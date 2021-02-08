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The live SafePal price today is 0.2613 USD.SFP market cap is 130,650,000 USD. Track real-time SFP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SafePal price today is 0.2613 USD.SFP market cap is 130,650,000 USD. Track real-time SFP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SafePal Price(SFP)

1 SFP to USD Live Price:

$0.2613
$0.2613$0.2613
-1.17%1D
USD
SafePal (SFP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:42:16 (UTC+8)

SafePal Market Statistics

SafePal price today is $ 0.2613, down 1.17% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2613 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2556 - $ 0.2745 USD
Market Capitalization$ 130.65M USD (rank #163)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.06K
Circulating Supply500.00M SFP of 100,000,000,000 max supply (100.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 130.65M USD
All-Time High$ 4.38887661 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:42:16

SafePal Price Today

The live SafePal (SFP) price today is $ 0.2613, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2613 per SFP.

SafePal currently ranks #163 by market capitalization at $ 130.65M, with a circulating supply of 500.00M SFP. During the last 24 hours, SFP traded between $ 0.2556 (low) and $ 0.2745 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.38887661, while the all-time low was $ 0.21569230772450845.

In short-term performance, SFP moved +0.73% in the last hour and +7.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.06K.

SafePal (SFP) Market Information

No.163

$ 130.65M
$ 130.65M$ 130.65M

$ 55.06K
$ 55.06K$ 55.06K

$ 130.65M
$ 130.65M$ 130.65M

500.00M
500.00M 500.00M

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

500,000,000
500,000,000 500,000,000

100.00%

2021-02-08 00:00:00

BSC

The current Market Cap of SafePal is $ 130.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.06K. The circulating supply of SFP is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.65M.

SafePal Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2556
$ 0.2556$ 0.2556
24H Low
$ 0.2745
$ 0.2745$ 0.2745
24H High

$ 0.2556
$ 0.2556$ 0.2556

$ 0.2745
$ 0.2745$ 0.2745

$ 4.38887661
$ 4.38887661$ 4.38887661

$ 0.21569230772450845
$ 0.21569230772450845$ 0.21569230772450845

+0.73%

-1.17%

+7.35%

+7.35%

About SafePal

SafePal (SFP) is a cryptocurrency asset associated with the SafePal ecosystem, a decentralized platform that offers secure and user-friendly crypto management services. The SFP token plays a crucial role in the platform's governance, enabling holders to participate in decision-making processes, and is also used to incentivize user engagement and platform growth. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, SafePal leverages a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and a deflationary supply model, with a portion of tokens burned during each transaction. The platform's main use cases include secure crypto storage, transactions, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, aiming to provide an accessible gateway for users to navigate the broader crypto economy.

Trade SafePal (SFP) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SFP spot and futures markets, compare SafePal trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SFP/USDT
$0.2614
$0.2614$0.2614
-1.05%
206.93K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SafePal: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is SafePal (SFP)

"Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in."

SafePal Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SafePal, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official SafePal Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About SafePal (SFP)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:42:16 (UTC+8)

Explore More about SafePal

SFPUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SFP with leverage. Explore SFPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SFP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SFP
SFP
USD
USD

1 SFP = 0.2612 USD