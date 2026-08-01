FUNToken Price Today

The live FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) price today is $ 0.0051794, with a 0.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current FUNTOKEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0051794 per FUNTOKEN.

FUNToken currently ranks #659 by market capitalization at $ 55.97M, with a circulating supply of 10.81B FUNTOKEN. During the last 24 hours, FUNTOKEN traded between $ 0.0050529 (low) and $ 0.0052037 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.3378539979457855, while the all-time low was $ 0.00032430328150359.

In short-term performance, FUNTOKEN moved -0.04% in the last hour and +5.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 505.04K.

FUNToken (FUNTOKEN) Market Information

Rank No.659 Market Cap $ 55.97M$ 55.97M $ 55.97M Volume (24H) $ 505.04K$ 505.04K $ 505.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 55.97M$ 55.97M $ 55.97M Circulation Supply 10.81B 10.81B 10.81B Total Supply 10,806,201,658.39802549 10,806,201,658.39802549 10,806,201,658.39802549 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of FUNToken is $ 55.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 505.04K. The circulating supply of FUNTOKEN is 10.81B, with a total supply of 10806201658.39802549. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 55.97M.