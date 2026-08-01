FirmaChain Price(FCT2)
FirmaChain price today is $ 0.00662, down 0.15% in the last 24 hours.
The live FirmaChain (FCT2) price today is $ 0.00662, with a 0.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current FCT2 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00662 per FCT2.
FirmaChain currently ranks #1014 by market capitalization at $ 8.11M, with a circulating supply of 1.23B FCT2. During the last 24 hours, FCT2 traded between $ 0.00661 (low) and $ 0.00666 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 133.444099809, while the all-time low was $ 0.00589713883741024.
In short-term performance, FCT2 moved -0.16% in the last hour and +10.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.53K.
No.1014
FCT
The current Market Cap of FirmaChain is $ 8.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.53K. The circulating supply of FCT2 is 1.23B, with a total supply of 1236889119.248436. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.19M.
-0.16%
-0.15%
+10.14%
+10.14%
FCT2 is a digital asset associated with the Factom Protocol, a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses data layer technology to secure and validate digital assets. The primary purpose of FCT2 is to act as a utility token within the Factom ecosystem, enabling users to access and interact with the platform's various services, such as data verification and storage. The Factom Protocol operates on a two-token system, with FCT2 being one of these tokens. It uses a unique consensus mechanism known as Factom Federated servers, which provides a balance between decentralization and efficiency. The protocol's design aims to provide businesses with a scalable and cost-effective solution for data management and integrity, without the need for extensive blockchain knowledge.
Explore live FCT2 spot and futures markets, compare FirmaChain trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for FirmaChain: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with useful blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal to become a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
For a more in-depth understanding of FirmaChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on FCT2 with leverage. Explore FCT2USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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