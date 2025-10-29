The live ELA price today is 1.47 USD. Track real-time ELA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ELA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ELA price today is 1.47 USD. Track real-time ELA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ELA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ELA

ELA Price Info

ELA Whitepaper

ELA Official Website

ELA Tokenomics

ELA Price Forecast

ELA History

ELA Buying Guide

ELA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

ELA Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ELA Logo

ELA Price(ELA)

1 ELA to USD Live Price:

$1.47
$1.47$1.47
+0.61%1D
USD
ELA (ELA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:37:40 (UTC+8)

ELA (ELA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.451
$ 1.451$ 1.451
24H Low
$ 1.566
$ 1.566$ 1.566
24H High

$ 1.451
$ 1.451$ 1.451

$ 1.566
$ 1.566$ 1.566

--
----

--
----

+0.68%

+0.61%

-2.00%

-2.00%

ELA (ELA) real-time price is $ 1.47. Over the past 24 hours, ELA traded between a low of $ 1.451 and a high of $ 1.566, showing active market volatility. ELA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ELA has changed by +0.68% over the past hour, +0.61% over 24 hours, and -2.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ELA (ELA) Market Information

--
----

$ 7.14K
$ 7.14K$ 7.14K

$ 41.48M
$ 41.48M$ 41.48M

--
----

28,220,000
28,220,000 28,220,000

ELASTOS

The current Market Cap of ELA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.14K. The circulating supply of ELA is --, with a total supply of 28220000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.48M.

ELA (ELA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ELA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00891+0.61%
30 Days$ -0.482-24.70%
60 Days$ +0.47+47.00%
90 Days$ +0.47+47.00%
ELA Price Change Today

Today, ELA recorded a change of $ +0.00891 (+0.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ELA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.482 (-24.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ELA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ELA saw a change of $ +0.47 (+47.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ELA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.47 (+47.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ELA (ELA)?

Check out the ELA Price History page now.

What is ELA (ELA)

Elastos is building a decentralized internet infrastructure that gives users true digital ownership and privacy, secured by Bitcoin's hashpower.

ELA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ELA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ELA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ELA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ELA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ELA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ELA (ELA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ELA (ELA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ELA.

Check the ELA price prediction now!

ELA (ELA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ELA (ELA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ELA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ELA (ELA)

Looking for how to buy ELA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ELA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ELA to Local Currencies

