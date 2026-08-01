BabyDogeCoin Price(BABYDOGE)
BabyDogeCoin price today is $ 0.0000000003695, down 0.61% in the last 24 hours.
The live BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) price today is $ 0.0000000003695, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000003695 per BABYDOGE.
BabyDogeCoin currently ranks #346 by market capitalization at $ 66.21M, with a circulating supply of 179,186.02T BABYDOGE. During the last 24 hours, BABYDOGE traded between $ 0.0000000003662 (low) and $ 0.0000000003889 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000000660428623, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000030786222.
In short-term performance, BABYDOGE moved -0.30% in the last hour and +14.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.50K.
No.346
BSC
The current Market Cap of BabyDogeCoin is $ 66.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.50K. The circulating supply of BABYDOGE is 179,186.02T, with a total supply of 202615067690429103.20036403. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.87M.
-0.30%
-0.61%
+14.43%
+14.43%
BABYDOGE is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is a community-driven project that was inspired by Dogecoin, with a focus on mass adoption, charitable projects, and meme culture. BABYDOGE operates on a deflationary model, with a portion of each transaction being redistributed to existing holders and another portion being burned, thereby reducing the overall supply over time. The asset is primarily used for transactions within its community and for charitable donations. Its consensus mechanism is based on Proof of Stake (PoS), which allows holders to earn rewards by staking their tokens.
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Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
For a more in-depth understanding of BabyDogeCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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