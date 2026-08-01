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The live The White Bull price today is 0.0001824 USD.LEVI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time LEVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The White Bull price today is 0.0001824 USD.LEVI market cap is -- USD. Track real-time LEVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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The White Bull Price(LEVI)

1 LEVI to USD Live Price:

$0.0001824
$0.0001824$0.0001824
+4.70%1D
USD
The White Bull (LEVI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:28:14 (UTC+8)

The White Bull Market Statistics

The White Bull price today is $ 0.0001824, up 4.70% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0001824 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0001707 - $ 0.0001891 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 55.53K
Circulating Supply-- LEVI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 182.40K USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:28:14

The White Bull Price Today

The live The White Bull (LEVI) price today is $ 0.0001824, with a 4.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current LEVI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001824 per LEVI.

The White Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- LEVI. During the last 24 hours, LEVI traded between $ 0.0001707 (low) and $ 0.0001891 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, LEVI moved +0.10% in the last hour and -12.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.53K.

The White Bull (LEVI) Market Information

--
----

$ 55.53K
$ 55.53K$ 55.53K

$ 182.40K
$ 182.40K$ 182.40K

--
----

999,999,393
999,999,393 999,999,393

SOL

The current Market Cap of The White Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.53K. The circulating supply of LEVI is --, with a total supply of 999999393. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.40K.

The White Bull Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001707
$ 0.0001707$ 0.0001707
24H Low
$ 0.0001891
$ 0.0001891$ 0.0001891
24H High

$ 0.0001707
$ 0.0001707$ 0.0001707

$ 0.0001891
$ 0.0001891$ 0.0001891

--
----

--
----

+0.10%

+4.70%

-12.82%

-12.82%

Trade The White Bull (LEVI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live LEVI spot and futures markets, compare The White Bull trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LEVI/USD1
$0.0001784
$0.0001784$0.0001784
+3.18%
307.13M (USDT)
LEVI/USDT
$0.0001826
$0.0001826$0.0001826
+4.46%
305.78M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for The White Bull: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is The White Bull (LEVI)

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The White Bull Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The White Bull, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About The White Bull (LEVI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:28:14 (UTC+8)

Explore More about The White Bull

LEVIUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on LEVI with leverage. Explore LEVIUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LEVI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LEVI
LEVI
USD
USD

1 LEVI = 0.0001823 USD