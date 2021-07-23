Coin98 Price(C98)
Coin98 price today is $ 0.01528, up 0.06% in the last 24 hours.
The live Coin98 (C98) price today is $ 0.01528, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current C98 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01528 per C98.
Coin98 currently ranks #839 by market capitalization at $ 15.28M, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M C98. During the last 24 hours, C98 traded between $ 0.01498 (low) and $ 0.01624 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.41624891, while the all-time low was $ 0.01357160352360292.
In short-term performance, C98 moved +0.46% in the last hour and +9.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.10K.
No.839
2021-07-23 00:00:00
BSC
The current Market Cap of Coin98 is $ 15.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.10K. The circulating supply of C98 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.28M.
+0.46%
+0.06%
+9.45%
+9.45%
Coin98 (C98) is a multi-chain liquidity protocol that aims to facilitate the seamless movement of assets across different blockchains. The protocol is designed to support a variety of decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, such as yield farming, staking, and swapping, across multiple networks. C98 operates on a utility token model, with the C98 token used for governance, staking, and transaction fees within the Coin98 ecosystem. The project's goal is to provide a unified platform for DeFi services, reducing the complexity and friction often associated with cross-chain transactions. It is part of a broader trend towards interoperability within the blockchain space, aiming to enhance the efficiency and usability of DeFi applications.
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Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. The Coin98 wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet and gateway, built as an infrastructure to the multi-chain future.
For a more in-depth understanding of Coin98, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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