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The live BabyDogeCoin price today is 0.0000000003695 USD.BABYDOGE market cap is 66,209,235.66016316967044325307 USD. Track real-time BABYDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live BabyDogeCoin price today is 0.0000000003695 USD.BABYDOGE market cap is 66,209,235.66016316967044325307 USD. Track real-time BABYDOGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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BABYDOGE Price Info

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BABYDOGE Official Website

BABYDOGE Tokenomics

BABYDOGE Price Forecast

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BabyDogeCoin Price(BABYDOGE)

1 BABYDOGE to USD Live Price:

$0.0000000003695
$0.0000000003695$0.0000000003695
-0.61%1D
USD
BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:28:33 (UTC+8)

BabyDogeCoin Market Statistics

BabyDogeCoin price today is $ 0.0000000003695, down 0.61% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0000000003695 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0000000003662 - $ 0.0000000003889 USD
Market Capitalization$ 66.21M USD (rank #346)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 75.50K
Circulating Supply179,186.02T BABYDOGE of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 74.87M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00000000660428623 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:28:33

BabyDogeCoin Price Today

The live BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) price today is $ 0.0000000003695, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000003695 per BABYDOGE.

BabyDogeCoin currently ranks #346 by market capitalization at $ 66.21M, with a circulating supply of 179,186.02T BABYDOGE. During the last 24 hours, BABYDOGE traded between $ 0.0000000003662 (low) and $ 0.0000000003889 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000000660428623, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000030786222.

In short-term performance, BABYDOGE moved -0.30% in the last hour and +14.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.50K.

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Market Information

No.346

$ 66.21M
$ 66.21M$ 66.21M

$ 75.50K
$ 75.50K$ 75.50K

$ 74.87M
$ 74.87M$ 74.87M

179,186.02T
179,186.02T 179,186.02T

202,615,067,690,429,103.20036403
202,615,067,690,429,103.20036403 202,615,067,690,429,103.20036403

BSC

The current Market Cap of BabyDogeCoin is $ 66.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.50K. The circulating supply of BABYDOGE is 179,186.02T, with a total supply of 202615067690429103.20036403. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.87M.

BabyDogeCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000000003662
$ 0.0000000003662$ 0.0000000003662
24H Low
$ 0.0000000003889
$ 0.0000000003889$ 0.0000000003889
24H High

$ 0.0000000003662
$ 0.0000000003662$ 0.0000000003662

$ 0.0000000003889
$ 0.0000000003889$ 0.0000000003889

$ 0.00000000660428623
$ 0.00000000660428623$ 0.00000000660428623

$ 0.00000000030786222
$ 0.00000000030786222$ 0.00000000030786222

-0.30%

-0.61%

+14.43%

+14.43%

About BabyDogeCoin

BABYDOGE is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It is a community-driven project that was inspired by Dogecoin, with a focus on mass adoption, charitable projects, and meme culture. BABYDOGE operates on a deflationary model, with a portion of each transaction being redistributed to existing holders and another portion being burned, thereby reducing the overall supply over time. The asset is primarily used for transactions within its community and for charitable donations. Its consensus mechanism is based on Proof of Stake (PoS), which allows holders to earn rewards by staking their tokens.

Trade BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BABYDOGE spot and futures markets, compare BabyDogeCoin trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BABYDOGE/USDT
$0.0000000003695
$0.0000000003695$0.0000000003695
-0.53%
200215.92B (USDT)
BABYDOGE/USDC
$0.0000000003691
$0.0000000003691$0.0000000003691
-0.75%
151616.53B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for BabyDogeCoin: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.

BabyDogeCoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BabyDogeCoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BabyDogeCoin Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:28:33 (UTC+8)

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BABYDOGEUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BABYDOGE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BABYDOGE
BABYDOGE
USD
USD

1 BABYDOGE = 0 USD