What is Drift Protocol (DRIFT)

Drift is the #1 open-sourced perpetual futures platform built on Solana. Drift is the most feature-complete decentralized exchange, including spot, perpetuals and swaps.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Drift Protocol What is Drift (DRIFT)? Drift is a decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana blockchain that offers features like spot trading, market makers, and perpetual swaps. It aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient platform for trading cryptocurrencies. Who founded Drift? Drift was founded by Cindy Leow, who has a background in investment banking, and David Lu, who comes from venture capital. They identified a need for better exchanges in the crypto space and launched Drift to address this. What is Drift v2? Drift v2 is an enhanced version of the original Drift platform. It includes additional features and improvements based on user feedback, focusing on trading efficiency, liquidity provision, and security measures. How does perpetual futures trading work on Drift? Perpetual futures trading on Drift allows users to enter contracts to buy or sell cryptocurrencies at a set price in the future, without an expiration date. This lets traders hold positions indefinitely, providing flexibility to profit from market movements. What are Market Maker Vaults? Market Maker Vaults on Drift allow liquidity providers to temporarily submit tokens, ensuring that orders can be fulfilled efficiently. These vaults work with trading bots to minimize slippage and fees, and participants earn fees for providing liquidity. What is the DRIFT token used for? The DRIFT token is the governance token for the Drift DAO. It allows holders to vote on platform fees and protocols. DRIFT has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, distributed over five years, with allocations for ecosystem development, future protocol development, strategic participants, and airdrops to active traders. How does Drift ensure security for lenders and borrowers? Drift uses a risk management system that automatically assesses risks and assigns interest rates. Borrowers must provide collateral to secure their loans, and the platform includes an insurance fund backed by users staking USDC tokens to cover potential losses. What is Super Stake SOL? Super Stake SOL is a feature that lets users lock Solana tokens (SOL) to earn rewards from both the Solana blockchain and Drift. Users can earn up to 11.45% APR on their staked SOL tokens. What is Fuel, and when will it be available? Fuel is an upcoming feature on Drift designed to offer more ways for users to earn rewards. Details are still limited, but it will be part of the reward system that includes DRIFT token airdrops. It is expected to launch soon, enhancing the earning potential for Drift users.

