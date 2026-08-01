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The live Kaspa price today is 0.027579 USD.KAS market cap is 758,685,325.099410846942 USD. Track real-time KAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Kaspa price today is 0.027579 USD.KAS market cap is 758,685,325.099410846942 USD. Track real-time KAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Kaspa Price(KAS)

1 KAS to USD Live Price:

$0.027551
$0.027551$0.027551
-2.53%1D
USD
Kaspa (KAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:15:32 (UTC+8)

Kaspa Market Statistics

Kaspa price today is $ 0.027579, down 2.53% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.027579 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.02754 - $ 0.030344 USD
Market Capitalization$ 758.69M USD (rank #60)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 942.82K
Circulating Supply27.51B KAS of 100,000,000,000 max supply (95.83%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 791.63M USD
All-Time High$ 0.20754794622992162 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 04:15:32

Kaspa Price Today

The live Kaspa (KAS) price today is $ 0.027579, with a 2.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current KAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.027579 per KAS.

Kaspa currently ranks #60 by market capitalization at $ 758.69M, with a circulating supply of 27.51B KAS. During the last 24 hours, KAS traded between $ 0.02754 (low) and $ 0.030344 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.20754794622992162, while the all-time low was $ 0.00016988222001318.

In short-term performance, KAS moved -2.43% in the last hour and +8.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 942.82K.

Kaspa (KAS) Market Information

No.60

$ 758.69M
$ 758.69M$ 758.69M

$ 942.82K
$ 942.82K$ 942.82K

$ 791.63M
$ 791.63M$ 791.63M

27.51B
27.51B 27.51B

28,704,026,601
28,704,026,601 28,704,026,601

27,509,529,899.539898
27,509,529,899.539898 27,509,529,899.539898

95.83%

0.03%

KASPA

The current Market Cap of Kaspa is $ 758.69M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 942.82K. The circulating supply of KAS is 27.51B, with a total supply of 27509529899.539898. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 791.63M.

Kaspa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02754
$ 0.02754$ 0.02754
24H Low
$ 0.030344
$ 0.030344$ 0.030344
24H High

$ 0.02754
$ 0.02754$ 0.02754

$ 0.030344
$ 0.030344$ 0.030344

$ 0.20754794622992162
$ 0.20754794622992162$ 0.20754794622992162

$ 0.00016988222001318
$ 0.00016988222001318$ 0.00016988222001318

-2.43%

-2.53%

+8.93%

+8.93%

About Kaspa

KAS (KAS) is a digital asset that operates within the blockchain ecosystem. It is designed to facilitate transactions and smart contracts, providing a decentralized platform for users to interact with digital services. KAS operates on a consensus mechanism, ensuring the security and integrity of transactions within its network. Its issuance model is based on mining, with a finite supply to maintain its value. The asset is typically used in the context of decentralized applications (dApps), where it serves as the primary medium of exchange. KAS aims to streamline digital transactions and contracts, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of blockchain technology for users worldwide.

Trade Kaspa (KAS) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live KAS spot and futures markets, compare Kaspa trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAS/USDT
$0.027551
$0.027551$0.027551
-2.46%
32.55M (USDT)
KAS/USDC
$0.02755
$0.02755$0.02755
-2.40%
2.97M (USDT)
KAS/USD1
$0.027624
$0.027624$0.027624
-2.17%
1.88M (USDT)
KAS/EUR
$0.02362
$0.02362$0.02362
-2.31%
2.11M (USDT)
KAS/USDE
$0.027724
$0.027724$0.027724
-1.32%
1.93M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Kaspa: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
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--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
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Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kaspa (KAS)

Kaspa is a rapidly emerging Layer-1 public blockchain project that has been gaining significant attention in the cryptocurrency space. Its core objective is to deliver extremely high transaction throughput and near-instant confirmations, all while maintaining robust security and decentralization.

What Is Kaspa (KAS)?

