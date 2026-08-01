Metis Price(METIS)
Metis price today is $ 2.715, down 1.77% in the last 24 hours.
The live Metis (METIS) price today is $ 2.715, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current METIS to USD conversion rate is $ 2.715 per METIS.
Metis currently ranks #693 by market capitalization at $ 20.34M, with a circulating supply of 7.49M METIS. During the last 24 hours, METIS traded between $ 2.715 (low) and $ 2.899 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 322.9957981463216, while the all-time low was $ 2.3367206804804095.
In short-term performance, METIS moved -1.35% in the last hour and +19.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.95K.
No.693
74.92%
ETH
The current Market Cap of Metis is $ 20.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.95K. The circulating supply of METIS is 7.49M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.15M.
-1.35%
-1.77%
+19.39%
+19.39%
MetisDAO (METIS) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to provide a scalable and cost-effective infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) and DAOs, leveraging layer 2 technology to improve transaction speed and reduce gas fees. METIS incorporates a unique consensus mechanism called the "Decentralized Autonomous Company" (DAC) model, which is designed to encourage community participation and governance. The METIS token serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including staking, governance voting, and incentivizing community contributions. The project's primary focus is on creating a more accessible and efficient environment for the development and operation of dApps and DAOs.
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Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.
For a more in-depth understanding of Metis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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