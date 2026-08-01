Magma Finance Price Today

The live Magma Finance (MAGMA) price today is $ 0.20954, with a 1.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAGMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.20954 per MAGMA.

Magma Finance currently ranks #343 by market capitalization at $ 39.81M, with a circulating supply of 190.00M MAGMA. During the last 24 hours, MAGMA traded between $ 0.20724 (low) and $ 0.23332 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5705294007583253, while the all-time low was $ 0.06970874382482972.

In short-term performance, MAGMA moved +0.14% in the last hour and +23.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 136.53K.

Magma Finance (MAGMA) Market Information

Rank No.343 Market Cap $ 39.81M$ 39.81M $ 39.81M Volume (24H) $ 136.53K$ 136.53K $ 136.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 209.54M$ 209.54M $ 209.54M Circulation Supply 190.00M 190.00M 190.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.00% Public Blockchain SUI

The current Market Cap of Magma Finance is $ 39.81M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 136.53K. The circulating supply of MAGMA is 190.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 209.54M.