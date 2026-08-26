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The live Tagger price today is 0.000781 USD.TAG market cap is 84,663,971.195914 USD. Track real-time TAG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Tagger price today is 0.000781 USD.TAG market cap is 84,663,971.195914 USD. Track real-time TAG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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What is TAG

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Tagger Price(TAG)

1 TAG to USD Live Price:

$0.0007811
$0.0007811$0.0007811
-2.38%1D
USD
Tagger (TAG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:20:15 (UTC+8)

Tagger Market Statistics

Tagger price today is $ 0.000781, down 2.38% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.000781 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.0007616 - $ 0.0008302 USD
Market Capitalization$ 84.66M USD (rank #177)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 59.00K
Circulating Supply108.40B TAG of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 316.60M USD
All-Time High$ 0.00218358330145592 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 07:20:15

Tagger Price Today

The live Tagger (TAG) price today is $ 0.000781, with a 2.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current TAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000781 per TAG.

Tagger currently ranks #177 by market capitalization at $ 84.66M, with a circulating supply of 108.40B TAG. During the last 24 hours, TAG traded between $ 0.0007616 (low) and $ 0.0008302 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00218358330145592, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000372433818167.

In short-term performance, TAG moved +0.21% in the last hour and -10.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.00K.

Tagger (TAG) Market Information

No.177

$ 84.66M
$ 84.66M$ 84.66M

$ 59.00K
$ 59.00K$ 59.00K

$ 316.60M
$ 316.60M$ 316.60M

108.40B
108.40B 108.40B

405,380,800,000
405,380,800,000 405,380,800,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Tagger is $ 84.66M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.00K. The circulating supply of TAG is 108.40B, with a total supply of 405380800000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 316.60M.

Tagger Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0007616
$ 0.0007616$ 0.0007616
24H Low
$ 0.0008302
$ 0.0008302$ 0.0008302
24H High

$ 0.0007616
$ 0.0007616$ 0.0007616

$ 0.0008302
$ 0.0008302$ 0.0008302

$ 0.00218358330145592
$ 0.00218358330145592$ 0.00218358330145592

$ 0.00000372433818167
$ 0.00000372433818167$ 0.00000372433818167

+0.21%

-2.38%

-10.38%

-10.38%

About Tagger

TAGCoin (TAG) is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain technology. Launched in 2013, TAG is primarily designed to function as a medium of exchange within the online gaming and gambling industry, providing a decentralized and secure method of transaction for users. It employs a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, which allows holders of TAG to validate transactions and earn rewards. The coin has a capped supply, with new coins generated through the staking process. As a pioneer in the gaming-focused crypto space, TAGCoin's role is to facilitate swift and secure transactions, fostering a more efficient and user-friendly online gaming and gambling ecosystem.

Trade Tagger (TAG) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live TAG spot and futures markets, compare Tagger trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
TAG/USDT
$0.0007811
$0.0007811$0.0007811
-2.37%
73.62M (USDT)
TAG/USD1
$0.0007824
$0.0007824$0.0007824
-2.35%
68.41M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Tagger: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Tagger (TAG)

A Decentralized AI Data Solutions Platform for Data Labeling, Collection, Management, and Trading.

Tagger Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Tagger, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Tagger Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Tagger (TAG)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 07:20:15 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Tagger

TAGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on TAG with leverage. Explore TAGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

TAG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

TAG
TAG
USD
USD

1 TAG = 0.000781 USD