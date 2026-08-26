AINFT Price(NFT)
AINFT price today is $ 0.0000002755, down 0.32% in the last 24 hours.
The live AINFT (NFT) price today is $ 0.0000002755, with a 0.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current NFT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000002755 per NFT.
AINFT currently ranks #113 by market capitalization at $ 272.77M, with a circulating supply of 990.11T NFT. During the last 24 hours, NFT traded between $ 0.000000275 (low) and $ 0.0000002804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000764, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000025909455596.
In short-term performance, NFT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -1.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.64K.
No.113
99.01%
0.01%
TRX
The current Market Cap of AINFT is $ 272.77M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.64K. The circulating supply of NFT is 990.11T, with a total supply of 990105592982874.717225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 275.50M.
0.00%
-0.32%
-1.33%
-1.33%
Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are a type of digital asset that represent ownership or proof of authenticity of unique items or content on the blockchain. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum which are fungible and can be exchanged on a like-for-like basis, NFTs have distinct value and specific information that make them unique and therefore not interchangeable. They are typically built on Ethereum's ERC-721 standard, which allows for the creation and trading of non-fungible tokens. NFTs are commonly associated with digital art, music, and virtual goods, but their application extends to a wide range of assets, including real estate, intellectual property, and even identity data. They play a crucial role in the tokenization of both digital and physical assets, providing a new way to buy, sell, and trade ownership.
Explore live NFT spot and futures markets, compare AINFT trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for AINFT: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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AINFT is a TRON-based decentralized ecosystem combining AI and blockchain to build next-generation AI infrastructure. Upgraded from APENFT in October 2025, AINFT integrates multimodal AI to enable autonomous content generation and tokenization, transforming digital assets into intelligent, dynamic ecosystems that power innovations like SunLumi, Banana King AI, and SunGenX.
For a more in-depth understanding of AINFT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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