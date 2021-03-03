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The live SCRT price today is 0.01558 USD.SCRT market cap is 5,342,999.27369083318 USD. Track real-time SCRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SCRT price today is 0.01558 USD.SCRT market cap is 5,342,999.27369083318 USD. Track real-time SCRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SCRT Price Info

What is SCRT

SCRT Whitepaper

SCRT Official Website

SCRT Tokenomics

SCRT Price Forecast

SCRT History

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SCRT Price(SCRT)

1 SCRT to USD Live Price:

$0.01557
$0.01557$0.01557
-3.29%1D
USD
SCRT (SCRT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:39:11 (UTC+8)

SCRT Market Statistics

SCRT price today is $ 0.01558, down 3.29% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01558 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01553 - $ 0.01843 USD
Market Capitalization$ 5.34M USD (rank #713)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 72.62K
Circulating Supply342.94M SCRT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 5.58M USD
All-Time High$ 10.64492421020586479 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:39:11

SCRT Price Today

The live SCRT (SCRT) price today is $ 0.01558, with a 3.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01558 per SCRT.

SCRT currently ranks #713 by market capitalization at $ 5.34M, with a circulating supply of 342.94M SCRT. During the last 24 hours, SCRT traded between $ 0.01553 (low) and $ 0.01843 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 10.64492421020586479, while the all-time low was $ 0.05619214706500177.

In short-term performance, SCRT moved -2.08% in the last hour and -44.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.62K.

SCRT (SCRT) Market Information

No.713

$ 5.34M
$ 5.34M$ 5.34M

$ 72.62K
$ 72.62K$ 72.62K

$ 5.58M
$ 5.58M$ 5.58M

342.94M
342.94M 342.94M

--
----

358,047,797.230786
358,047,797.230786 358,047,797.230786

2021-03-03 00:00:00

SCRT

The current Market Cap of SCRT is $ 5.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.62K. The circulating supply of SCRT is 342.94M, with a total supply of 358047797.230786. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.58M.

SCRT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01553
$ 0.01553$ 0.01553
24H Low
$ 0.01843
$ 0.01843$ 0.01843
24H High

$ 0.01553
$ 0.01553$ 0.01553

$ 0.01843
$ 0.01843$ 0.01843

$ 10.64492421020586479
$ 10.64492421020586479$ 10.64492421020586479

$ 0.05619214706500177
$ 0.05619214706500177$ 0.05619214706500177

-2.08%

-3.29%

-44.20%

-44.20%

About SCRT

Secret Network (SCRT) is a decentralized blockchain protocol that enables secure and private computation. It is designed to support and execute smart contracts that keep the data used in computations encrypted, providing a layer of privacy and data protection not commonly found in most blockchain networks. SCRT, the native utility token of the Secret Network, is used for staking, governance, and to pay for computation in the network. The Secret Network's unique focus on privacy-preserving smart contracts opens up new possibilities for decentralized applications (dApps) and provides a distinct ecosystem context where privacy is prioritized.

Trade SCRT (SCRT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SCRT spot and futures markets, compare SCRT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SCRT/USDT
$0.01558
$0.01558$0.01558
-3.40%
4.32M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SCRT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SCRT (SCRT)

Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.

SCRT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SCRT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SCRT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SCRT (SCRT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:39:11 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SCRT

SCRTUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SCRT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SCRT
SCRT
USD
USD

1 SCRT = 0.01558 USD