CONFLUX Price(CFX)
CONFLUX price today is $ 0.04805, down 0.41% in the last 24 hours.
The live CONFLUX (CFX) price today is $ 0.04805, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current CFX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04805 per CFX.
CONFLUX currently ranks #122 by market capitalization at $ 250.65M, with a circulating supply of 5.22B CFX. During the last 24 hours, CFX traded between $ 0.04746 (low) and $ 0.05059 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.70377503, while the all-time low was $ 0.02190913690657502.
In short-term performance, CFX moved +0.25% in the last hour and +15.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.65K.
No.122
0.01%
2020-11-09 00:00:00
CFX
The current Market Cap of CONFLUX is $ 250.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.65K. The circulating supply of CFX is 5.22B, with a total supply of 5216506924.54. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 250.65M.
+0.25%
-0.41%
+15.33%
+15.33%
Conflux (CFX) is a public blockchain system designed to address the scalability issues that plague existing blockchain technology. It achieves this through a unique consensus protocol called Tree-Graph, which allows for high throughput and scalability while maintaining a high level of security and decentralization. CFX is the native token of the Conflux network, and it is used for transaction fees and storage deposits. The network is designed to support robust smart contracts, enabling developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) with improved efficiency and scalability. Conflux also aims to promote cross-chain interoperability, thereby fostering a more integrated blockchain ecosystem.
Explore live CFX spot and futures markets, compare CONFLUX trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for CONFLUX: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Brief introduction: Conflux Network is an open protocol for a new world of DApps, finance, and Web 3.0. As a fast and secure public blockchain, Conflux Network combines Proof of Work and a Tree-Graph structure to power a new generation of decentralized commerce.
For a more in-depth understanding of CONFLUX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on CFX with leverage. Explore CFXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.