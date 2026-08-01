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The live SILVER price today is 49.23 USD.KAG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KAG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SILVER price today is 49.23 USD.KAG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time KAG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SILVER Logo

SILVER Price(KAG)

1 KAG to USD Live Price:

$49.23
$49.23$49.23
+0.79%1D
USD
SILVER (KAG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:14:14 (UTC+8)

SILVER Market Statistics

SILVER price today is $ 49.23, up 0.79% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 49.23 USD
24-Hour Range$ 47.51 - $ 50.85 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 101.52K
Circulating Supply-- KAG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation-- USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:14:14

SILVER Price Today

The live SILVER (KAG) price today is $ 49.23, with a 0.79% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAG to USD conversion rate is $ 49.23 per KAG.

SILVER currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- KAG. During the last 24 hours, KAG traded between $ 47.51 (low) and $ 50.85 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KAG moved +1.50% in the last hour and +4.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 101.52K.

SILVER (KAG) Market Information

--
----

$ 101.52K
$ 101.52K$ 101.52K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

ETH

The current Market Cap of SILVER is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 101.52K. The circulating supply of KAG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

SILVER Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 47.51
$ 47.51$ 47.51
24H Low
$ 50.85
$ 50.85$ 50.85
24H High

$ 47.51
$ 47.51$ 47.51

$ 50.85
$ 50.85$ 50.85

--
----

--
----

+1.50%

+0.79%

+4.30%

+4.30%

Trade SILVER (KAG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KAG spot and futures markets, compare SILVER trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAG/USDT
$49.24
$49.24$49.24
+0.81%
2.07K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SILVER: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SILVER (KAG)

Kinesis Silver (KAG) is a silver-backed digital asset issued by Kinesis Cayman, with each token backed by one ounce of silver bullion, independently audited and held in fully insured vaults. On MEXC, KAG is available in ERC-20 form, issued by KMS Labs on Ethereum, with each token representing a 1:1 claim on Kinesis Silver (KAG) held in reserve. Silver (KAG) brings real-world utility to physical silver, enabling it to be traded and transferred globally. KAG (ERC-20) holders will soon be able to transfer to the Kinesis platform to access spending, physical redemption, and a passive yield from a share of global transaction fees.

SILVER Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SILVER, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SILVER Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SILVER (KAG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:14:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SILVER

KAGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KAG with leverage. Explore KAGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KAG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KAG
KAG
USD
USD

1 KAG = 49.23 USD