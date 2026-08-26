UnifAI Price Today

The live UnifAI (UAI) price today is $ 0.2857, with a 11.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2857 per UAI.

UnifAI currently ranks #288 by market capitalization at $ 68.28M, with a circulating supply of 239.00M UAI. During the last 24 hours, UAI traded between $ 0.2834 (low) and $ 0.3696 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.6119597737260863, while the all-time low was $ 0.05181624964526384.

In short-term performance, UAI moved -0.21% in the last hour and +4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 365.97K.

UnifAI (UAI) Market Information

Rank No.288 Market Cap $ 68.28M$ 68.28M $ 68.28M Volume (24H) $ 365.97K$ 365.97K $ 365.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 285.70M$ 285.70M $ 285.70M Circulation Supply 239.00M 239.00M 239.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.90% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of UnifAI is $ 68.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 365.97K. The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 285.70M.