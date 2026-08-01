Metis Price Today

The live Metis (METIS) price today is $ 2.715, with a 1.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current METIS to USD conversion rate is $ 2.715 per METIS.

Metis currently ranks #693 by market capitalization at $ 20.34M, with a circulating supply of 7.49M METIS. During the last 24 hours, METIS traded between $ 2.715 (low) and $ 2.899 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 322.9957981463216, while the all-time low was $ 2.3367206804804095.

In short-term performance, METIS moved -1.35% in the last hour and +19.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.95K.

Metis (METIS) Market Information

Rank No.693 Market Cap $ 20.34M$ 20.34M $ 20.34M Volume (24H) $ 68.95K$ 68.95K $ 68.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.15M$ 27.15M $ 27.15M Circulation Supply 7.49M 7.49M 7.49M Max Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000 10,000,000 10,000,000 Circulation Rate 74.92% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Metis is $ 20.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.95K. The circulating supply of METIS is 7.49M, with a total supply of 10000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.15M.