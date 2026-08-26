Numeraire Price Today

The live Numeraire (NMR) price today is $ 8.979, with a 2.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMR to USD conversion rate is $ 8.979 per NMR.

Numeraire currently ranks #335 by market capitalization at $ 67.28M, with a circulating supply of 7.49M NMR. During the last 24 hours, NMR traded between $ 8.927 (low) and $ 9.409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 168.48800659179688, while the all-time low was $ 1.92766.

In short-term performance, NMR moved -0.88% in the last hour and +14.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.89K.

Numeraire (NMR) Market Information

Rank No.335 Market Cap $ 67.28M$ 67.28M $ 67.28M Volume (24H) $ 59.89K$ 59.89K $ 59.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 98.77M$ 98.77M $ 98.77M Circulation Supply 7.49M 7.49M 7.49M Max Supply 11,000,000 11,000,000 11,000,000 Total Supply 10,634,471.78140593 10,634,471.78140593 10,634,471.78140593 Circulation Rate 68.12% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Numeraire is $ 67.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.89K. The circulating supply of NMR is 7.49M, with a total supply of 10634471.78140593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.77M.