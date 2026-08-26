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The live AINFT price today is 0.0000002755 USD.NFT market cap is 272,774,090.8667819845954875 USD. Track real-time NFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live AINFT price today is 0.0000002755 USD.NFT market cap is 272,774,090.8667819845954875 USD. Track real-time NFT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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AINFT Logo

AINFT Price(NFT)

1 NFT to USD Live Price:

$0.0000002755
$0.0000002755$0.0000002755
-0.32%1D
USD
AINFT (NFT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:11:40 (UTC+8)

AINFT Market Statistics

AINFT price today is $ 0.0000002755, down 0.32% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0000002755 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000000275 - $ 0.0000002804 USD
Market Capitalization$ 272.77M USD (rank #113)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 56.64K
Circulating Supply990.11T NFT of 100,000,000,000 max supply (99.01%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 275.50M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00000764 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:11:40

AINFT Price Today

The live AINFT (NFT) price today is $ 0.0000002755, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000002755 per NFT.

AINFT currently ranks #113 by market capitalization at $ 272.77M, with a circulating supply of 990.11T NFT. During the last 24 hours, NFT traded between $ 0.000000275 (low) and $ 0.0000002804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000764, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000025909455596.

In short-term performance, NFT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -1.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.64K.

AINFT (NFT) Market Information

No.113

$ 272.77M
$ 272.77M$ 272.77M

$ 56.64K
$ 56.64K$ 56.64K

$ 275.50M
$ 275.50M$ 275.50M

990.11T
990.11T 990.11T

999,990,000,000,000
999,990,000,000,000 999,990,000,000,000

990,105,592,982,874.717225
990,105,592,982,874.717225 990,105,592,982,874.717225

99.01%

0.01%

TRX

The current Market Cap of AINFT is $ 272.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.64K. The circulating supply of NFT is 990.11T, with a total supply of 990105592982874.717225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 275.50M.

AINFT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000000275
$ 0.000000275$ 0.000000275
24H Low
$ 0.0000002804
$ 0.0000002804$ 0.0000002804
24H High

$ 0.000000275
$ 0.000000275$ 0.000000275

$ 0.0000002804
$ 0.0000002804$ 0.0000002804

$ 0.00000764
$ 0.00000764$ 0.00000764

$ 0.00000025909455596
$ 0.00000025909455596$ 0.00000025909455596

0.00%

-0.32%

-1.33%

-1.33%

About AINFT

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a type of digital asset that represent ownership or proof of authenticity of unique items or content on the blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum which are fungible and can be exchanged on a like-for-like basis, NFTs have distinct value and specific information that make them unique and therefore not interchangeable. They are typically built on Ethereum's ERC-721 standard, which allows for the creation and trading of non-fungible tokens. NFTs are commonly associated with digital art, music, and virtual goods, but their application extends to a wide range of assets, including real estate, intellectual property, and even identity data. They play a crucial role in the tokenization of both digital and physical assets, providing a new way to buy, sell, and trade ownership.

Trade AINFT (NFT) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live NFT spot and futures markets, compare AINFT trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NFT/USDT
$0.0000002755
$0.0000002755$0.0000002755
-0.38%
204.86B (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AINFT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is AINFT (NFT)

AINFT is a TRON-based decentralized ecosystem combining AI and blockchain to build next-generation AI infrastructure. Upgraded from APENFT in October 2025, AINFT integrates multimodal AI to enable autonomous content generation and tokenization, transforming digital assets into intelligent, dynamic ecosystems that power innovations like SunLumi, Banana King AI, and SunGenX.

Whitepaper

AINFT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AINFT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AINFT Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About AINFT (NFT)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:11:40 (UTC+8)

Explore More about AINFT

NFTUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NFT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NFT
NFT
USD
USD

1 NFT = 0.000000 USD