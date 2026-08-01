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The live JGGL price today is 4.132 USD.JGGL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JGGL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live JGGL price today is 4.132 USD.JGGL market cap is -- USD. Track real-time JGGL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About JGGL

JGGL Price Info

What is JGGL

JGGL Official Website

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JGGL History

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JGGL Price(JGGL)

1 JGGL to USD Live Price:

$4.132
$4.132$4.132
-0.96%1D
USD
JGGL (JGGL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:09:10 (UTC+8)

JGGL Market Statistics

JGGL price today is $ 4.132, down 0.96% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 4.132 USD
24-Hour Range$ 4.0919 - $ 4.2351 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 479.49K
Circulating Supply-- JGGL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 4.13B USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:09:10

JGGL Price Today

The live JGGL (JGGL) price today is $ 4.132, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current JGGL to USD conversion rate is $ 4.132 per JGGL.

JGGL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JGGL. During the last 24 hours, JGGL traded between $ 4.0919 (low) and $ 4.2351 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JGGL moved -0.27% in the last hour and -0.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 479.49K.

JGGL (JGGL) Market Information

--
----

$ 479.49K
$ 479.49K$ 479.49K

$ 4.13B
$ 4.13B$ 4.13B

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of JGGL is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 479.49K. The circulating supply of JGGL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.13B.

JGGL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 4.0919
$ 4.0919$ 4.0919
24H Low
$ 4.2351
$ 4.2351$ 4.2351
24H High

$ 4.0919
$ 4.0919$ 4.0919

$ 4.2351
$ 4.2351$ 4.2351

--
----

--
----

-0.27%

-0.96%

-0.51%

-0.51%

Trade JGGL (JGGL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live JGGL spot and futures markets, compare JGGL trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
JGGL/USDT
$4.1317
$4.1317$4.1317
-0.97%
115.51K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for JGGL: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is JGGL (JGGL)

JGGL is a social network for AI content. On JGGL, anyone can feel like a creator by using AI tools to generate content (text, images, audio, and video).

JGGL Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of JGGL, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official JGGL Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About JGGL (JGGL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:09:10 (UTC+8)

Explore More about JGGL

JGGLUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on JGGL with leverage. Explore JGGLUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JGGL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

JGGL
JGGL
USD
USD

1 JGGL = 4.132 USD