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The live RealLink price today is 0.07996 USD.REAL market cap is 109,868,378.48992 USD. Track real-time REAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RealLink price today is 0.07996 USD.REAL market cap is 109,868,378.48992 USD. Track real-time REAL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RealLink Price(REAL)

1 REAL to USD Live Price:

$0.07997
$0.07997$0.07997
-0.75%1D
USD
RealLink (REAL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:18:39 (UTC+8)

RealLink Market Statistics

RealLink price today is $ 0.07996, down 0.75% in the last 24 hours.

Current Price$ 0.07996 USD
24-Hour Range$ 0.07853 - $ 0.08556 USD
Market Capitalization$ 109.87M USD (rank #266)
24-Hour Trading Volume$ 230.67K
Circulating Supply1.37B REAL of 100,000,000,000 max supply (11.45%)
Fully Diluted Valuation$ 959.52M USD
All-Time High$ 0.37000674906765732 USD
Data Updated2026-08-26 06:18:39

RealLink Price Today

The live RealLink (REAL) price today is $ 0.07996, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current REAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07996 per REAL.

RealLink currently ranks #266 by market capitalization at $ 109.87M, with a circulating supply of 1.37B REAL. During the last 24 hours, REAL traded between $ 0.07853 (low) and $ 0.08556 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.37000674906765732, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000200000628295.

In short-term performance, REAL moved +0.85% in the last hour and +7.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 230.67K.

RealLink (REAL) Market Information

No.266

$ 109.87M
$ 109.87M$ 109.87M

$ 230.67K
$ 230.67K$ 230.67K

$ 959.52M
$ 959.52M$ 959.52M

1.37B
1.37B 1.37B

12,000,000,000
12,000,000,000 12,000,000,000

3,280,588,975
3,280,588,975 3,280,588,975

11.45%

BSC

The current Market Cap of RealLink is $ 109.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 230.67K. The circulating supply of REAL is 1.37B, with a total supply of 3280588975. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 959.52M.

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.07853
$ 0.07853$ 0.07853
24H Low
$ 0.08556
$ 0.08556$ 0.08556
24H High

$ 0.07853
$ 0.07853$ 0.07853

$ 0.08556
$ 0.08556$ 0.08556

$ 0.37000674906765732
$ 0.37000674906765732$ 0.37000674906765732

$ 0.0000200000628295
$ 0.0000200000628295$ 0.0000200000628295

+0.85%

-0.75%

+7.11%

+7.11%

About RealLink

Real Estate Asset Ledger (REAL) is a blockchain-based platform designed to simplify real estate transactions and investments. The platform uses Ethereum smart contracts to provide a secure, transparent, and efficient marketplace for buying, selling, and investing in real estate. REAL tokens, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, are used for transactions within the ecosystem. The platform aims to reduce the barriers to real estate investment by tokenizing properties, allowing users to buy and sell fractions of properties. This democratizes access to the real estate market, making it possible for individuals to participate in real estate investments regardless of their wealth or geographical location.

Trade RealLink (REAL) on MEXC — Markets & Fees

Explore live REAL spot and futures markets, compare RealLink trading fees, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
REAL/USDT
$0.08005
$0.08005$0.08005
-0.65%
2.83M (USDT)

MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for RealLink: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is RealLink (REAL)

RealLink is a leading utility token in Social-Fi, widely used for tipping, payments, and rewarding creators and social engagement. Its ecosystem has surpassed 30 million users and continues to expand rapidly.

RealLink Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of RealLink, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official RealLink Website
Block Explorer

Everything You Need to Know About RealLink (REAL)

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 06:18:39 (UTC+8)

Explore More about RealLink

REALUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on REAL with leverage. Explore REALUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

REAL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

REAL
REAL
USD
USD

1 REAL = 0.07996 USD