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The live P2P price today is 0.0000377 USD.P2P market cap is -- USD. Track real-time P2P to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live P2P price today is 0.0000377 USD.P2P market cap is -- USD. Track real-time P2P to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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P2P Price Info

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P2P Price(P2P)

1 P2P to USD Live Price:

$0.0000377
$0.0000377$0.0000377
-5.03%1D
USD
P2P (P2P) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:37:45 (UTC+8)

P2P Market Statistics

P2P price today is $ 0.0000377, down 5.03% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0000377 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.00003702 - $ 0.0000422 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 14.04K
Circulating Supply-- P2P of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.28M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:37:45

P2P Price Today

The live P2P (P2P) price today is $ 0.0000377, with a 5.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current P2P to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000377 per P2P.

P2P currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- P2P. During the last 24 hours, P2P traded between $ 0.00003702 (low) and $ 0.0000422 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, P2P moved -0.92% in the last hour and +16.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.04K.

P2P (P2P) Market Information

--
----

$ 14.04K
$ 14.04K$ 14.04K

$ 1.28M
$ 1.28M$ 1.28M

--
----

34,000,000,000
34,000,000,000 34,000,000,000

SENTINEL

The current Market Cap of P2P is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.04K. The circulating supply of P2P is --, with a total supply of 34000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.28M.

P2P Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00003702
$ 0.00003702$ 0.00003702
24H Low
$ 0.0000422
$ 0.0000422$ 0.0000422
24H High

$ 0.00003702
$ 0.00003702$ 0.00003702

$ 0.0000422
$ 0.0000422$ 0.0000422

--
----

--
----

-0.92%

-5.02%

+16.00%

+16.00%

Trade P2P (P2P) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live P2P spot and futures markets, compare P2P trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
P2P/USDT
$0.0000377
$0.0000377$0.0000377
-5.02%
351.81M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for P2P: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is P2P (P2P)

Sentinel (P2P) is a Layer 1 DePIN blockchain built for a peer-to-peer bandwidth marketplace. It enables users worldwide to share unused internet bandwidth to power decentralized applications, primarily focused on private networking and AI data infrastructure.

P2P Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of P2P, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official P2P Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About P2P (P2P)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:37:45 (UTC+8)

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P2PUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

P2P-to-USD Calculator

Amount

P2P
P2P
USD
USD

1 P2P = 0.0000377 USD