Kaspa is an innovative project developed by the team led by renowned cryptographer Yonatan Sompolinsky. It is a decentralized Layer-1 blockchain built on a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism and leverages the novel GHOSTDAG protocol together with a blockDAG architecture. This design enables parallel block generation, thereby maximizing transaction throughput while upholding network security and decentralization.

KAS serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Kaspa ecosystem. It functions not only as the network's foundational utility token but also as an incentive mechanism, rewarding contributors such as developers, marketers, and other participants who support the integrity and advancement of the platform.

Kaspa's Technical Architecture and Key Features

BlockDAG and GHOSTDAG Protocol: Traditional blockchains such as Bitcoin employ a linear chain structure: when two blocks are mined simultaneously, only one is incorporated into the main chain, while the other becomes an orphan block. Kaspa's GHOSTDAG protocol, by contrast, allows these "parallel" blocks to coexist. Through a specialized ordering and consensus algorithm, it integrates them into the ledger rather than discarding them. This design enables the network to process multiple blocks concurrently, significantly increasing throughput and reducing confirmation latency.

Security and Decentralization: Kaspa preserves the robust security properties of the Proof-of-Work consensus model while leveraging its DAG architecture to include the majority of valid blocks in consensus. This approach minimizes compromises to decentralization and network security.

Scalability and Performance Targets: At present, Kaspa is designed to support a block rate of 10 blocks per second, with future scalability targets of up to 100 blocks per second, alongside near-instant transaction confirmations.

Kaspa's Market Position and Development

Since its launch, Kaspa has steadily gained significant attention in the cryptocurrency market. Its innovative technical architecture has attracted participation from miners, developers, and investors alike. Based on historical price movements, KAS experienced multiple bullish cycles between 2023 and 2025, evolving from a technology-driven initiative into a public blockchain characterized by strong community engagement and growing application potential.

In terms of market capitalization, Kaspa has entered the ranks of mainstream Layer-1 projects, positioning itself as a rising competitor to emerging blockchains such as Solana and Avalanche.

Kaspa's Advantages and Risks

Advantages

  • High Performance and Fast Confirmation: The parallel block structure combined with the GHOSTDAG protocol enables rapid confirmation times and high transaction throughput.
  • Fair and Transparent Issuance: No premine or presale, ensuring open and transparent token distribution.
  • Community-Driven and Decentralized Orientation: The project operates with relative openness, fostering strong community participation and governance.
  • Scalability Potential: If the network succeeds in supporting broader applications, its ecosystem prospects are considerable.

Risks and Challenges

  • Intense Market Competition: Faces competition from established high-performance blockchains such as Solana, Avalanche, Polkadot, and Ethereum.
  • Unproven Technical Model: While blockDAG and GHOSTDAG offer theoretical advantages, their long-term security and performance remain to be validated in practice.
  • High Volatility: As a crypto asset, KAS is subject to significant price fluctuations and market risk.
  • Ecosystem Development Pressure: The ability to attract developers, applications, and long-term user adoption will be critical in determining Kaspa’s sustained value.

Kaspa's Investment Value

  • The price of KAS exhibits a degree of volatility, influenced by market demand, mining output, investor sentiment, and broader cryptocurrency market trends.
  • Compared with established assets such as BTC and ETH, KAS is still in a growth phase in terms of market capitalization, offering potential for further expansion.
  • Kaspa's innovative architecture (BlockDAG and GHOSTDAG) is regarded as a breakthrough in addressing blockchain scalability limitations, with the potential to serve as foundational infrastructure for next-generation high-performance public blockchains.

Risk Disclaimer: KAS is a high-risk investment asset. The information provided here does not constitute investment advice. Investors are advised to exercise caution and make decisions rationally.

Whitepaper

Kaspa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kaspa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kaspa Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Kaspa (KAS)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 04:15:32 (UTC+8)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KAS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KAS
KAS
USD
USD

1 KAS = 0.027579 USD