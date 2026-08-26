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The live UnifAI price today is 0.2857 USD.UAI market cap is 68,282,300 USD. Track real-time UAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live UnifAI price today is 0.2857 USD.UAI market cap is 68,282,300 USD. Track real-time UAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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UnifAI Price(UAI)

1 UAI to USD Live Price:

$0.2857
$0.2857$0.2857
-11.41%1D
USD
UnifAI (UAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:40:41 (UTC+8)

UnifAI Market Statistics

UnifAI price today is $ 0.2857, down 11.41% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.2857 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.2834 - $ 0.3696 USD
Market Capitalization$ 68.28M USD (rank #288)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 365.97K
Circulating Supply239.00M UAI of 100,000,000,000 max supply (23.90%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 285.70M USD
All-Time High$ 0.6119597737260863 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:40:41

UnifAI Price Today

The live UnifAI (UAI) price today is $ 0.2857, with a 11.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.2857 per UAI.

UnifAI currently ranks #288 by market capitalization at $ 68.28M, with a circulating supply of 239.00M UAI. During the last 24 hours, UAI traded between $ 0.2834 (low) and $ 0.3696 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.6119597737260863, while the all-time low was $ 0.05181624964526384.

In short-term performance, UAI moved -0.21% in the last hour and +4.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 365.97K.

UnifAI (UAI) Market Information

No.288

$ 68.28M
$ 68.28M$ 68.28M

$ 365.97K
$ 365.97K$ 365.97K

$ 285.70M
$ 285.70M$ 285.70M

239.00M
239.00M 239.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

23.90%

BSC

The current Market Cap of UnifAI is $ 68.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 365.97K. The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 285.70M.

UnifAI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2834
$ 0.2834$ 0.2834
24H Low
$ 0.3696
$ 0.3696$ 0.3696
24H High

$ 0.2834
$ 0.2834$ 0.2834

$ 0.3696
$ 0.3696$ 0.3696

$ 0.6119597737260863
$ 0.6119597737260863$ 0.6119597737260863

$ 0.05181624964526384
$ 0.05181624964526384$ 0.05181624964526384

-0.21%

-11.41%

+4.15%

+4.15%

Trade UnifAI (UAI) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live UAI spot and futures markets, compare UnifAI trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
UAI/USDT
$0.2857
$0.2857$0.2857
-11.45%
1.09M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for UnifAI: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is UnifAI (UAI)

UnifAI is an AI-Native Infra for Agentic Finance which powers the next era of autonomous AI agents simplifying DeFi for everyone. Users can automate multiple DeFi strategies such as LPing, Perps/Spots trading, Borrowing/Lending strategies and so much more — no coding needed as ach AI agent enhances on-chain efficiency and decision-making on users behalf. Currently, UnifAI supports Polymarket (Polygon), Meteora (Solana), and Drift strategies. With a recent Hyperliquid backend integration and plans to expand to more EVM networks underway, UnifAI is scaling to more ecosystem. Key Features: Strategy Automation: Create or copy top-performing strategies with one click. UniQ: Your AI DeFi companion for insights, analytics, and strategy discovery.

UnifAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of UnifAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official UnifAI Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About UnifAI (UAI)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:40:41 (UTC+8)

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UAIUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

UAI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

UAI
UAI
USD
USD

1 UAI = 0.2857 USD