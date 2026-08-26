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The live Numeraire price today is 8.979 USD.NMR market cap is 67,282,041.07537299456 USD. Track real-time NMR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Numeraire price today is 8.979 USD.NMR market cap is 67,282,041.07537299456 USD. Track real-time NMR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NMR Price Info

What is NMR

NMR Whitepaper

NMR Official Website

NMR Tokenomics

NMR Price Forecast

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NMR Buying Guide

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Numeraire Price(NMR)

1 NMR to USD Live Price:

$8.979
$8.979$8.979
-2.25%1D
USD
Numeraire (NMR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:14:35 (UTC+8)

Numeraire Market Statistics

Numeraire price today is $ 8.979, down 2.25% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 8.979 USD
24-Hour Range$ 8.927 - $ 9.409 USD
Market Capitalization$ 67.28M USD (rank #335)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.89K
Circulating Supply7.49M NMR of 100,000,000,000 max supply (68.12%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 98.77M USD
All-Time High$ 168.48800659179688 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:14:35

Numeraire Price Today

The live Numeraire (NMR) price today is $ 8.979, with a 2.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current NMR to USD conversion rate is $ 8.979 per NMR.

Numeraire currently ranks #335 by market capitalization at $ 67.28M, with a circulating supply of 7.49M NMR. During the last 24 hours, NMR traded between $ 8.927 (low) and $ 9.409 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 168.48800659179688, while the all-time low was $ 1.92766.

In short-term performance, NMR moved -0.88% in the last hour and +14.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.89K.

Numeraire (NMR) Market Information

No.335

$ 67.28M
$ 67.28M$ 67.28M

$ 59.89K
$ 59.89K$ 59.89K

$ 98.77M
$ 98.77M$ 98.77M

7.49M
7.49M 7.49M

11,000,000
11,000,000 11,000,000

10,634,471.78140593
10,634,471.78140593 10,634,471.78140593

68.12%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Numeraire is $ 67.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.89K. The circulating supply of NMR is 7.49M, with a total supply of 10634471.78140593. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.77M.

Numeraire Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 8.927
$ 8.927$ 8.927
24H Low
$ 9.409
$ 9.409$ 9.409
24H High

$ 8.927
$ 8.927$ 8.927

$ 9.409
$ 9.409$ 9.409

$ 168.48800659179688
$ 168.48800659179688$ 168.48800659179688

$ 1.92766
$ 1.92766$ 1.92766

-0.88%

-2.25%

+14.16%

+14.16%

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a digital asset created by the hedge fund Numerai to incentivize data scientists to contribute artificial intelligence models to improve its trading algorithms. The NMR token is used as a stake in these models, with successful predictions earning more NMR while poor predictions result in a loss of staked tokens. This unique application of blockchain technology and machine learning has created an ecosystem where data scientists are incentivized to continually improve their models, with the ultimate goal of enhancing Numerai's trading strategies. The supply of NMR is capped at 11 million tokens, and new tokens are only issued as rewards for successful predictions.

Trade Numeraire (NMR) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NMR spot and futures markets, compare Numeraire trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NMR/USDT
$8.972
$8.972$8.972
-2.34%
6.54K (USDT)
NMR/USDC
$8.955
$8.955$8.955
-2.35%
6.22K (USDT)
NMR/ETH
$0.003699
$0.003699$0.003699
0.00%
689.52 (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Numeraire: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Numeraire (NMR)

Numeraire is an ERC20 Ethereum token. The source code to Numeraire’s smart contract is publicly available. The Ethereum smart contract dictates there will never be more than 21 million Numeraire minted.

Numeraire Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Numeraire, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Numeraire Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Numeraire (NMR)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:14:35 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Numeraire

NMRUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NMR with leverage. Explore NMRUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NMR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NMR
NMR
USD
USD

1 NMR = 8.979 USD