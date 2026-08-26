Silencio Price Today

The live Silencio (SLC) price today is $ 0.000085309, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000085309 per SLC.

Silencio currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SLC. During the last 24 hours, SLC traded between $ 0.000084 (low) and $ 0.000091345 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SLC moved -0.06% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.41K.

Silencio (SLC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 67.41K$ 67.41K $ 67.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.53M$ 8.53M $ 8.53M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000 Public Blockchain PEAQEVM

The current Market Cap of Silencio is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.41K. The circulating supply of SLC is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.53M.