Numeraire Price(NMR)
Numeraire price today is $ 8.979, down 2.25% in the last 24 hours.
The live Numeraire (NMR) price today is $ 8.979, with a 2.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMR to USD conversion rate is $ 8.979 per NMR.
Numeraire currently ranks #335 by market capitalization at $ 67.28M, with a circulating supply of 7.49M NMR. During the last 24 hours, NMR traded between $ 8.927 (low) and $ 9.409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 168.48800659179688, while the all-time low was $ 1.92766.
In short-term performance, NMR moved -0.88% in the last hour and +14.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.89K.
No.335
68.12%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Numeraire is $ 67.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.89K. The circulating supply of NMR is 7.49M, with a total supply of 10634471.78140593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.77M.
-0.88%
-2.25%
+14.16%
+14.16%
Numeraire (NMR) is a digital asset created by the hedge fund Numerai to incentivize data scientists to contribute artificial intelligence models to improve its trading algorithms. The NMR token is used as a stake in these models, with successful predictions earning more NMR while poor predictions result in a loss of staked tokens. This unique application of blockchain technology and machine learning has created an ecosystem where data scientists are incentivized to continually improve their models, with the ultimate goal of enhancing Numerai's trading strategies. The supply of NMR is capped at 11 million tokens, and new tokens are only issued as rewards for successful predictions.
Explore live NMR spot and futures markets, compare Numeraire trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Numeraire: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Numeraire is an ERC20 Ethereum token. The source code to Numeraire’s smart contract is publicly available. The Ethereum smart contract dictates there will never be more than 21 million Numeraire minted.
For a more in-depth understanding of Numeraire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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