AINFT Price Today

The live AINFT (NFT) price today is $ 0.0000002755, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000002755 per NFT.

AINFT currently ranks #113 by market capitalization at $ 272.77M, with a circulating supply of 990.11T NFT. During the last 24 hours, NFT traded between $ 0.000000275 (low) and $ 0.0000002804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000764, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000025909455596.

In short-term performance, NFT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -1.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.64K.

AINFT (NFT) Market Information

Rank No.113 Market Cap $ 272.77M$ 272.77M $ 272.77M Volume (24H) $ 56.64K$ 56.64K $ 56.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 275.50M$ 275.50M $ 275.50M Circulation Supply 990.11T 990.11T 990.11T Max Supply 999,990,000,000,000 999,990,000,000,000 999,990,000,000,000 Total Supply 990,105,592,982,874.717225 990,105,592,982,874.717225 990,105,592,982,874.717225 Circulation Rate 99.01% Market Share 0.01% Public Blockchain TRX

The current Market Cap of AINFT is $ 272.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.64K. The circulating supply of NFT is 990.11T, with a total supply of 990105592982874.717225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 275.50M.