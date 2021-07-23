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The live Coin98 price today is 0.01528 USD.C98 market cap is 15,279,982.85584 USD. Track real-time C98 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Coin98 price today is 0.01528 USD.C98 market cap is 15,279,982.85584 USD. Track real-time C98 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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C98 Price Info

What is C98

C98 Whitepaper

C98 Official Website

C98 Tokenomics

C98 Price Forecast

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Coin98 Price(C98)

1 C98 to USD Live Price:

$0.01526
$0.01526$0.01526
+0.06%1D
USD
Coin98 (C98) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:57:44 (UTC+8)

Coin98 Market Statistics

Coin98 price today is $ 0.01528, up 0.06% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.01528 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.01498 - $ 0.01624 USD
Market Capitalization$ 15.28M USD (rank #839)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 72.10K
Circulating Supply1000.00M C98 of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 15.28M USD
All-Time High$ 6.41624891 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:57:44

Coin98 Price Today

The live Coin98 (C98) price today is $ 0.01528, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current C98 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01528 per C98.

Coin98 currently ranks #839 by market capitalization at $ 15.28M, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M C98. During the last 24 hours, C98 traded between $ 0.01498 (low) and $ 0.01624 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.41624891, while the all-time low was $ 0.01357160352360292.

In short-term performance, C98 moved +0.46% in the last hour and +9.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.10K.

Coin98 (C98) Market Information

No.839

$ 15.28M
$ 15.28M$ 15.28M

$ 72.10K
$ 72.10K$ 72.10K

$ 15.28M
$ 15.28M$ 15.28M

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

2021-07-23 00:00:00

BSC

The current Market Cap of Coin98 is $ 15.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.10K. The circulating supply of C98 is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.28M.

Coin98 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01498
$ 0.01498$ 0.01498
24H Low
$ 0.01624
$ 0.01624$ 0.01624
24H High

$ 0.01498
$ 0.01498$ 0.01498

$ 0.01624
$ 0.01624$ 0.01624

$ 6.41624891
$ 6.41624891$ 6.41624891

$ 0.01357160352360292
$ 0.01357160352360292$ 0.01357160352360292

+0.46%

+0.06%

+9.45%

+9.45%

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a multi-chain liquidity protocol that aims to facilitate the seamless movement of assets across different blockchains. The protocol is designed to support a variety of decentralized finance (DeFi) activities, such as yield farming, staking, and swapping, across multiple networks. C98 operates on a utility token model, with the C98 token used for governance, staking, and transaction fees within the Coin98 ecosystem. The project's goal is to provide a unified platform for DeFi services, reducing the complexity and friction often associated with cross-chain transactions. It is part of a broader trend towards interoperability within the blockchain space, aiming to enhance the efficiency and usability of DeFi applications.

Trade Coin98 (C98) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live C98 spot and futures markets, compare Coin98 trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
C98/USDT
$0.01526
$0.01526$0.01526
+0.19%
4.64M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Coin98: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Coin98 (C98)

Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. The Coin98 wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet and gateway, built as an infrastructure to the multi-chain future.

Coin98 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coin98, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Coin98 Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Coin98 (C98)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:57:44 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Coin98

C98USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on C98 with leverage. Explore C98USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

C98-to-USD Calculator

Amount

C98
C98
USD
USD

1 C98 = 0.01528 USD