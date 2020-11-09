CONFLUX Price Today

The live CONFLUX (CFX) price today is $ 0.04805, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current CFX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04805 per CFX.

CONFLUX currently ranks #122 by market capitalization at $ 250.65M, with a circulating supply of 5.22B CFX. During the last 24 hours, CFX traded between $ 0.04746 (low) and $ 0.05059 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.70377503, while the all-time low was $ 0.02190913690657502.

In short-term performance, CFX moved +0.25% in the last hour and +15.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 115.65K.

CONFLUX (CFX) Market Information

Rank No.122 Market Cap $ 250.65M$ 250.65M $ 250.65M Volume (24H) $ 115.65K$ 115.65K $ 115.65K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 250.65M$ 250.65M $ 250.65M Circulation Supply 5.22B 5.22B 5.22B Max Supply ---- -- Total Supply 5,216,506,924.54 5,216,506,924.54 5,216,506,924.54 Market Share 0.01% Issue Date 2020-11-09 00:00:00 Public Blockchain CFX

The current Market Cap of CONFLUX is $ 250.65M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 115.65K. The circulating supply of CFX is 5.22B, with a total supply of 5216506924.54. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 250.65M.