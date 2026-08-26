RealLink Price Today

The live RealLink (REAL) price today is $ 0.07996, with a 0.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current REAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.07996 per REAL.

RealLink currently ranks #266 by market capitalization at $ 109.87M, with a circulating supply of 1.37B REAL. During the last 24 hours, REAL traded between $ 0.07853 (low) and $ 0.08556 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.37000674906765732, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000200000628295.

In short-term performance, REAL moved +0.85% in the last hour and +7.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 230.67K.

RealLink (REAL) Market Information

Rank No.266 Market Cap $ 109.87M$ 109.87M $ 109.87M Volume (24H) $ 230.67K$ 230.67K $ 230.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 959.52M$ 959.52M $ 959.52M Circulation Supply 1.37B 1.37B 1.37B Max Supply 12,000,000,000 12,000,000,000 12,000,000,000 Total Supply 3,280,588,975 3,280,588,975 3,280,588,975 Circulation Rate 11.45% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of RealLink is $ 109.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 230.67K. The circulating supply of REAL is 1.37B, with a total supply of 3280588975. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 959.52M.