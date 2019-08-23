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The live Ontology Gas price today is 0.09227 USD.ONG market cap is 43,598,598.92019 USD. Track real-time ONG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Ontology Gas price today is 0.09227 USD.ONG market cap is 43,598,598.92019 USD. Track real-time ONG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Ontology Gas Logo

Ontology Gas Price(ONG)

1 ONG to USD Live Price:

$0.09227
$0.09227$0.09227
-7.92%1D
USD
Ontology Gas (ONG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:30:25 (UTC+8)

Ontology Gas Market Statistics

Ontology Gas price today is $ 0.09227, down 7.92% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.09227 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07839 - $ 0.10801 USD
Market Capitalization$ 43.60M USD (rank #672)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 339.41K
Circulating Supply472.51M ONG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (47.25%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 92.27M USD
All-Time High$ 4.59254 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 05:30:25

Ontology Gas Price Today

The live Ontology Gas (ONG) price today is $ 0.09227, with a 7.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09227 per ONG.

Ontology Gas currently ranks #672 by market capitalization at $ 43.60M, with a circulating supply of 472.51M ONG. During the last 24 hours, ONG traded between $ 0.07839 (low) and $ 0.10801 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.59254, while the all-time low was $ 0.0393381415969.

In short-term performance, ONG moved -2.00% in the last hour and +60.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339.41K.

Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Information

No.672

$ 43.60M
$ 43.60M$ 43.60M

$ 339.41K
$ 339.41K$ 339.41K

$ 92.27M
$ 92.27M$ 92.27M

472.51M
472.51M 472.51M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

800,000,000
800,000,000 800,000,000

47.25%

2019-08-23

$ 1.43
$ 1.43$ 1.43

ONT

The current Market Cap of Ontology Gas is $ 43.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339.41K. The circulating supply of ONG is 472.51M, with a total supply of 800000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.27M.

Ontology Gas Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07839
$ 0.07839$ 0.07839
24H Low
$ 0.10801
$ 0.10801$ 0.10801
24H High

$ 0.07839
$ 0.07839$ 0.07839

$ 0.10801
$ 0.10801$ 0.10801

$ 4.59254
$ 4.59254$ 4.59254

$ 0.0393381415969
$ 0.0393381415969$ 0.0393381415969

-2.00%

-7.92%

+60.35%

+60.35%

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a digital cryptocurrency that operates within the Ontology blockchain, a high-performance public blockchain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. ONG is used as a utility token within the Ontology ecosystem, facilitating network operations such as executing smart contracts and storing data. It is generated through the holding of Ontology Coin (ONT), the primary coin of the Ontology network. The Ontology network is designed to support a layered, modularized architecture, which contributes to the scalability of the blockchain. It aims to provide a versatile platform that allows businesses to build a customizable blockchain that suits their needs.

Trade Ontology Gas (ONG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live ONG spot and futures markets, compare Ontology Gas trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ONG/USDT
$0.09224
$0.09224$0.09224
-7.84%
3.59M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Ontology Gas: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Ontology Gas (ONG)

ONG (Ontology Gas) is the second practical token of the ontology network, which represents the use right of the ontology network. The operation of Ontology requires the support of various nodes. Ontology guarantees the stability and security of the network by paying the ONG operation cost of various nodes. The ONG is the compensation for the contribution of the network.

Ontology Gas Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Ontology Gas, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Ontology Gas Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Ontology Gas (ONG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 05:30:25 (UTC+8)

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ONGUSDT (Futures Trading)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ONG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ONG
ONG
USD
USD

1 ONG = 0.09227 USD