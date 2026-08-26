Tagger Price(TAG)
Tagger price today is $ 0.000781, down 2.38% in the last 24 hours.
The live Tagger (TAG) price today is $ 0.000781, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000781 per TAG.
Tagger currently ranks #177 by market capitalization at $ 84.66M, with a circulating supply of 108.40B TAG. During the last 24 hours, TAG traded between $ 0.0007616 (low) and $ 0.0008302 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00218358330145592, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000372433818167.
In short-term performance, TAG moved +0.21% in the last hour and -10.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.00K.
No.177
BSC
The current Market Cap of Tagger is $ 84.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.00K. The circulating supply of TAG is 108.40B, with a total supply of 405380800000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 316.60M.
+0.21%
-2.38%
-10.38%
-10.38%
TAGCoin (TAG) is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain technology. Launched in 2013, TAG is primarily designed to function as a medium of exchange within the online gaming and gambling industry, providing a decentralized and secure method of transaction for users. It employs a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which allows holders of TAG to validate transactions and earn rewards. The coin has a capped supply, with new coins generated through the staking process. As a pioneer in the gaming-focused crypto space, TAGCoin's role is to facilitate swift and secure transactions, fostering a more efficient and user-friendly online gaming and gambling ecosystem.
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Tagger: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Tagger, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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