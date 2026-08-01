DEB Price Today

The live DEB (DEB) price today is $ 0.002041, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEB to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002041 per DEB.

DEB currently ranks #6572 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 DEB. During the last 24 hours, DEB traded between $ 0.002041 (low) and $ 0.002212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.2979098273018812, while the all-time low was $ 0.000479912798628405.

In short-term performance, DEB moved 0.00% in the last hour and -7.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 152.31.

DEB (DEB) Market Information

Rank No.6572 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 152.31$ 152.31 $ 152.31 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.04M$ 2.04M $ 2.04M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain DEB

The current Market Cap of DEB is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 152.31. The circulating supply of DEB is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.04M.