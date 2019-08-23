Ontology Gas Price(ONG)
Ontology Gas price today is $ 0.09227, down 7.92% in the last 24 hours.
The live Ontology Gas (ONG) price today is $ 0.09227, with a 7.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current ONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.09227 per ONG.
Ontology Gas currently ranks #672 by market capitalization at $ 43.60M, with a circulating supply of 472.51M ONG. During the last 24 hours, ONG traded between $ 0.07839 (low) and $ 0.10801 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.59254, while the all-time low was $ 0.0393381415969.
In short-term performance, ONG moved -2.00% in the last hour and +60.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 339.41K.
No.672
47.25%
2019-08-23
ONT
The current Market Cap of Ontology Gas is $ 43.60M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 339.41K. The circulating supply of ONG is 472.51M, with a total supply of 800000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.27M.
-2.00%
-7.92%
+60.35%
+60.35%
Ontology Gas (ONG) is a digital cryptocurrency that operates within the Ontology blockchain, a high-performance public blockchain project and a distributed trust collaboration platform. ONG is used as a utility token within the Ontology ecosystem, facilitating network operations such as executing smart contracts and storing data. It is generated through the holding of Ontology Coin (ONT), the primary coin of the Ontology network. The Ontology network is designed to support a layered, modularized architecture, which contributes to the scalability of the blockchain. It aims to provide a versatile platform that allows businesses to build a customizable blockchain that suits their needs.
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ONG (Ontology Gas) is the second practical token of the ontology network, which represents the use right of the ontology network. The operation of Ontology requires the support of various nodes. Ontology guarantees the stability and security of the network by paying the ONG operation cost of various nodes. The ONG is the compensation for the contribution of the network.
For a more in-depth understanding of Ontology Gas, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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