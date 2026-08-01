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The live Grvt price today is 0.2039 USD.GRVT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time GRVT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Grvt price today is 0.2039 USD.GRVT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time GRVT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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GRVT Price Info

What is GRVT

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Grvt Price(GRVT)

1 GRVT to USD Live Price:

$0.2038
$0.2038$0.2038
-1.01%1D
USD
Grvt (GRVT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:37:20 (UTC+8)

Grvt Market Statistics

Grvt price today is $ 0.2039, down 1.01% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2039 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.1979 - $ 0.2105 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.22M
Circulating Supply-- GRVT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 203.90M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:37:20

Grvt Price Today

The live Grvt (GRVT) price today is $ 0.2039, with a 1.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current GRVT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2039 per GRVT.

Grvt currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- GRVT. During the last 24 hours, GRVT traded between $ 0.1979 (low) and $ 0.2105 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, GRVT moved -0.35% in the last hour and -28.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.22M.

Grvt (GRVT) Market Information

--
----

$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M$ 1.22M

$ 203.90M
$ 203.90M$ 203.90M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Grvt is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.22M. The circulating supply of GRVT is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 203.90M.

Grvt Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1979
$ 0.1979$ 0.1979
24H Low
$ 0.2105
$ 0.2105$ 0.2105
24H High

$ 0.1979
$ 0.1979$ 0.1979

$ 0.2105
$ 0.2105$ 0.2105

--
----

--
----

-0.35%

-1.01%

-28.54%

-28.54%

Trade Grvt (GRVT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live GRVT spot and futures markets, compare Grvt trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
GRVT/USDC
$0.2042
$0.2042$0.2042
-0.86%
246.29K (USDT)
GRVT/USDT
$0.2037
$0.2037$0.2037
-1.11%
5.94M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Grvt: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Grvt (GRVT)

Grvt is a self-custodial on-chain wealth platform that unifies four verticals — Earn, Invest, Trade, and Pay — on a single self-custodied balance, running on a custom ZKsync stack Validium Layer 2 with CEX-grade performance. A single deposit earns yield by default, is investable in institutional-grade products from $1 with no accreditation, and is concurrently usable as trading collateral — all in the user's own custody. Live since December 2024 as the world's first licensed perpetual DEX.

Grvt Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Grvt, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Grvt Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Grvt (GRVT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:37:20 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Grvt

GRVTUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on GRVT with leverage. Explore GRVTUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

GRVT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

GRVT
GRVT
USD
USD

1 GRVT = 0.2039 USD