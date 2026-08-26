RealLink Price(REAL)
RealLink price today is $ 0.07996, down 0.75% in the last 24 hours.
The live RealLink (REAL) price today is $ 0.07996, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current REAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07996 per REAL.
RealLink currently ranks #266 by market capitalization at $ 109.87M, with a circulating supply of 1.37B REAL. During the last 24 hours, REAL traded between $ 0.07853 (low) and $ 0.08556 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.37000674906765732, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000200000628295.
In short-term performance, REAL moved +0.85% in the last hour and +7.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 230.67K.
No.266
11.45%
BSC
The current Market Cap of RealLink is $ 109.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 230.67K. The circulating supply of REAL is 1.37B, with a total supply of 3280588975. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 959.52M.
+0.85%
-0.75%
+7.11%
+7.11%
Real Estate Asset Ledger (REAL) is a blockchain-based platform designed to simplify real estate transactions and investments. The platform uses Ethereum smart contracts to provide a secure, transparent, and efficient marketplace for buying, selling, and investing in real estate. REAL tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, are used for transactions within the ecosystem. The platform aims to reduce the barriers to real estate investment by tokenizing properties, allowing users to buy and sell fractions of properties. This democratizes access to the real estate market, making it possible for individuals to participate in real estate investments regardless of their wealth or geographical location.
Explore live REAL spot and futures markets, compare RealLink trading fees, and trade directly.
MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RealLink: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
RealLink is a leading utility token in Social-Fi, widely used for tipping, payments, and rewarding creators and social engagement. Its ecosystem has surpassed 30 million users and continues to expand rapidly.
For a more in-depth understanding of RealLink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Go long or short on REAL with leverage. Explore REALUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
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