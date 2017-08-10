Filecoin Price(FIL)
Filecoin price today is $ 0.7303, down 0.16% in the last 24 hours.
The live Filecoin (FIL) price today is $ 0.7303, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.7303 per FIL.
Filecoin currently ranks #72 by market capitalization at $ 576.96M, with a circulating supply of 790.03M FIL. During the last 24 hours, FIL traded between $ 0.724 (low) and $ 0.7716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 237.24182637, while the all-time low was $ 0.6336136027631412.
In short-term performance, FIL moved -0.56% in the last hour and +15.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.27M.
No.72
0.02%
2017-08-10 00:00:00
FIL
The current Market Cap of Filecoin is $ 576.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.27M. The circulating supply of FIL is 790.03M, with a total supply of 1957702976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.43B.
-0.56%
-0.16%
+15.11%
+15.11%
Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage system that aims to "store humanity's most important information". It is built on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer network for storing and sharing data in a distributed file system. Filecoin seeks to provide a solution to the increasing amounts of unused storage in data centers and hard drives around the world by allowing users to buy and sell unused storage space. The FIL token serves as the payment mechanism within the Filecoin network, compensating miners for providing storage space and retrieval services. Filecoin's blockchain operates using a Proof-of-Spacetime consensus mechanism, which verifies the continuous, correct storage of data over time.
Explore live FIL spot and futures markets, compare Filecoin trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Filecoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Filecoin [Futures] (FIL) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate FIL through the process of mining. For project details, please visit the project official website mentioned above.
For a more in-depth understanding of Filecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on FIL with leverage. Explore FILUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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