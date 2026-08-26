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The live Silencio price today is 0.000085309 USD.SLC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SLC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Silencio price today is 0.000085309 USD.SLC market cap is -- USD. Track real-time SLC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Silencio Price(SLC)

1 SLC to USD Live Price:

$0.000085299
$0.000085299$0.000085299
-1.89%1D
USD
Silencio (SLC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:49:18 (UTC+8)

Silencio Market Statistics

Silencio price today is $ 0.000085309, down 1.89% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000085309 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.000084 - $ 0.000091345 USD
Market Capitalization-- USD (rank #-)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 67.41K
Circulating Supply-- SLC of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 8.53M USD
All-Time High-- USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:49:18

Silencio Price Today

The live Silencio (SLC) price today is $ 0.000085309, with a 1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000085309 per SLC.

Silencio currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- SLC. During the last 24 hours, SLC traded between $ 0.000084 (low) and $ 0.000091345 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SLC moved -0.06% in the last hour and +28.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 67.41K.

Silencio (SLC) Market Information

--
----

$ 67.41K
$ 67.41K$ 67.41K

$ 8.53M
$ 8.53M$ 8.53M

--
----

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000 100,000,000,000

PEAQEVM

The current Market Cap of Silencio is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 67.41K. The circulating supply of SLC is --, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.53M.

Silencio Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000084
$ 0.000084$ 0.000084
24H Low
$ 0.000091345
$ 0.000091345$ 0.000091345
24H High

$ 0.000084
$ 0.000084$ 0.000084

$ 0.000091345
$ 0.000091345$ 0.000091345

--
----

--
----

-0.06%

-1.89%

+28.56%

+28.56%

About Silencio

SLC is a cryptocurrency asset that operates on a decentralized network. It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions, allowing users to send and receive payments across the globe without the need for a central authority. SLC employs a proof-of-work consensus mechanism, which requires miners to solve complex mathematical problems to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. The asset's issuance model is based on mining, with a fixed supply cap to control inflation. SLC's primary use case is as a digital currency, but it also serves as the base layer for various decentralized applications within its ecosystem.

Trade Silencio (SLC) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live SLC spot and futures markets, compare Silencio trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SLC/USDT
$0.0000853
$0.0000853$0.0000853
-1.90%
776.43M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Silencio: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Silencio (SLC)

Silencio is a mobile based DePIN that allows users to earn from their smartphone generated data.

Silencio Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Silencio, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Silencio Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Silencio (SLC)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:49:18 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Silencio

SLCUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on SLC with leverage. Explore SLCUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SLC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SLC
SLC
USD
USD

1 SLC = 0.000085309 USD