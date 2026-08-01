BabyDogeCoin Price Today

The live BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) price today is $ 0.0000000003695, with a 0.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current BABYDOGE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000003695 per BABYDOGE.

BabyDogeCoin currently ranks #346 by market capitalization at $ 66.21M, with a circulating supply of 179,186.02T BABYDOGE. During the last 24 hours, BABYDOGE traded between $ 0.0000000003662 (low) and $ 0.0000000003889 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000000660428623, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000000030786222.

In short-term performance, BABYDOGE moved -0.30% in the last hour and +14.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.50K.

BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) Market Information

Rank No.346 Market Cap $ 66.21M$ 66.21M $ 66.21M Volume (24H) $ 75.50K$ 75.50K $ 75.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 74.87M$ 74.87M $ 74.87M Circulation Supply 179,186.02T 179,186.02T 179,186.02T Total Supply 202,615,067,690,429,103.20036403 202,615,067,690,429,103.20036403 202,615,067,690,429,103.20036403 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of BabyDogeCoin is $ 66.21M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.50K. The circulating supply of BABYDOGE is 179,186.02T, with a total supply of 202615067690429103.20036403. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 74.87M.