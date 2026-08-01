Kaspa Price(KAS)
Kaspa price today is $ 0.027579, down 2.53% in the last 24 hours.
The live Kaspa (KAS) price today is $ 0.027579, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.027579 per KAS.
Kaspa currently ranks #60 by market capitalization at $ 758.69M, with a circulating supply of 27.51B KAS. During the last 24 hours, KAS traded between $ 0.02754 (low) and $ 0.030344 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.20754794622992162, while the all-time low was $ 0.00016988222001318.
In short-term performance, KAS moved -2.43% in the last hour and +8.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 942.82K.
No.60
95.83%
0.03%
KASPA
The current Market Cap of Kaspa is $ 758.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 942.82K. The circulating supply of KAS is 27.51B, with a total supply of 27509529899.539898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 791.63M.
-2.43%
-2.53%
+8.93%
+8.93%
KAS (KAS) is a digital asset that operates within the blockchain ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate transactions and smart contracts, providing a decentralized platform for users to interact with digital services. KAS operates on a consensus mechanism, ensuring the security and integrity of transactions within its network. Its issuance model is based on mining, with a finite supply to maintain its value. The asset is typically used in the context of decentralized applications (dApps), where it serves as the primary medium of exchange. KAS aims to streamline digital transactions and contracts, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of blockchain technology for users worldwide.
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Kaspa is a rapidly emerging Layer-1 public blockchain project that has been gaining significant attention in the cryptocurrency space. Its core objective is to deliver extremely high transaction throughput and near-instant confirmations, all while maintaining robust security and decentralization.
Kaspa is an innovative project developed by the team led by renowned cryptographer Yonatan Sompolinsky. It is a decentralized Layer-1 blockchain built on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism and leverages the novel GHOSTDAG protocol together with a blockDAG architecture. This design enables parallel block generation, thereby maximizing transaction throughput while upholding network security and decentralization.
KAS serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Kaspa ecosystem. It functions not only as the network's foundational utility token but also as an incentive mechanism, rewarding contributors such as developers, marketers, and other participants who support the integrity and advancement of the platform.
BlockDAG and GHOSTDAG Protocol: Traditional blockchains such as Bitcoin employ a linear chain structure: when two blocks are mined simultaneously, only one is incorporated into the main chain, while the other becomes an orphan block. Kaspa's GHOSTDAG protocol, by contrast, allows these "parallel" blocks to coexist. Through a specialized ordering and consensus algorithm, it integrates them into the ledger rather than discarding them. This design enables the network to process multiple blocks concurrently, significantly increasing throughput and reducing confirmation latency.
Security and Decentralization: Kaspa preserves the robust security properties of the Proof-of-Work consensus model while leveraging its DAG architecture to include the majority of valid blocks in consensus. This approach minimizes compromises to decentralization and network security.
Scalability and Performance Targets: At present, Kaspa is designed to support a block rate of 10 blocks per second, with future scalability targets of up to 100 blocks per second, alongside near-instant transaction confirmations.
Since its launch, Kaspa has steadily gained significant attention in the cryptocurrency market. Its innovative technical architecture has attracted participation from miners, developers, and investors alike. Based on historical price movements, KAS experienced multiple bullish cycles between 2023 and 2025, evolving from a technology-driven initiative into a public blockchain characterized by strong community engagement and growing application potential.
In terms of market capitalization, Kaspa has entered the ranks of mainstream Layer-1 projects, positioning itself as a rising competitor to emerging blockchains such as Solana and Avalanche.
Risk Disclaimer: KAS is a high-risk investment asset. The information provided here does not constitute investment advice. Investors are advised to exercise caution and make decisions rationally.
For a more in-depth understanding of Kaspa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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