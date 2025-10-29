The live MultiBank Group price today is 0.5909 USD. Track real-time MBG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MBG price trend easily at MEXC now.The live MultiBank Group price today is 0.5909 USD. Track real-time MBG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MBG price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About MBG

MBG Price Info

MBG Whitepaper

MBG Official Website

MBG Tokenomics

MBG Price Forecast

MBG History

MBG Buying Guide

MBG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MBG Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MultiBank Group Logo

MultiBank Group Price(MBG)

1 MBG to USD Live Price:

$0.5873
$0.5873$0.5873
+7.17%1D
USD
MultiBank Group (MBG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:41:19 (UTC+8)

MultiBank Group (MBG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4851
$ 0.4851$ 0.4851
24H Low
$ 0.62
$ 0.62$ 0.62
24H High

$ 0.4851
$ 0.4851$ 0.4851

$ 0.62
$ 0.62$ 0.62

$ 1.6915943417368275
$ 1.6915943417368275$ 1.6915943417368275

$ 0.36701751283509526
$ 0.36701751283509526$ 0.36701751283509526

+6.04%

+7.17%

-39.55%

-39.55%

MultiBank Group (MBG) real-time price is $ 0.5909. Over the past 24 hours, MBG traded between a low of $ 0.4851 and a high of $ 0.62, showing active market volatility. MBG's all-time high price is $ 1.6915943417368275, while its all-time low price is $ 0.36701751283509526.

In terms of short-term performance, MBG has changed by +6.04% over the past hour, +7.17% over 24 hours, and -39.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MultiBank Group (MBG) Market Information

No.3253

--
----

$ 17.03M
$ 17.03M$ 17.03M

$ 590.90M
$ 590.90M$ 590.90M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of MultiBank Group is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.03M. The circulating supply of MBG is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 590.90M.

MultiBank Group (MBG) Price History USD

Track the price changes of MultiBank Group for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.039292+7.17%
30 Days$ -0.5071-46.19%
60 Days$ -1.1518-66.10%
90 Days$ -1.3948-70.25%
MultiBank Group Price Change Today

Today, MBG recorded a change of $ +0.039292 (+7.17%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MultiBank Group 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.5071 (-46.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MultiBank Group 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MBG saw a change of $ -1.1518 (-66.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MultiBank Group 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.3948 (-70.25%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of MultiBank Group (MBG)?

Check out the MultiBank Group Price History page now.

What is MultiBank Group (MBG)

MultiBank Group, established in California in 2005, is now one of the world’s largest and most regulated online financial derivatives institutions. Headquartered in Dubai, the Group operates 25+ offices globally and serves over 2 million clients across 100+ countries. With strong regulatory compliance, advanced technology, and a focus on financial integrity, MultiBank Group offers a secure, seamless trading experience worldwide.

Today, the Group is pioneering the future of finance by leading one of the most ambitious Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization projects in the industry, centered around its first utility token: $MBG.

MultiBank Group is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MultiBank Group investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MBG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MultiBank Group on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MultiBank Group buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MultiBank Group Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MultiBank Group (MBG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MultiBank Group (MBG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MultiBank Group.

Check the MultiBank Group price prediction now!

MultiBank Group (MBG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MultiBank Group (MBG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MBG token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MultiBank Group (MBG)

Looking for how to buy MultiBank Group? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MultiBank Group on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MBG to Local Currencies

