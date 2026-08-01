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The live Beldex price today is 0.08238 USD.BDX market cap is 637,479,681.1644203811 USD. Track real-time BDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Beldex price today is 0.08238 USD.BDX market cap is 637,479,681.1644203811 USD. Track real-time BDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Beldex Logo

Beldex Price(BDX)

1 BDX to USD Live Price:

$0.08238
$0.08238$0.08238
-0.18%1D
USD
Beldex (BDX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:35:22 (UTC+8)

Beldex Market Statistics

Beldex price today is $ 0.08238, down 0.18% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.08238 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.082 - $ 0.08337 USD
Market Capitalization$ 637.48M USD (rank #208)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 1.04M
Circulating Supply7.74B BDX of 100,000,000,000 max supply (--)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 818.68M USD
All-Time High$ 0.171586639362 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 01:35:22

Beldex Price Today

The live Beldex (BDX) price today is $ 0.08238, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08238 per BDX.

Beldex currently ranks #208 by market capitalization at $ 637.48M, with a circulating supply of 7.74B BDX. During the last 24 hours, BDX traded between $ 0.082 (low) and $ 0.08337 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.171586639362, while the all-time low was $ 0.01236018644219033.

In short-term performance, BDX moved -0.17% in the last hour and +0.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04M.

Beldex (BDX) Market Information

No.208

$ 637.48M
$ 637.48M$ 637.48M

$ 1.04M
$ 1.04M$ 1.04M

$ 818.68M
$ 818.68M$ 818.68M

7.74B
7.74B 7.74B

9,937,902,121.442345
9,937,902,121.442345 9,937,902,121.442345

BDX

The current Market Cap of Beldex is $ 637.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04M. The circulating supply of BDX is 7.74B, with a total supply of 9937902121.442345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 818.68M.

Beldex Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.082
$ 0.082$ 0.082
24H Low
$ 0.08337
$ 0.08337$ 0.08337
24H High

$ 0.082
$ 0.082$ 0.082

$ 0.08337
$ 0.08337$ 0.08337

$ 0.171586639362
$ 0.171586639362$ 0.171586639362

$ 0.01236018644219033
$ 0.01236018644219033$ 0.01236018644219033

-0.17%

-0.18%

+0.36%

+0.36%

About Beldex

BDX Coin (BDX) is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain, the Beldex network. The primary purpose of BDX is to facilitate private transactions, with a focus on maintaining the anonymity and security of its users. The Beldex network uses a consensus mechanism known as Proof of Stake (PoS) and employs ring signatures and stealth addresses to ensure the privacy of transactions. BDX is typically used within the Beldex ecosystem for various services such as private transactions, decentralized trading, and secure communication. The network also has a capped supply of BDX coins, which are issued through a process called staking, where holders of BDX can earn additional coins by participating in network validation.

Trade Beldex (BDX) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live BDX spot and futures markets, compare Beldex trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
BDX/USDT
$0.08238
$0.08238$0.08238
-0.12%
12.53M (USDT)
BDX/BTC
$0.000001043
$0.000001043$0.000001043
+0.37%
13.03M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Beldex: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Beldex (BDX)

Beldex is a leading confidential dApp ecosystem consisting of decentralized and confidential applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing your confidentiality online.

Beldex Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Beldex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Beldex Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About Beldex (BDX)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 01:35:22 (UTC+8)

Explore More about Beldex

BDXUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on BDX with leverage. Explore BDXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BDX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

BDX
BDX
USD
USD

1 BDX = 0.08238 USD