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The live Magma Finance price today is 0.20954 USD.MAGMA market cap is 39,812,600 USD. Track real-time MAGMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Magma Finance price today is 0.20954 USD.MAGMA market cap is 39,812,600 USD. Track real-time MAGMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Magma Finance Logo

Magma Finance Price(MAGMA)

1 MAGMA to USD Live Price:

$0.20954
$0.20954$0.20954
-1.64%1D
USD
Magma Finance (MAGMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:39:47 (UTC+8)

Magma Finance Market Statistics

Magma Finance price today is $ 0.20954, down 1.64% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.20954 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.20724 - $ 0.23332 USD
Market Capitalization$ 39.81M USD (rank #343)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 136.53K
Circulating Supply190.00M MAGMA of 100,000,000,000 max supply (19.00%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 209.54M USD
All-Time High$ 0.5705294007583253 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:39:47

Magma Finance Price Today

The live Magma Finance (MAGMA) price today is $ 0.20954, with a 1.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.20954 per MAGMA.

Magma Finance currently ranks #343 by market capitalization at $ 39.81M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M MAGMA. During the last 24 hours, MAGMA traded between $ 0.20724 (low) and $ 0.23332 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5705294007583253, while the all-time low was $ 0.06970874382482972.

In short-term performance, MAGMA moved +0.14% in the last hour and +23.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 136.53K.

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Market Information

No.343

$ 39.81M
$ 39.81M$ 39.81M

$ 136.53K
$ 136.53K$ 136.53K

$ 209.54M
$ 209.54M$ 209.54M

190.00M
190.00M 190.00M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

19.00%

SUI

The current Market Cap of Magma Finance is $ 39.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 136.53K. The circulating supply of MAGMA is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.54M.

Magma Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.20724
$ 0.20724$ 0.20724
24H Low
$ 0.23332
$ 0.23332$ 0.23332
24H High

$ 0.20724
$ 0.20724$ 0.20724

$ 0.23332
$ 0.23332$ 0.23332

$ 0.5705294007583253
$ 0.5705294007583253$ 0.5705294007583253

$ 0.06970874382482972
$ 0.06970874382482972$ 0.06970874382482972

+0.14%

-1.64%

+23.08%

+23.08%

Trade Magma Finance (MAGMA) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live MAGMA spot and futures markets, compare Magma Finance trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MAGMA/USDT
$0.20939
$0.20939$0.20939
-1.92%
613.70K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Magma Finance: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Magma Finance (MAGMA)

Magma Finance is the liquidity hub of Sui, pioneering the first Adaptive Liquidity Market Maker (ALMM) built entirely in Move. Designed to unlock the full potential of on-chain liquidity, Magma’s ALMM architecture dynamically concentrates liquidity across discrete price bins. This enables tighter pricing, deeper liquidity, and near-zero slippage for traders—while maximizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers.

Magma Finance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Magma Finance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Magma Finance Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Magma Finance (MAGMA)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:39:47 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Magma Finance

MAGMAUSDT (Futures Trading)

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MAGMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MAGMA
MAGMA
USD
USD

1 MAGMA = 0.20954 USD