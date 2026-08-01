BANX Network Price Today

The live BANX Network (BXE) price today is $ 0.002701, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current BXE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002701 per BXE.

BANX Network currently ranks #1951 by market capitalization at $ 812.51K, with a circulating supply of 300.82M BXE. During the last 24 hours, BXE traded between $ 0.002699 (low) and $ 0.002881 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08160942694188883, while the all-time low was $ 0.00292516138755197.

In short-term performance, BXE moved -0.08% in the last hour and +1.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 37.31K.

BANX Network (BXE) Market Information

Rank No.1951 Market Cap $ 812.51K$ 812.51K $ 812.51K Volume (24H) $ 37.31K$ 37.31K $ 37.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 300.82M 300.82M 300.82M Max Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Total Supply 490,000,000 490,000,000 490,000,000 Circulation Rate 60.16% Public Blockchain XRP

The current Market Cap of BANX Network is $ 812.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 37.31K. The circulating supply of BXE is 300.82M, with a total supply of 490000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.