Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live DEB price today is 0.002041 USD.DEB market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time DEB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live DEB price today is 0.002041 USD.DEB market cap is 0 USD. Track real-time DEB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About DEB

DEB Price Info

What is DEB

DEB Whitepaper

DEB Official Website

DEB Tokenomics

DEB Price Forecast

DEB History

DEB Buying Guide

DEB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

DEB Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DEB Logo

DEB Price(DEB)

1 DEB to USD Live Price:

$0.002041
$0.002041$0.002041
0.00%1D
USD
DEB (DEB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:37:27 (UTC+8)

DEB Market Statistics

DEB price today is $ 0.002041, unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.002041 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.002041 - $ 0.002212 USD
Market Capitalization$ 0.00 USD (rank #6572)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 152.31
Circulating Supply0.00 DEB of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 2.04M USD
All-Time High$ 0.2979098273018812 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 02:37:27

DEB Price Today

The live DEB (DEB) price today is $ 0.002041, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002041 per DEB.

DEB currently ranks #6572 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DEB. During the last 24 hours, DEB traded between $ 0.002041 (low) and $ 0.002212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2979098273018812, while the all-time low was $ 0.000479912798628405.

In short-term performance, DEB moved 0.00% in the last hour and -7.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 152.31.

DEB (DEB) Market Information

No.6572

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 152.31
$ 152.31$ 152.31

$ 2.04M
$ 2.04M$ 2.04M

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

DEB

The current Market Cap of DEB is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 152.31. The circulating supply of DEB is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.04M.

DEB Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.002041
$ 0.002041$ 0.002041
24H Low
$ 0.002212
$ 0.002212$ 0.002212
24H High

$ 0.002041
$ 0.002041$ 0.002041

$ 0.002212
$ 0.002212$ 0.002212

$ 0.2979098273018812
$ 0.2979098273018812$ 0.2979098273018812

$ 0.000479912798628405
$ 0.000479912798628405$ 0.000479912798628405

0.00%

0.00%

-7.23%

-7.23%

About DEB

Debitum Network (DEB) is a blockchain-based solution designed to facilitate global small business financing. Leveraging the Ethereum blockchain, it aims to connect small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with investors, regardless of location, in a decentralized manner. DEB tokens are used within the Debitum Network ecosystem to access and use the platform's services, which include asset investment, risk assessment, insurance, and other financial operations. The project's primary objective is to democratize the SME lending process by removing geographical limitations and providing a transparent and trust-based environment.

Trade DEB (DEB) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live DEB spot and futures markets, compare DEB trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DEB/USDT
$0.002041
$0.002041$0.002041
0.00%
71.95K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for DEB: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is DEB (DEB)

AndusChain is the public permissionless blockchain which enables decentralization to be sustainable. It has the world's first 'deb' consensus algorithm which provides equal mining opportunities regardless of computing power or power of stake. It has the highest TPS(1,000 TPS) amongst public permissionless blockchains and it has very low transmission fee. With this functional benefits, Anduschain is expanding various business areas.

DEB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of DEB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official DEB Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About DEB (DEB)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 02:37:27 (UTC+8)

Explore More about DEB

DEBUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on DEB with leverage. Explore DEBUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1484
$0.1484$0.1484

+394.66%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0910
$1.0910$1.0910

+991.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.008338
$0.008338$0.008338

+8.58%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7289
$0.7289$0.7289

-1.39%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$2.3000
$2.3000$2.3000

-11.53%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.0910
$1.0910$1.0910

+991.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1484
$0.1484$0.1484

+394.66%

龙虾

龙虾

龙虾

$0.032551
$0.032551$0.032551

+15.47%

Rain Protocol

Rain Protocol

RAIN

$0.0179365
$0.0179365$0.0179365

+9.65%

UPCX

UPCX

UPC

$0.1452
$0.1452$0.1452

+2.76%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

DEB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DEB
DEB
USD
USD

1 DEB = 0.00204 USD