Panther Protocol Price(PANTHER)
Panther Protocol price today is $ 0.002557, up 0.59% in the last 24 hours.
The live Panther Protocol (PANTHER) price today is $ 0.002557, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current PANTHER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002557 per PANTHER.
Panther Protocol currently ranks #3690 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 PANTHER. During the last 24 hours, PANTHER traded between $ 0.002522 (low) and $ 0.002719 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.43908466599544116, while the all-time low was $ 0.00348375154905262.
In short-term performance, PANTHER moved +0.15% in the last hour and +14.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.57K.
No.3690
0.00%
MATIC
The current Market Cap of Panther Protocol is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.57K. The circulating supply of PANTHER is 0.00, with a total supply of 361989711. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.56M.
+0.15%
+0.59%
+14.86%
+14.86%
ZKP, or Zero-Knowledge Proof, is a cryptographic protocol that allows one party to prove to another that they know a specific piece of information, without revealing any details about that information. It plays a crucial role in enhancing privacy and security in blockchain transactions, particularly in public blockchains where transaction details are visible to all network participants. ZKP is typically used in privacy-focused cryptocurrencies to hide the details of transactions, such as the sender, receiver, and transaction amount, while still allowing the network to verify the transactions. It is also used in various other applications such as secure login systems, anonymous voting systems, and private smart contracts.
Explore live PANTHER spot and futures markets, compare Panther Protocol trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Panther Protocol: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Panther Protocol is an end-to-end solution that restores privacy in Web3 and DeFi while providing financial institutions with full ownership of their data as they participate in decentralized finance.
For a more in-depth understanding of Panther Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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