1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to VND
15,549.5335
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to AUD
A$0.898168
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to GBP
0.443175
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to EUR
0.508174
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to USD
$0.5909
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MYR
RM2.469962
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to TRY
24.782346
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to JPY
¥89.8168
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to ARS
ARS$848.993302
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to RUB
47.272
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to INR
52.241469
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to IDR
Rp9,848.329394
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to PHP
34.762647
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to EGP
￡E.27.943661
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BRL
R$3.167224
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to CAD
C$0.821351
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BDT
72.337978
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to NGN
858.861332
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to COP
$2,308.203125
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to ZAR
R.10.151662
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to UAH
24.847345
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to TZS
T.Sh.1,451.8413
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to VES
Bs129.4071
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to CLP
$555.446
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to PKR
Rs166.025173
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to KZT
315.310149
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to THB
฿19.139251
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to TWD
NT$18.093358
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to AED
د.إ2.168603
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to CHF
Fr0.47272
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to HKD
HK$4.591293
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to AMD
֏226.048795
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MAD
.د.م5.442189
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MXN
$10.913923
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to SAR
ريال2.215875
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to ETB
Br90.52588
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to KES
KSh76.397461
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to JOD
د.أ0.4189481
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to PLN
2.156785
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to RON
лв2.588142
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to SEK
kr5.560369
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BGN
лв0.986803
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to HUF
Ft197.886501
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to CZK
12.4089
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to KWD
د.ك0.1808154
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to ILS
1.920425
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BOB
Bs4.07721
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to AZN
1.00453
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to TJS
SM5.43628
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to GEL
1.607248
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to AOA
Kz541.613031
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BHD
.د.ب0.2221784
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BMD
$0.5909
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to DKK
kr3.799487
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to HNL
L15.522943
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MUR
26.891859
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to NAD
$10.110299
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to NOK
kr5.920818
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to NZD
$1.022257
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to PAB
B/.0.5909
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to PGK
K2.499507
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to QAR
ر.ق2.150876
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to RSD
дин.59.716354
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to UZS
soʻm7,119.275471
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to ALL
L48.979701
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to ANG
ƒ1.057711
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to AWG
ƒ1.057711
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BBD
$1.1818
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BAM
KM0.992712
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BIF
Fr1,753.2003
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BND
$0.762261
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BSD
$0.5909
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to JMD
$94.827632
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to KHR
2,373.089854
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to KMF
Fr249.9507
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to LAK
12,845.651917
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to LKR
රු179.875869
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MDL
L9.98621
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MGA
Ar2,673.751592
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MOP
P4.7272
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MVR
9.04077
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MWK
MK1,025.867399
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to MZN
MT37.764419
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to NPR
रु83.340536
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to PYG
4,190.6628
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to RWF
Fr857.3959
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to SBD
$4.863107
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to SCR
8.15442
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to SRD
$23.364186
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to SVC
$5.164466
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to SZL
L10.110299
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to TMT
m2.074059
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to TND
د.ت1.7348824
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to TTD
$4.000393
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to UGX
Sh2,058.6956
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to XAF
Fr333.8585
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to XCD
$1.59543
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to XOF
Fr333.8585
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to XPF
Fr60.2718
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BWP
P7.864879
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to BZD
$1.187709
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to CVE
$56.088228
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to DJF
Fr104.5893
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to DOP
$37.93578
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to DZD
د.ج76.497914
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to FJD
$1.335434
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to GNF
Fr5,137.8755
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to GTQ
Q4.520385
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to GYD
$123.61628
1 MultiBank Group(MBG) to ISK
kr73.2716

MultiBank Group Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MultiBank Group, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MultiBank Group Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MultiBank Group

How much is MultiBank Group (MBG) worth today?
The live MBG price in USD is 0.5909 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MBG to USD price?
The current price of MBG to USD is $ 0.5909. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of MultiBank Group?
The market cap for MBG is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MBG?
The circulating supply of MBG is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MBG?
MBG achieved an ATH price of 1.6915943417368275 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MBG?
MBG saw an ATL price of 0.36701751283509526 USD.
What is the trading volume of MBG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MBG is $ 17.03M USD.
Will MBG go higher this year?
MBG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MBG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:41:19 (UTC+8)

MultiBank Group (MBG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MBG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MBG
MBG
USD
USD

1 MBG = 0.5909 USD

Trade MBG

MBG/USDT
$0.5873
$0.5873$0.5873
+7.72%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,304.69
$111,304.69$111,304.69

-0.18%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,936.10
$3,936.10$3,936.10

-0.40%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02877
$0.02877$0.02877

-21.79%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.95
$195.95$195.95

-0.40%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0386
$3.0386$3.0386

+16.06%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,936.10
$3,936.10$3,936.10

-0.40%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,304.69
$111,304.69$111,304.69

-0.18%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.95
$195.95$195.95

-0.40%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5904
$2.5904$2.5904

-1.36%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19579
$0.19579$0.19579

+2.44%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7924
$0.7924$0.7924

+3,069.60%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000027999
$0.00000000000027999$0.00000000000027999

+390.86%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001860
$0.00001860$0.00001860

+269.78%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00501
$0.00501$0.00501

+150.50%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.006112
$0.006112$0.006112

+96.33%