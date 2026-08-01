JGGL Price Today

The live JGGL (JGGL) price today is $ 4.132, with a 0.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current JGGL to USD conversion rate is $ 4.132 per JGGL.

JGGL currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- JGGL. During the last 24 hours, JGGL traded between $ 4.0919 (low) and $ 4.2351 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, JGGL moved -0.27% in the last hour and -0.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 479.49K.

JGGL (JGGL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 479.49K$ 479.49K $ 479.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.13B$ 4.13B $ 4.13B Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of JGGL is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 479.49K. The circulating supply of JGGL is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.13B.