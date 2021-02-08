SafePal Price(SFP)
SafePal price today is $ 0.2613, down 1.17% in the last 24 hours.
The live SafePal (SFP) price today is $ 0.2613, with a 1.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFP to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2613 per SFP.
SafePal currently ranks #163 by market capitalization at $ 130.65M, with a circulating supply of 500.00M SFP. During the last 24 hours, SFP traded between $ 0.2556 (low) and $ 0.2745 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.38887661, while the all-time low was $ 0.21569230772450845.
In short-term performance, SFP moved +0.73% in the last hour and +7.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.06K.
No.163
100.00%
2021-02-08 00:00:00
BSC
The current Market Cap of SafePal is $ 130.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.06K. The circulating supply of SFP is 500.00M, with a total supply of 500000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130.65M.
+0.73%
-1.17%
+7.35%
+7.35%
SafePal (SFP) is a cryptocurrency asset associated with the SafePal ecosystem, a decentralized platform that offers secure and user-friendly crypto management services. The SFP token plays a crucial role in the platform's governance, enabling holders to participate in decision-making processes, and is also used to incentivize user engagement and platform growth. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, SafePal leverages a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and a deflationary supply model, with a portion of tokens burned during each transaction. The platform's main use cases include secure crypto storage, transactions, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, aiming to provide an accessible gateway for users to navigate the broader crypto economy.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for SafePal: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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"Safepal is a digital asset wallet designed to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto asset management platform. Safepal offers hardware wallet and software wallet products managed by the Safepal App, where users can easily store, manage and trade their crypto assets. Safepal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain (BSC), over 10,000 tokens and NFT assets. Safepal is also the first hardware wallet Binance Labs invested in."
For a more in-depth understanding of SafePal, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on SFP with leverage. Explore SFPUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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