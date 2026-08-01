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The live FUNToken price today is 0.0051794 USD.FUNTOKEN market cap is 55,969,640.869506733222906 USD. Track real-time FUNTOKEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live FUNToken price today is 0.0051794 USD.FUNTOKEN market cap is 55,969,640.869506733222906 USD. Track real-time FUNTOKEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

More About FUNTOKEN

FUNTOKEN Price Info

What is FUNTOKEN

FUNTOKEN Official Website

FUNTOKEN Tokenomics

FUNTOKEN Price Forecast

FUNTOKEN History

FUNTOKEN Buying Guide

FUNTOKEN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

FUNTOKEN Spot

FUNTOKEN USDT-M Futures

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FUNToken Price(FUNTOKEN)

1 FUNTOKEN to USD Live Price:

$0.0051794
$0.0051794$0.0051794
+0.34%1D
USD
FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:19:33 (UTC+8)

FUNToken Market Statistics

FUNToken price today is $ 0.0051794, up 0.34% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.0051794 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0050529 - $ 0.0052037 USD
Market Capitalization$ 55.97M USD (rank #659)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 505.04K
Circulating Supply10.81B FUNTOKEN of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 55.97M USD
All-Time High$ 0.3378539979457855 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 03:19:33

FUNToken Price Today

The live FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) price today is $ 0.0051794, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUNTOKEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0051794 per FUNTOKEN.

FUNToken currently ranks #659 by market capitalization at $ 55.97M, with a circulating supply of 10.81B FUNTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, FUNTOKEN traded between $ 0.0050529 (low) and $ 0.0052037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3378539979457855, while the all-time low was $ 0.00032430328150359.

In short-term performance, FUNTOKEN moved -0.04% in the last hour and +5.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 505.04K.

FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Market Information

No.659

$ 55.97M
$ 55.97M$ 55.97M

$ 505.04K
$ 505.04K$ 505.04K

$ 55.97M
$ 55.97M$ 55.97M

10.81B
10.81B 10.81B

10,806,201,658.39802549
10,806,201,658.39802549 10,806,201,658.39802549

ETH

The current Market Cap of FUNToken is $ 55.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 505.04K. The circulating supply of FUNTOKEN is 10.81B, with a total supply of 10806201658.39802549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.97M.

FUNToken Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0050529
$ 0.0050529$ 0.0050529
24H Low
$ 0.0052037
$ 0.0052037$ 0.0052037
24H High

$ 0.0050529
$ 0.0050529$ 0.0050529

$ 0.0052037
$ 0.0052037$ 0.0052037

$ 0.3378539979457855
$ 0.3378539979457855$ 0.3378539979457855

$ 0.00032430328150359
$ 0.00032430328150359$ 0.00032430328150359

-0.04%

+0.34%

+5.88%

+5.88%

About FUNToken

FunFair (FUN) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to provide low cost, high quality, transparent casino experiences that are 'Guaranteed Fair'. The platform's native utility token, FUN, is an integral part of the ecosystem and is used for every aspect of the platform's gaming experience. The FUN token powers every aspect of FunFair's Ethereum-based casino platform and protocol. Changes in the platform's features or rules are governed by holders of the FUN token, demonstrating a democratic governance protocol. The FunFair platform and its FUN token offer a decentralized gaming environment, where the need for intermediaries is eliminated, and players can have full confidence in the integrity of the games they're playing.

Trade FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live FUNTOKEN spot and futures markets, compare FUNToken trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
FUNTOKEN/USDT
$0.0051794
$0.0051794$0.0051794
+0.41%
98.46M (USDT)
FUNTOKEN/USDC
$0.0051948
$0.0051948$0.0051948
+0.71%
11.15M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FUNToken: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is FUNToken (FUNTOKEN)

Based on the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains, FUNToken was created as a fast, transparent, and truly fair transactional solution for iGaming ecosystems and players.

FUNToken Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of FUNToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official FUNToken Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About FUNToken (FUNTOKEN)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 03:19:33 (UTC+8)

Explore More about FUNToken

FUNTOKENUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on FUNTOKEN with leverage. Explore FUNTOKENUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

FUNTOKEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

FUNTOKEN
FUNTOKEN
USD
USD

1 FUNTOKEN = 0.0051794 USD