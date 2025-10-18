The live LAB price today is 0.17187 USD. Track real-time LAB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LAB price trend easily at MEXC now.The live LAB price today is 0.17187 USD. Track real-time LAB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore LAB price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About LAB

LAB Price Info

LAB Whitepaper

LAB Official Website

LAB Tokenomics

LAB Price Forecast

LAB History

LAB Buying Guide

LAB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

LAB Spot

LAB USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LAB Logo

LAB Price(LAB)

1 LAB to USD Live Price:

$0.17205
$0.17205$0.17205
+1.54%1D
USD
LAB (LAB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-20 00:22:58 (UTC+8)

LAB (LAB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1557
$ 0.1557$ 0.1557
24H Low
$ 0.21775
$ 0.21775$ 0.21775
24H High

$ 0.1557
$ 0.1557$ 0.1557

$ 0.21775
$ 0.21775$ 0.21775

$ 0.3786303389561445
$ 0.3786303389561445$ 0.3786303389561445

$ 0.07519297662311424
$ 0.07519297662311424$ 0.07519297662311424

-2.84%

+1.54%

+1,618.70%

+1,618.70%

LAB (LAB) real-time price is $ 0.17187. Over the past 24 hours, LAB traded between a low of $ 0.1557 and a high of $ 0.21775, showing active market volatility. LAB's all-time high price is $ 0.3786303389561445, while its all-time low price is $ 0.07519297662311424.

In terms of short-term performance, LAB has changed by -2.84% over the past hour, +1.54% over 24 hours, and +1,618.70% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LAB (LAB) Market Information

No.621

$ 39.60M
$ 39.60M$ 39.60M

$ 2.57M
$ 2.57M$ 2.57M

$ 171.87M
$ 171.87M$ 171.87M

230.40M
230.40M 230.40M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.04%

BSC

The current Market Cap of LAB is $ 39.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.57M. The circulating supply of LAB is 230.40M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.87M.

LAB (LAB) Price History USD

Track the price changes of LAB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0026094+1.54%
30 Days$ +0.16187+1,618.70%
60 Days$ +0.16187+1,618.70%
90 Days$ +0.16187+1,618.70%
LAB Price Change Today

Today, LAB recorded a change of $ +0.0026094 (+1.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LAB 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.16187 (+1,618.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LAB 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, LAB saw a change of $ +0.16187 (+1,618.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LAB 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.16187 (+1,618.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of LAB (LAB)?

Check out the LAB Price History page now.

What is LAB (LAB)

LAB is a multi-chain trading infrastructure that lets anyone trade, deploy, and analyze tokens with unmatched speed, precision, and control.

LAB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LAB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check LAB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about LAB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LAB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LAB Price Prediction (USD)

How much will LAB (LAB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LAB (LAB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LAB.

Check the LAB price prediction now!

LAB (LAB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LAB (LAB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LAB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LAB (LAB)

Looking for how to buy LAB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LAB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAB to Local Currencies

