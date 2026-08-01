FirmaChain Price Today

The live FirmaChain (FCT2) price today is $ 0.00662, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current FCT2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00662 per FCT2.

FirmaChain currently ranks #1014 by market capitalization at $ 8.11M, with a circulating supply of 1.23B FCT2. During the last 24 hours, FCT2 traded between $ 0.00661 (low) and $ 0.00666 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 133.444099809, while the all-time low was $ 0.00589713883741024.

In short-term performance, FCT2 moved -0.16% in the last hour and +10.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.53K.

FirmaChain (FCT2) Market Information

Rank No.1014 Market Cap $ 8.11M$ 8.11M $ 8.11M Volume (24H) $ 4.53K$ 4.53K $ 4.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.19M$ 8.19M $ 8.19M Circulation Supply 1.23B 1.23B 1.23B Total Supply 1,236,889,119.248436 1,236,889,119.248436 1,236,889,119.248436 Public Blockchain FCT

The current Market Cap of FirmaChain is $ 8.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.53K. The circulating supply of FCT2 is 1.23B, with a total supply of 1236889119.248436. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.19M.