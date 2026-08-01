SILVER Price Today

The live SILVER (KAG) price today is $ 49.23, with a 0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAG to USD conversion rate is $ 49.23 per KAG.

SILVER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KAG. During the last 24 hours, KAG traded between $ 47.51 (low) and $ 50.85 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KAG moved +1.50% in the last hour and +4.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.52K.

SILVER (KAG) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 101.52K$ 101.52K $ 101.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of SILVER is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.52K. The circulating supply of KAG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.