SafePal Price Today

The live SafePal (SFP) price today is $ 0.2613, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2613 per SFP.

SafePal currently ranks #163 by market capitalization at $ 130.65M, with a circulating supply of 500.00M SFP. During the last 24 hours, SFP traded between $ 0.2556 (low) and $ 0.2745 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.38887661, while the all-time low was $ 0.21569230772450845.

In short-term performance, SFP moved +0.73% in the last hour and +7.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.06K.

SafePal (SFP) Market Information

Rank No.163 Market Cap $ 130.65M$ 130.65M $ 130.65M Volume (24H) $ 55.06K$ 55.06K $ 55.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130.65M$ 130.65M $ 130.65M Circulation Supply 500.00M 500.00M 500.00M Max Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Total Supply 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Issue Date 2021-02-08 00:00:00 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of SafePal is $ 130.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.06K. The circulating supply of SFP is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.65M.