1 LAB(LAB) to VND
4,522.75905
1 LAB(LAB) to AUD
A$0.2629611
1 LAB(LAB) to GBP
0.1271838
1 LAB(LAB) to EUR
0.1460895
1 LAB(LAB) to USD
$0.17187
1 LAB(LAB) to MYR
RM0.7252914
1 LAB(LAB) to TRY
7.1961969
1 LAB(LAB) to JPY
¥25.7805
1 LAB(LAB) to ARS
ARS$242.4106041
1 LAB(LAB) to RUB
13.9936554
1 LAB(LAB) to INR
15.1279974
1 LAB(LAB) to IDR
Rp2,864.4988542
1 LAB(LAB) to PHP
9.9890844
1 LAB(LAB) to EGP
￡E.8.1655437
1 LAB(LAB) to BRL
R$0.928098
1 LAB(LAB) to CAD
C$0.240618
1 LAB(LAB) to BDT
20.9973579
1 LAB(LAB) to NGN
252.7485846
1 LAB(LAB) to COP
$663.59007
1 LAB(LAB) to ZAR
R.2.9836632
1 LAB(LAB) to UAH
7.1944782
1 LAB(LAB) to TZS
T.Sh.424.3693731
1 LAB(LAB) to VES
Bs34.54587
1 LAB(LAB) to CLP
$165.16707
1 LAB(LAB) to PKR
Rs48.7973304
1 LAB(LAB) to KZT
92.7513642
1 LAB(LAB) to THB
฿5.6407734
1 LAB(LAB) to TWD
NT$5.2643781
1 LAB(LAB) to AED
د.إ0.6307629
1 LAB(LAB) to CHF
Fr0.1357773
1 LAB(LAB) to HKD
HK$1.3354299
1 LAB(LAB) to AMD
֏66.204324
1 LAB(LAB) to MAD
.د.م1.5760479
1 LAB(LAB) to MXN
$3.1572519
1 LAB(LAB) to SAR
ريال0.6445125
1 LAB(LAB) to ETB
Br25.6206609
1 LAB(LAB) to KES
KSh22.2657585
1 LAB(LAB) to JOD
د.أ0.12185583
1 LAB(LAB) to PLN
0.6256068
1 LAB(LAB) to RON
лв0.7493532
1 LAB(LAB) to SEK
kr1.6241715
1 LAB(LAB) to BGN
лв0.2870229
1 LAB(LAB) to HUF
Ft57.6537915
1 LAB(LAB) to CZK
3.5817708
1 LAB(LAB) to KWD
د.ك0.05276409
1 LAB(LAB) to ILS
0.567171
1 LAB(LAB) to BOB
Bs1.1910591
1 LAB(LAB) to AZN
0.292179
1 LAB(LAB) to TJS
SM1.5897975
1 LAB(LAB) to GEL
0.464049
1 LAB(LAB) to AOA
Kz157.5343233
1 LAB(LAB) to BHD
.د.ب0.06496686
1 LAB(LAB) to BMD
$0.17187
1 LAB(LAB) to DKK
kr1.099968
1 LAB(LAB) to HNL
L4.5270558
1 LAB(LAB) to MUR
7.7393061
1 LAB(LAB) to NAD
$3.0060063
1 LAB(LAB) to NOK
kr1.7290122
1 LAB(LAB) to NZD
$0.2990538
1 LAB(LAB) to PAB
B/.0.17187
1 LAB(LAB) to PGK
K0.7338849
1 LAB(LAB) to QAR
ر.ق0.6273255
1 LAB(LAB) to RSD
дин.17.2832472
1 LAB(LAB) to UZS
soʻm2,095.9752744
1 LAB(LAB) to ALL
L14.2497417
1 LAB(LAB) to ANG
ƒ0.3076473
1 LAB(LAB) to AWG
ƒ0.309366
1 LAB(LAB) to BBD
$0.34374
1 LAB(LAB) to BAM
KM0.2870229
1 LAB(LAB) to BIF
Fr508.39146
1 LAB(LAB) to BND
$0.2217123
1 LAB(LAB) to BSD
$0.17187
1 LAB(LAB) to JMD
$27.7071627
1 LAB(LAB) to KHR
693.0228075
1 LAB(LAB) to KMF
Fr72.52914
1 LAB(LAB) to LAK
3,736.3042731
1 LAB(LAB) to LKR
රු52.1917629
1 LAB(LAB) to MDL
L2.8788225
1 LAB(LAB) to MGA
Ar767.2758036
1 LAB(LAB) to MOP
P1.3783974
1 LAB(LAB) to MVR
2.629611
1 LAB(LAB) to MWK
MK298.9042731
1 LAB(LAB) to MZN
MT10.9842117
1 LAB(LAB) to NPR
रु24.2783562
1 LAB(LAB) to PYG
1,227.49554
1 LAB(LAB) to RWF
Fr250.07085
1 LAB(LAB) to SBD
$1.4144901
1 LAB(LAB) to SCR
2.3872743
1 LAB(LAB) to SRD
$6.7733967
1 LAB(LAB) to SVC
$1.5072999
1 LAB(LAB) to SZL
L3.0042876
1 LAB(LAB) to TMT
m0.601545
1 LAB(LAB) to TND
د.ت0.50323536
1 LAB(LAB) to TTD
$1.168716
1 LAB(LAB) to UGX
Sh602.91996
1 LAB(LAB) to XAF
Fr96.59094
1 LAB(LAB) to XCD
$0.464049
1 LAB(LAB) to XOF
Fr96.59094
1 LAB(LAB) to XPF
Fr17.53074
1 LAB(LAB) to BWP
P2.3099328
1 LAB(LAB) to BZD
$0.3454587
1 LAB(LAB) to CVE
$16.258902
1 LAB(LAB) to DJF
Fr30.59286
1 LAB(LAB) to DOP
$10.9017141
1 LAB(LAB) to DZD
د.ج22.2760707
1 LAB(LAB) to FJD
$0.3901449
1 LAB(LAB) to GNF
Fr1,494.40965
1 LAB(LAB) to GTQ
Q1.3199616
1 LAB(LAB) to GYD
$36.0600447
1 LAB(LAB) to ISK
kr20.79627

LAB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LAB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official LAB Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LAB

How much is LAB (LAB) worth today?
The live LAB price in USD is 0.17187 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LAB to USD price?
The current price of LAB to USD is $ 0.17187. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of LAB?
The market cap for LAB is $ 39.60M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LAB?
The circulating supply of LAB is 230.40M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LAB?
LAB achieved an ATH price of 0.3786303389561445 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LAB?
LAB saw an ATL price of 0.07519297662311424 USD.
What is the trading volume of LAB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LAB is $ 2.57M USD.
Will LAB go higher this year?
LAB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LAB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-20 00:22:58 (UTC+8)

LAB (LAB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-19 14:26:41Industry Updates
Crypto market trades sideways, total market cap currently at $3.723 trillion
10-19 04:16:21Industry Updates
Public Chain Activity Ranking for the Past 7 Days: Solana Maintains First Place
10-18 16:36:53Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 23, still in the extreme fear zone
10-18 09:33:00Industry Updates
24-hour global liquidations rise to $1.02 billion, Bitcoin hits lowest price since early July
10-17 19:52:08Industry Updates
Global risk aversion demand surges due to non-performing loan issues at two U.S. banks
10-17 14:38:57Industry Updates
US crypto stocks broadly decline, MSTR down 4.35%, SOL treasury stock HSDT down 36.49%

Hot News

Karma Coin (KARMA): A Digital Currency With a Heart

October 18, 2025

MEXC x Elliptic, Waspadai Modus Penipuan Kripto yang Semakin Canggih

October 17, 2025

How to Trade Apple (AAPL) Stock Futures on MEXC: Complete Tutorial & Strategy Guide

October 17, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

LAB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LAB
LAB
USD
USD

1 LAB = 0.17187 USD

Trade LAB

LAB/USDT
$0.17205
$0.17205$0.17205
+2.09%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee