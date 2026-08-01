DEB Price(DEB)
DEB price today is $ 0.002041, unchanged over the last 24 hours.
The live DEB (DEB) price today is $ 0.002041, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002041 per DEB.
DEB currently ranks #6572 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DEB. During the last 24 hours, DEB traded between $ 0.002041 (low) and $ 0.002212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2979098273018812, while the all-time low was $ 0.000479912798628405.
In short-term performance, DEB moved 0.00% in the last hour and -7.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 152.31.
No.6572
DEB
The current Market Cap of DEB is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 152.31. The circulating supply of DEB is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.04M.
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Debitum Network (DEB) is a blockchain-based solution designed to facilitate global small business financing. Leveraging the Ethereum blockchain, it aims to connect small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with investors, regardless of location, in a decentralized manner. DEB tokens are used within the Debitum Network ecosystem to access and use the platform's services, which include asset investment, risk assessment, insurance, and other financial operations. The project's primary objective is to democratize the SME lending process by removing geographical limitations and providing a transparent and trust-based environment.
Explore live DEB spot and futures markets, compare DEB trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DEB: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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AndusChain is the public permissionless blockchain which enables decentralization to be sustainable. It has the world's first 'deb' consensus algorithm which provides equal mining opportunities regardless of computing power or power of stake. It has the highest TPS(1,000 TPS) amongst public permissionless blockchains and it has very low transmission fee. With this functional benefits, Anduschain is expanding various business areas.
For a more in-depth understanding of DEB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on DEB with leverage. Explore DEBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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