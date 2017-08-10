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The live Filecoin price today is 0.7303 USD.FIL market cap is 576,961,540.2709 USD. Track real-time FIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Filecoin price today is 0.7303 USD.FIL market cap is 576,961,540.2709 USD. Track real-time FIL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is FIL

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Filecoin Price(FIL)

1 FIL to USD Live Price:

$0.7303
$0.7303$0.7303
-0.16%1D
USD
Filecoin (FIL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:11:05 (UTC+8)

Filecoin Market Statistics

Filecoin price today is $ 0.7303, down 0.16% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.7303 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.724 - $ 0.7716 USD
Market Capitalization$ 576.96M USD (rank #72)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 2.27M
Circulating Supply790.03M FIL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 1.43B USD
All-Time High$ 237.24182637 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:11:05

Filecoin Price Today

The live Filecoin (FIL) price today is $ 0.7303, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current FIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.7303 per FIL.

Filecoin currently ranks #72 by market capitalization at $ 576.96M, with a circulating supply of 790.03M FIL. During the last 24 hours, FIL traded between $ 0.724 (low) and $ 0.7716 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 237.24182637, while the all-time low was $ 0.6336136027631412.

In short-term performance, FIL moved -0.56% in the last hour and +15.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.27M.

Filecoin (FIL) Market Information

No.72

$ 576.96M
$ 576.96M$ 576.96M

$ 2.27M
$ 2.27M$ 2.27M

$ 1.43B
$ 1.43B$ 1.43B

790.03M
790.03M 790.03M

1,957,702,976
1,957,702,976 1,957,702,976

0.02%

2017-08-10 00:00:00

FIL

The current Market Cap of Filecoin is $ 576.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.27M. The circulating supply of FIL is 790.03M, with a total supply of 1957702976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.43B.

Filecoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.724
$ 0.724$ 0.724
24H Low
$ 0.7716
$ 0.7716$ 0.7716
24H High

$ 0.724
$ 0.724$ 0.724

$ 0.7716
$ 0.7716$ 0.7716

$ 237.24182637
$ 237.24182637$ 237.24182637

$ 0.6336136027631412
$ 0.6336136027631412$ 0.6336136027631412

-0.56%

-0.16%

+15.11%

+15.11%

About Filecoin

Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage system that aims to "store humanity's most important information". It is built on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), a peer-to-peer network for storing and sharing data in a distributed file system. Filecoin seeks to provide a solution to the increasing amounts of unused storage in data centers and hard drives around the world by allowing users to buy and sell unused storage space. The FIL token serves as the payment mechanism within the Filecoin network, compensating miners for providing storage space and retrieval services. Filecoin's blockchain operates using a Proof-of-Spacetime consensus mechanism, which verifies the continuous, correct storage of data over time.

Trade Filecoin (FIL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FIL spot and futures markets, compare Filecoin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FIL/USDT
$0.7298
$0.7298$0.7298
-0.25%
3.05M (USDT)
FIL/USDC
$0.7298
$0.7298$0.7298
-0.16%
35.21K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Filecoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin [Futures] (FIL) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate FIL through the process of mining. For project details, please visit the project official website mentioned above.

Whitepaper

Filecoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Filecoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Filecoin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Filecoin (FIL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:11:05 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Filecoin

FILUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FIL with leverage. Explore FILUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FIL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FIL
FIL
USD
USD

1 FIL = 0.7302 USD