1 ELA(ELA) to VND
38,683.05
1 ELA(ELA) to AUD
A$2.2344
1 ELA(ELA) to GBP
1.1025
1 ELA(ELA) to EUR
1.2642
1 ELA(ELA) to USD
$1.47
1 ELA(ELA) to MYR
RM6.1446
1 ELA(ELA) to TRY
61.6518
1 ELA(ELA) to JPY
¥223.44
1 ELA(ELA) to ARS
ARS$2,112.0666
1 ELA(ELA) to RUB
117.6
1 ELA(ELA) to INR
129.9627
1 ELA(ELA) to IDR
Rp24,499.9902
1 ELA(ELA) to PHP
86.4801
1 ELA(ELA) to EGP
￡E.69.5163
1 ELA(ELA) to BRL
R$7.8792
1 ELA(ELA) to CAD
C$2.0433
1 ELA(ELA) to BDT
179.9574
1 ELA(ELA) to NGN
2,136.6156
1 ELA(ELA) to COP
$5,742.1875
1 ELA(ELA) to ZAR
R.25.2546
1 ELA(ELA) to UAH
61.8135
1 ELA(ELA) to TZS
T.Sh.3,611.79
1 ELA(ELA) to VES
Bs321.93
1 ELA(ELA) to CLP
$1,381.8
1 ELA(ELA) to PKR
Rs413.0259
1 ELA(ELA) to KZT
784.4067
1 ELA(ELA) to THB
฿47.6133
1 ELA(ELA) to TWD
NT$45.0114
1 ELA(ELA) to AED
د.إ5.3949
1 ELA(ELA) to CHF
Fr1.176
1 ELA(ELA) to HKD
HK$11.4219
1 ELA(ELA) to AMD
֏562.3485
1 ELA(ELA) to MAD
.د.م13.5387
1 ELA(ELA) to MXN
$27.1509
1 ELA(ELA) to SAR
ريال5.5125
1 ELA(ELA) to ETB
Br225.204
1 ELA(ELA) to KES
KSh190.0563
1 ELA(ELA) to JOD
د.أ1.04223
1 ELA(ELA) to PLN
5.3655
1 ELA(ELA) to RON
лв6.4386
1 ELA(ELA) to SEK
kr13.8327
1 ELA(ELA) to BGN
лв2.4549
1 ELA(ELA) to HUF
Ft492.2883
1 ELA(ELA) to CZK
30.87
1 ELA(ELA) to KWD
د.ك0.44982
1 ELA(ELA) to ILS
4.7775
1 ELA(ELA) to BOB
Bs10.143
1 ELA(ELA) to AZN
2.499
1 ELA(ELA) to TJS
SM13.524
1 ELA(ELA) to GEL
3.9984
1 ELA(ELA) to AOA
Kz1,347.3873
1 ELA(ELA) to BHD
.د.ب0.55272
1 ELA(ELA) to BMD
$1.47
1 ELA(ELA) to DKK
kr9.4521
1 ELA(ELA) to HNL
L38.6169
1 ELA(ELA) to MUR
66.8997
1 ELA(ELA) to NAD
$25.1517
1 ELA(ELA) to NOK
kr14.7294
1 ELA(ELA) to NZD
$2.5431
1 ELA(ELA) to PAB
B/.1.47
1 ELA(ELA) to PGK
K6.2181
1 ELA(ELA) to QAR
ر.ق5.3508
1 ELA(ELA) to RSD
дин.148.5582
1 ELA(ELA) to UZS
soʻm17,710.8393
1 ELA(ELA) to ALL
L121.8483
1 ELA(ELA) to ANG
ƒ2.6313
1 ELA(ELA) to AWG
ƒ2.6313
1 ELA(ELA) to BBD
$2.94
1 ELA(ELA) to BAM
KM2.4696
1 ELA(ELA) to BIF
Fr4,361.49
1 ELA(ELA) to BND
$1.8963
1 ELA(ELA) to BSD
$1.47
1 ELA(ELA) to JMD
$235.9056
1 ELA(ELA) to KHR
5,903.6082
1 ELA(ELA) to KMF
Fr621.81
1 ELA(ELA) to LAK
31,956.5211
1 ELA(ELA) to LKR
රු447.4827
1 ELA(ELA) to MDL
L24.843
1 ELA(ELA) to MGA
Ar6,651.5736
1 ELA(ELA) to MOP
P11.76
1 ELA(ELA) to MVR
22.491
1 ELA(ELA) to MWK
MK2,552.0817
1 ELA(ELA) to MZN
MT93.9477
1 ELA(ELA) to NPR
रु207.3288
1 ELA(ELA) to PYG
10,425.24
1 ELA(ELA) to RWF
Fr2,132.97
1 ELA(ELA) to SBD
$12.0981
1 ELA(ELA) to SCR
20.286
1 ELA(ELA) to SRD
$58.1238
1 ELA(ELA) to SVC
$12.8478
1 ELA(ELA) to SZL
L25.1517
1 ELA(ELA) to TMT
m5.1597
1 ELA(ELA) to TND
د.ت4.31592
1 ELA(ELA) to TTD
$9.9519
1 ELA(ELA) to UGX
Sh5,121.48
1 ELA(ELA) to XAF
Fr830.55
1 ELA(ELA) to XCD
$3.969
1 ELA(ELA) to XOF
Fr830.55
1 ELA(ELA) to XPF
Fr149.94
1 ELA(ELA) to BWP
P19.5657
1 ELA(ELA) to BZD
$2.9547
1 ELA(ELA) to CVE
$139.5324
1 ELA(ELA) to DJF
Fr260.19
1 ELA(ELA) to DOP
$94.374
1 ELA(ELA) to DZD
د.ج190.3062
1 ELA(ELA) to FJD
$3.3222
1 ELA(ELA) to GNF
Fr12,781.65
1 ELA(ELA) to GTQ
Q11.2455
1 ELA(ELA) to GYD
$307.524
1 ELA(ELA) to ISK
kr182.28

ELA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ELA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ELA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ELA

How much is ELA (ELA) worth today?
The live ELA price in USD is 1.47 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ELA to USD price?
The current price of ELA to USD is $ 1.47. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ELA?
The market cap for ELA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ELA?
The circulating supply of ELA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ELA?
ELA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ELA?
ELA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ELA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ELA is $ 7.14K USD.
Will ELA go higher this year?
ELA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ELA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:37:40 (UTC+8)

ELA (ELA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC AMA Recap: How the X402 Open Payment Standard Is Transforming Crypto and AI-Payments

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ELA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ELA
ELA
USD
USD

1 ELA = 1.47 USD

Trade ELA

ELA/USDT
$1.47
$1.47$1.47
+0.61%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,206.68
$111,206.68$111,206.68

-0.26%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,933.40
$3,933.40$3,933.40

-0.46%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02890
$0.02890$0.02890

-21.44%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.91
$195.91$195.91

-0.42%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.9979
$2.9979$2.9979

+14.51%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,933.40
$3,933.40$3,933.40

-0.46%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,206.68
$111,206.68$111,206.68

-0.26%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.91
$195.91$195.91

-0.42%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5900
$2.5900$2.5900

-1.38%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19566
$0.19566$0.19566

+2.38%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7829
$0.7829$0.7829

+3,031.60%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000027999
$0.00000000000027999$0.00000000000027999

+390.86%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00001540
$0.00001540$0.00001540

+206.16%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00580
$0.00580$0.00580

+190.00%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00832
$0.00832$0.00832

+66.40%