.230786 358,047,797.230786 358,047,797.230786 Issue Date 2021-03-03 00:00:00 Public Blockchain SCRT

The current Market Cap of SCRT is $ 5.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.62K. The circulating supply of SCRT is 342.94M, with a total supply of 358047797.230786. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.58M.