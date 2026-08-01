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The live BANX Network price today is 0.002701 USD.BXE market cap is 812,514.817299 USD. Track real-time BXE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BANX Network price today is 0.002701 USD.BXE market cap is 812,514.817299 USD. Track real-time BXE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BANX Network Price(BXE)

1 BXE to USD Live Price:

$0.0027
$0.0027$0.0027
-0.07%1D
USD
BANX Network (BXE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:56:08 (UTC+8)

BANX Network Market Statistics

BANX Network price today is $ 0.002701, down 0.07% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002701 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002699 - $ 0.002881 USD
Market Capitalization$ 812.51K USD (rank #1951)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 37.31K
Circulating Supply300.82M BXE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (60.16%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.35M USD
All-Time High$ 0.08160942694188883 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:56:08

BANX Network Price Today

The live BANX Network (BXE) price today is $ 0.002701, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BXE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002701 per BXE.

BANX Network currently ranks #1951 by market capitalization at $ 812.51K, with a circulating supply of 300.82M BXE. During the last 24 hours, BXE traded between $ 0.002699 (low) and $ 0.002881 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08160942694188883, while the all-time low was $ 0.00292516138755197.

In short-term performance, BXE moved -0.08% in the last hour and +1.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.31K.

BANX Network (BXE) Market Information

No.1951

$ 812.51K
$ 812.51K$ 812.51K

$ 37.31K
$ 37.31K$ 37.31K

$ 1.35M
$ 1.35M$ 1.35M

300.82M
300.82M 300.82M

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

490,000,000
490,000,000 490,000,000

60.16%

XRP

The current Market Cap of BANX Network is $ 812.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.31K. The circulating supply of BXE is 300.82M, with a total supply of 490000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.

BANX Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002699
$ 0.002699$ 0.002699
24H Low
$ 0.002881
$ 0.002881$ 0.002881
24H High

$ 0.002699
$ 0.002699$ 0.002699

$ 0.002881
$ 0.002881$ 0.002881

$ 0.08160942694188883
$ 0.08160942694188883$ 0.08160942694188883

$ 0.00292516138755197
$ 0.00292516138755197$ 0.00292516138755197

-0.08%

-0.06%

+1.12%

+1.12%

Trade BANX Network (BXE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BXE spot and futures markets, compare BANX Network trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BXE/USDT
$0.0027
$0.0027$0.0027
-0.06%
13.54M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BANX Network: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BANX Network (BXE)

Banx Network is a decentralized media platform built on the XRP Ledger, enabling citizen journalism and on-chain ownership powered by the BXE token.

BANX Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BANX Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BANX Network Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BANX Network (BXE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:56:08 (UTC+8)

Explore More about BANX Network

BXEUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BXE with leverage. Explore BXEUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BXE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BXE
BXE
USD
USD

1 BXE = 0.002701 USD