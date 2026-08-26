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The live NEXST price today is 0.07643 USD.NXT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live NEXST price today is 0.07643 USD.NXT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time NXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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NEXST Price(NXT)

1 NXT to USD Live Price:

$0.07643
$0.07643$0.07643
+0.10%1D
USD
NEXST (NXT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:22:54 (UTC+8)

NEXST Market Statistics

NEXST price today is $ 0.07643, up 0.10% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07643 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07582 - $ 0.07838 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 7.12K
Circulating Supply-- NXT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 45.86M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:22:54

NEXST Price Today

The live NEXST (NXT) price today is $ 0.07643, with a 0.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current NXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07643 per NXT.

NEXST currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- NXT. During the last 24 hours, NXT traded between $ 0.07582 (low) and $ 0.07838 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NXT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -18.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.12K.

NEXST (NXT) Market Information

--
----

$ 7.12K
$ 7.12K$ 7.12K

$ 45.86M
$ 45.86M$ 45.86M

--
----

600,000,000
600,000,000 600,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of NEXST is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.12K. The circulating supply of NXT is --, with a total supply of 600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.86M.

NEXST Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07582
$ 0.07582$ 0.07582
24H Low
$ 0.07838
$ 0.07838$ 0.07838
24H High

$ 0.07582
$ 0.07582$ 0.07582

$ 0.07838
$ 0.07838$ 0.07838

--
----

--
----

0.00%

+0.10%

-18.44%

-18.44%

Trade NEXST (NXT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NXT spot and futures markets, compare NEXST trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NXT/USDT
$0.07643
$0.07643$0.07643
+0.10%
94.55K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for NEXST: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is NEXST (NXT)

NEXST is an AI-driven entertainment infrastructure that turns the full spectrum of fan experiences into on-chain, verifiable value. Blending a proven Web2 model with VR, AI, games, and RWA collectable digital cards, we’re building a new paradigm of fan continuity—a unified digital economy for global engagement.

NEXST Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEXST, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official NEXST Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About NEXST (NXT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:22:54 (UTC+8)

Explore More about NEXST

NXTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NXT with leverage. Explore NXTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NXT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NXT
NXT
USD
USD

1 NXT = 0.07643 USD