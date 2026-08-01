Beldex Price Today

The live Beldex (BDX) price today is $ 0.08238, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08238 per BDX.

Beldex currently ranks #208 by market capitalization at $ 637.48M, with a circulating supply of 7.74B BDX. During the last 24 hours, BDX traded between $ 0.082 (low) and $ 0.08337 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.171586639362, while the all-time low was $ 0.01236018644219033.

In short-term performance, BDX moved -0.17% in the last hour and +0.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04M.

Beldex (BDX) Market Information

Rank No.208 Market Cap $ 637.48M$ 637.48M $ 637.48M Volume (24H) $ 1.04M$ 1.04M $ 1.04M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 818.68M$ 818.68M $ 818.68M Circulation Supply 7.74B 7.74B 7.74B Total Supply 9,937,902,121.442345 9,937,902,121.442345 9,937,902,121.442345 Public Blockchain BDX

The current Market Cap of Beldex is $ 637.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04M. The circulating supply of BDX is 7.74B, with a total supply of 9937902121.442345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 818.68M.