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The live Metis price today is 2.715 USD.METIS market cap is 20,341,959.23853 USD. Track real-time METIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Metis price today is 2.715 USD.METIS market cap is 20,341,959.23853 USD. Track real-time METIS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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METIS Price Info

What is METIS

METIS Whitepaper

METIS Official Website

METIS Tokenomics

METIS Price Forecast

METIS History

METIS Buying Guide

METIS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

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Metis Price(METIS)

1 METIS to USD Live Price:

$2.715
$2.715$2.715
-1.77%1D
USD
Metis (METIS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:51:12 (UTC+8)

Metis Market Statistics

Metis price today is $ 2.715, down 1.77% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 2.715 USD
24-Hour Range$ 2.715 - $ 2.899 USD
Market Capitalization$ 20.34M USD (rank #693)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 68.95K
Circulating Supply7.49M METIS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (74.92%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 27.15M USD
All-Time High$ 322.9957981463216 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:51:12

Metis Price Today

The live Metis (METIS) price today is $ 2.715, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current METIS to USD conversion rate is $ 2.715 per METIS.

Metis currently ranks #693 by market capitalization at $ 20.34M, with a circulating supply of 7.49M METIS. During the last 24 hours, METIS traded between $ 2.715 (low) and $ 2.899 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 322.9957981463216, while the all-time low was $ 2.3367206804804095.

In short-term performance, METIS moved -1.35% in the last hour and +19.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.95K.

Metis (METIS) Market Information

No.693

$ 20.34M
$ 20.34M$ 20.34M

$ 68.95K
$ 68.95K$ 68.95K

$ 27.15M
$ 27.15M$ 27.15M

7.49M
7.49M 7.49M

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

10,000,000
10,000,000 10,000,000

74.92%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Metis is $ 20.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.95K. The circulating supply of METIS is 7.49M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.15M.

Metis Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.715
$ 2.715$ 2.715
24H Low
$ 2.899
$ 2.899$ 2.899
24H High

$ 2.715
$ 2.715$ 2.715

$ 2.899
$ 2.899$ 2.899

$ 322.9957981463216
$ 322.9957981463216$ 322.9957981463216

$ 2.3367206804804095
$ 2.3367206804804095$ 2.3367206804804095

-1.35%

-1.77%

+19.39%

+19.39%

About Metis

MetisDAO (METIS) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) built on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to provide a scalable and cost-effective infrastructure for decentralized applications (dApps) and DAOs, leveraging layer 2 technology to improve transaction speed and reduce gas fees. METIS incorporates a unique consensus mechanism called the "Decentralized Autonomous Company" (DAC) model, which is designed to encourage community participation and governance. The METIS token serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including staking, governance voting, and incentivizing community contributions. The project's primary focus is on creating a more accessible and efficient environment for the development and operation of dApps and DAOs.

Trade Metis (METIS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live METIS spot and futures markets, compare Metis trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
METIS/USDT
$2.715
$2.715$2.715
-1.79%
24.93K (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Metis: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Metis (METIS)

Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI.

Metis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Metis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Metis Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Metis (METIS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:51:12 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Metis

METISUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on METIS with leverage. Explore METISUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

METIS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

METIS
METIS
USD
USD

1 METIS = 2.715 USD