Beldex Price(BDX)
Beldex price today is $ 0.08238, down 0.18% in the last 24 hours.
The live Beldex (BDX) price today is $ 0.08238, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current BDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.08238 per BDX.
Beldex currently ranks #208 by market capitalization at $ 637.48M, with a circulating supply of 7.74B BDX. During the last 24 hours, BDX traded between $ 0.082 (low) and $ 0.08337 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.171586639362, while the all-time low was $ 0.01236018644219033.
In short-term performance, BDX moved -0.17% in the last hour and +0.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.04M.
No.208
BDX
The current Market Cap of Beldex is $ 637.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.04M. The circulating supply of BDX is 7.74B, with a total supply of 9937902121.442345. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 818.68M.
-0.17%
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+0.36%
+0.36%
BDX Coin (BDX) is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain, the Beldex network. The primary purpose of BDX is to facilitate private transactions, with a focus on maintaining the anonymity and security of its users. The Beldex network uses a consensus mechanism known as Proof of Stake (PoS) and employs ring signatures and stealth addresses to ensure the privacy of transactions. BDX is typically used within the Beldex ecosystem for various services such as private transactions, decentralized trading, and secure communication. The network also has a capped supply of BDX coins, which are issued through a process called staking, where holders of BDX can earn additional coins by participating in network validation.
Explore live BDX spot and futures markets, compare Beldex trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Beldex: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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Beldex is a leading confidential dApp ecosystem consisting of decentralized and confidential applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex protocol, and the Beldex bridge. The Beldex project is committed to enhancing your confidentiality online.
For a more in-depth understanding of Beldex, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on BDX with leverage. Explore BDXUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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