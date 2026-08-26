TENDIES Price Today

The live TENDIES (TENDIES) price today is $ 0.016145, with a 11.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current TENDIES to USD conversion rate is $ 0.016145 per TENDIES.

TENDIES currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- TENDIES. During the last 24 hours, TENDIES traded between $ 0.014565 (low) and $ 0.021426 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, TENDIES moved +4.62% in the last hour and +60.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 75.67K.

TENDIES (TENDIES) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 75.67K$ 75.67K $ 75.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.15M$ 16.15M $ 16.15M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ROBINHOOD

The current Market Cap of TENDIES is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 75.67K. The circulating supply of TENDIES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.15M.