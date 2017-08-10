Filecoin Price Today

The live Filecoin (FIL) price today is $ 0.7303, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.7303 per FIL.

Filecoin currently ranks #72 by market capitalization at $ 576.96M, with a circulating supply of 790.03M FIL. During the last 24 hours, FIL traded between $ 0.724 (low) and $ 0.7716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 237.24182637, while the all-time low was $ 0.6336136027631412.

In short-term performance, FIL moved -0.56% in the last hour and +15.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.27M.

Filecoin (FIL) Market Information

Rank No.72 Market Cap $ 576.96M$ 576.96M $ 576.96M Volume (24H) $ 2.27M$ 2.27M $ 2.27M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.43B$ 1.43B $ 1.43B Circulation Supply 790.03M 790.03M 790.03M Total Supply 1,957,702,976 1,957,702,976 1,957,702,976 Market Share 0.02% Issue Date 2017-08-10 00:00:00 Public Blockchain FIL

The current Market Cap of Filecoin is $ 576.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.27M. The circulating supply of FIL is 790.03M, with a total supply of 1957702976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.43B.