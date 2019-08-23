Ontology Gas Price Today

The live Ontology Gas (ONG) price today is $ 0.09227, with a 7.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09227 per ONG.

Ontology Gas currently ranks #672 by market capitalization at $ 43.60M, with a circulating supply of 472.51M ONG. During the last 24 hours, ONG traded between $ 0.07839 (low) and $ 0.10801 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.59254, while the all-time low was $ 0.0393381415969.

In short-term performance, ONG moved -2.00% in the last hour and +60.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339.41K.

Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Information

Rank No.672 Market Cap $ 43.60M$ 43.60M $ 43.60M Volume (24H) $ 339.41K$ 339.41K $ 339.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.27M$ 92.27M $ 92.27M Circulation Supply 472.51M 472.51M 472.51M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 800,000,000 800,000,000 800,000,000 Circulation Rate 47.25% Issue Date 2019-08-23 Issue Price $ 1.43$ 1.43 $ 1.43 Public Blockchain ONT

The current Market Cap of Ontology Gas is $ 43.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339.41K. The circulating supply of ONG is 472.51M, with a total supply of 800000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.27M.