FUNToken Price(FUNTOKEN)
FUNToken price today is $ 0.0051794, up 0.34% in the last 24 hours.
The live FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) price today is $ 0.0051794, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUNTOKEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0051794 per FUNTOKEN.
FUNToken currently ranks #659 by market capitalization at $ 55.97M, with a circulating supply of 10.81B FUNTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, FUNTOKEN traded between $ 0.0050529 (low) and $ 0.0052037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3378539979457855, while the all-time low was $ 0.00032430328150359.
In short-term performance, FUNTOKEN moved -0.04% in the last hour and +5.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 505.04K.
No.659
ETH
The current Market Cap of FUNToken is $ 55.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 505.04K. The circulating supply of FUNTOKEN is 10.81B, with a total supply of 10806201658.39802549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.97M.
-0.04%
+0.34%
+5.88%
+5.88%
FunFair (FUN) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to provide low cost, high quality, transparent casino experiences that are 'Guaranteed Fair'. The platform's native utility token, FUN, is an integral part of the ecosystem and is used for every aspect of the platform's gaming experience. The FUN token powers every aspect of FunFair's Ethereum-based casino platform and protocol. Changes in the platform's features or rules are governed by holders of the FUN token, demonstrating a democratic governance protocol. The FunFair platform and its FUN token offer a decentralized gaming environment, where the need for intermediaries is eliminated, and players can have full confidence in the integrity of the games they're playing.
Explore live FUNTOKEN spot and futures markets, compare FUNToken trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FUNToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players.
For a more in-depth understanding of FUNToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on FUNTOKEN with leverage. Explore FUNTOKENUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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