Coin98 Price Today

The live Coin98 (C98) price today is $ 0.01528, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current C98 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01528 per C98.

Coin98 currently ranks #839 by market capitalization at $ 15.28M, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M C98. During the last 24 hours, C98 traded between $ 0.01498 (low) and $ 0.01624 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.41624891, while the all-time low was $ 0.01357160352360292.

In short-term performance, C98 moved +0.46% in the last hour and +9.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.10K.

Coin98 (C98) Market Information

Rank No.839 Market Cap $ 15.28M$ 15.28M $ 15.28M Volume (24H) $ 72.10K$ 72.10K $ 72.10K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.28M$ 15.28M $ 15.28M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Issue Date 2021-07-23 00:00:00 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Coin98 is $ 15.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.10K. The circulating supply of C98 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.28M.